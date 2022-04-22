Shop the Macy’s Friends & Family Sale for up to 60% Off Discounts

Fashion

The Macy's Friends & Family sale offers markdowns of up to 60% off your favorite brands, both in-store and online, starting from April 22-30 this year! Expect Macy’s to slap discounts on popular brands like Calvin Klein, GUESS, Estée Lauder, Steve Madden, and more!

You don't need any promo codes to enjoy the discounted Friends & Family rates, but Macy's is offering an additional 15% off beauty products with the code “FRIENDS."

Browse our list below of items across a multitude of categories with the hottest deals to score throughout this sale!

FAQs: Macy's Friends & Family Sale

What is Macy’s Friends & Family sale?

The Macy's Friends & Family sale is one of the store’s most popular promotions. It happens semiannually to give customers limited-time deals and savings of as much as 50% or more in almost every category.

When is the sale?

The upcoming Macy's Friends & Family Sale is from April 22-30. Expect the next one to occur in November. Macy's usually announces the sale dates one or two months before they begin.

How many times a year does the sale happen?

The event only happens twice a year, usually from late April to early May and in November or December.

What are the biggest discounts during the Macy's Friends & Family sale?

For the biggest savings, you should shop for apparel and accessories, as well as bedding, bath, kitchen, and beauty and personal care products. Macy's also marks down prices on shoes, furniture, toys, and more.

19 Things to Buy at the Macy's Friends & Family Sale

Price: $138 $55.25



Keep your skin nourished and hydrated all day and night with this gift set from Estée Lauder. It includes an antioxidant creme, eye cooling creme, night repair serum, and other goodies that will leave your skin feeling refreshed in the morning.

Savings Tip: Not sure what kind of beauty products are best for you? Click the "Chat with a beauty expert" bubble at the bottom of a product page to get helpful advice for products that are just right for your beauty needs. It's a free service from Macy's, and it's even available in other categories, like jewelry and apparel.

Price: $267 $133.50



Macy's slashed the price on these fashionable sunglasses by 50% for its Friends & Family sale! The butterfly-style frame includes oversized, curved lenses, lending somewhat of a retro vibe to the sunglasses. One reviewer mentioned that the glasses looked even better in person. Macy's offers a $15 care kit with your purchase to keep your new pair of sunglasses looking and working their best.

Price: $4,225 $2,249.10



In need of a new sofa for the family? Check out this sectional, which has plenty of space for everyone to enjoy and is marked down by more than $1,700. It's available in almost any shade you need to match your home's decor, and you can choose between left-arm and right-arm- facing to get an ideal fit in your space.

Savings Tip: Consider applying for a Consider applying for a Macy's Credit Card to split your payment into more manageable installments. The sofa featured above ends up being just $209 a month with your card; plus there’s no interest if paid in full within 12 months!

Price: $149.99 $127.49



Get gorgeously straight (or curled!) locks with this Lucea straightener equipped with heat precision for smooth, shiny results.

Price: $95 $59.85



Choose from three different color options for this luscious kimono-style Polo Ralph Lauren robe featuring oversized pockets and a belt. At this price, you might even be able to afford one for yourself and for a friend or loved one. Customers rave that this robe is both quality and comfort in one fit.

Price: $18 $12.60



This deal offers an excellent opportunity to try out a Soap Distillery body oil at a super affordable price. This rosé variety blends citrusy and flowery notes for a pleasant, refreshing scent. It's quick-absorbing and lightweight, so it won't leave your skin feeling bogged down.

Savings Tip: Choose Choose Klarna at checkout to split your payments into four installments with zero interest! You can use this option for any Klarna-eligible items.

Price: $399 $210



This 550-thread count bedding set will wrap you up and keep you warm and cozy night after night. Each piece for all bedding sizes is marked down in select colors, but these stripes are perfect for mixing and matching!

Price: $42 $24.99



Marked down by more than 40%, this women's pajama set is impossible to pass up — and it's just in time for spring weather. The set is super soft and lightweight, with a little bit of stretch in all the right places. One reviewer exclaims, "So soft and comfy! Feels great and good for lounging around."

Price: $280 $117.59 with code “OWNIT"



Colder weather may be leaving most areas, but winter apparel is one of the best things to buy in April so you’ll want to grab this women's belted coat for next year. White, Black, and Olive options are all the same low price during the Friends & Family sale. Stand-out features include a waterproof material, removable hood, and three zipper pockets.

Savings Tip: Create a Macy's account to join the Create a Macy's account to join the Star Rewards program. Members get a birthday surprise, exclusive deals, and points on each purchase — even sale items!

Price: $148 $62.16 with code “OWNIT"



Snag this super-soft tote bag from Calvin Klein during the Friends & Family sale! Some colors are running low in stock, so don't wait too long to decide. A magnetic snap closure, double handles, and a detachable zip pouch are just a few features customers adore.

Price: $10 $3.93



Add these affordable women's socks from Charter Club to your sock drawer. For under $4 a pair, you'll want a few pairs of these buttery-soft socks to lounge around the house in or keep your feet warm and cozy on cooler nights.

Price: $203 $119



Men love using it, and women love how good their men smell wearing it! This cologne features bergamot scents with notes of spicy basil, verbena, and clary sage.

Price: $25 $9.93



The Roudelain Mommy & Me collections let moms and their kiddos match with fun, comfortable sets in a range of styles and sizes. Make these baby pajamas part of your collection with their fun tie-dye print that pairs perfectly with a soft polyester/spandex blend for stretch and movability.

Price: $295 $144.19



This men's blazer is a must-have addition to your business-casual wardrobe. A notched lapel and athletic fit offer sleek styling. Find your perfect size by length and chest size to ensure all-day comfort.

Price: $299.99 $159



Rachael Ray's cookware is known for its durability and incredible, bold colors. Grab this set of nonstick cookware, which has everything you need for a starter kitchen set. Available in three eye-catching colors, it'll look great in just about any space.

Price: $156 $65.09



Let the sun in when you need it and close it out when you don’t with these blackout curtains from Martha Stewart. Discounted by nearly $40 for two panels, you can afford to buy sets for every room in your home. They're soft, flowy, and have an upscale look. Plus, they're rugged enough for you to toss in your washing machine to keep them looking their best.