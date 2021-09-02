Shop Macy’s Labor Day Sale 2021 for Huge Deals Across the Entire Store

Shopping

Summer may be coming to a close, but Macy’s wants you to go out with a bang. From Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, the retailer is hosting a massive Labor Day sale where you can save on hundreds of end-of-summer essentials, including kitchenware, apparel, furniture, and more! Macy’s Labor Day Sale 2021 is offering 20-60% off across all categories plus an extra discount of up to 20% off with the code “LABOR."

Browse our list of favorite Labor Day deals at Macy’s below. With so many great bargains, we’re sure you’ll find something you need — just remember to take advantage of the sale before it ends on Sept. 6!

Upgrade Your Kitchen

These days, everyone’s got an air fryer in their kitchen. If you’re one of the few who haven’t indulged in the convenience of an air fryer, now’s your chance! This Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven is an all-in-one kitchen essential that can bake, roast, broil, and more. It’s powered with 1,800 watts and has an easy-to-clean non-stick interior. Make cooking and preparing meals easier with your very own (and new) air fryer!

Buying smoothies is a healthy habit, but it can get expensive. The 72 oz. Ninja BL660 Professional Blender lets you make smoothies and juices that rival your favorite spots — and you’ll be saving money, too. With its 1100-watt power, the Ninja can easily handle any of your blending, crushing, or processing needs. (We recommend using it to make homemade hummus!) This package also comes with two Nutri Ninja cups so you can whip up your favorite smoothies or juices and take them on the road with you.

Upgrade your entire cookware set with this stainless-steel collection from Cuisinart. Not only does the set’s shimmering stainless-steel and aluminum construction combine for quick and even heat distribution, it will also look amazing hanging up in your kitchen. Despite its stainless-steel’s ability to cook with high temperatures, each pan includes a Cool GripÔ Handle for safe stovetop use. And each item is dishwasher-safe (though we recommend handwashing and drying to maintain that luster).

Fancy Home Furnishings

Couches are great, but an ottoman can take your lounging to another level. You’ll have your legs propped up in no time with this classic choice from Juliam, which comes in a cream or pewter color that can easily match the rest of your furniture. Both adaptable and comfortable, this ottoman has removable legs and seat springs that allow for calm relief after a long day on your feet.

Add a little midcentury modern chic to your living space with this Henderson Shelf floor lamp. Not only will its wood base add a dash of elegance to your room, but the lamp also has functional perks, too, like two glass shelves for decorations or storage. At just over eight pounds, you’ll have no trouble moving it to your area of choice. It also comes with a three-way switch and a one-year replacement warranty for damaged parts or items.

Is your living room looking a little dull? Decorative pillows are a great way to add a little flavor to your home setup. These pillows from Madison Park are made with soft faux fur and come in seven different colors. You can keep it simple with a brown or gray, or spice things up with a lively leopard pattern. Grab two of the same design or mix and match!

Bath and Beauty

The Tommy Hilfiger Modern American Cotton Mix & Match Bath Towel Collection is currently on sale and features bath towels that are made from cotton and are super absorbent. Whether you’re a fan of the brand or you just need to replace your old towels, now’s the time to grab these towels that offer a modern American look. Each towel is sold individually, so stock up as many as you need.

Check your pillows: if you see drool stains or notice flatness, it’s time to replace them. This Charter Club pillow is the perfect replacement as it features dual down and feather chambers with a hypoallergenic design. The supportive fill will reduce neck strain when you wake up in the morning, giving you a good night’s rest and a good start to your day.

Thrifty Threads & Accessories

For nearly 150 years, Levi’s has been making high-quality denim wear, and their ability to adapt to ever-evolving fashion trends has allowed them to remain an industry mainstay. These classic straight-leg jeans have a mid-rise style and are available in eight colors, including white, black, and Oahu Morning Dew (okay, it’s light blue). Levi’s is also committed to conserving water during manufacturing, with half of their products now using Water LessÔ techniques that have saved over 1.8 billion liters of water.

Summer ain’t over yet, fellas. These versatile swim trunks from Polo Ralph Lauren are perfect for barbecuing by the pool or picnicking at the beach. Available in five colors, they have an elastic drawstring waistband to ensure maximum comfort throughout the day, and a mesh brief for when it’s time to take a dip in the water. They’re also machine washable, unlike some bathing suits that must be hand-washed.

This sporty backpack from Adidas has everything a kid needs to take on a school day. Organize supplies and gear with three zip pockets, and enjoy the padded shoulder straps for easy transport. Along with a lifetime warranty, it also comes with two water bottle pockets, so you can stay hydrated on field trips or playground excursions.