Calling All Investors: Don’t Miss This Premium Deal From Morningstar

About Morningstar

Morningstar is a Chicago-based investment research organization that collects and analyzes stocks, funds, and various market data. Since 1984, Morningstar has helped Individual investors, financial advisors, and even institutional clients with their comprehensive variety of software-, internet-, and print-based solutions.

Morningstar's comprehensive one-page mutual and exchange-traded fund (ETF) reports are among its many services that are extensively used by investors to assess the investing quality of more than 2,000 funds. Even The Motley Fool relies on them as a primary source of information.

What Is Morningstar Premium?

Morningstar Premium provides retail investors with trusted research, analysis, and portfolio-building tools. The service typically costs $199 per year, but during October, shoppers can either save up to $100 or get 15% off.

Morningstar's research, experience, analysis, and tools are used by some of the world's largest investment firms, and Morningstar Premium gives ordinary investors access to the same information. It's not for hands-off, set-it-and-forget-it investors, so it’s great for those who are ready to start picking their own stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs, manage their portfolios, and find diversification opportunities.

With Morningstar Premium, you can:

Look for new investment opportunities. Morningstar has compiled the most popular screeners for Premium users so you can quickly browse all the best research, from inexpensive stocks to portfolio anchors. Consider your investment options. With the Morningstar team's verified Premium ratings and valuations, making confident judgments is easier than ever. Keep an eye on your investments. Making a selection is only the first step in investing. Now you can get a complete picture of your company's strengths and weaknesses, as well as where you should put your money next.

Notable Premium Membership Features

Morningstar Ratings

Morningstar's star rating system is frequently used to assist investors in selecting mutual funds from among the thousands available. The 1-5 rating is based on the fund's risk-adjusted historical return and is determined by quantitative calculations rather than human analysts. While this rating is a good place to start your investigation, keep in mind that these are backward-looking rankings, and past performance is never a guarantee of future success.

Analyst Picks and Insight

Morningstar Premium outperforms the free, Basic option in terms of analyst insights and picks. More than 150 neutral analysts provide analysis and insights on mutual funds, equities, and ETFs. These picks consist of qualitative and forward-looking analyst ratings, which assign funds a Gold, Silver, Bronze, Neutral or Negative grade. The better the rating, the more likely the fund will outperform across a market cycle.

Investment Tracking

Morningstar's Portfolio Manager can assist you in properly diversifying your assets, evaluating asset allocation and sector weightings, and tracking your financial objectives. Premium users also have full access to the Portfolio X-ray, which has dozens of tools to help you find the proper allocation and level of diversification.

Screeners

Find investments that meet your exact criteria by sifting through thousands of stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. You can also save your screening criteria so that you can find those investments again with only a few clicks.

Is Morningstar’s Premium Subscription Right for You?

Morningstar’s Premium Subscription is best for intermediate investors and active traders. Morningstar's research, analysis, and insights can help you acquire confidence in selecting investments, allocating assets and diversifying your portfolio — if you're actively managing your own.

When you use Morningstar Premium, you have access to the company’s data points, and can go through their current pre-sorted top mutual fund, stock, and ETF recommendations by type and investing goal. You'll also get an unbiased opinion on thousands of stocks, allowing you to make informed decisions.