Shop Old Navy’s Fall Fashion Sale and Save Up to 50% Off Your Entire Purchase

Fashion

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Old Navy. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

Now that fall has officially started, it’s time to replace summer outfits with cozy sweaters and hoodies. If you haven’t already gotten started on your seasonal shopping spree to refresh your wardrobe, dive in with the Old Navy Fall Fashion Sale from Oct. 4 to 11. Old Navy is giving up to 50% off all orders, including new arrivals. Below, check out all the latest apparel styles curated for the fall — and enjoy a whole bunch of Old Navy discounts, too!

2 Legit 2 Quilt

Price: $59.99



Say hello to this unconventional quilted jacket — the answer to going outside but still feeling like you’re under the covers! The quilted shell offers a comfortable stretch while the five snap-fastening buttons look stylish buttoned or unbuttoned. The jacket comes in two colors: Horsing Around and Thyme to Pretend. If it’s extra chilly, layer it with a thick sweatshirt or long-sleeve shirt underneath.

Stop, Drop, and Roll-Neck

For a sweater that feels like it’s giving you a warm hug, this textured roll-neck sweater is made from soft, medium-weight textured 100% cotton yarn. The roll crew neck adds more dimension to the sweater while the rib-knit hem and cuffs prevent it from looking oversized and drapey. With colors like Plum Wine and Planet Dust, the outerwear checks off the fall aesthetic criteria while keeping you snug during colder weather. Wear a basic tee underneath for extra warmth, or throw on a trench coat — styling is no issue with this comfy sweater.

Savings Tip: Enjoy Enjoy free shipping on all Old Navy orders when you sign up for their store card!

We Have Neutral Friends

Price: $39.99



Get cozy in this gender-neutral hoodie — a go-to for cold days and nights or for when you feel lazy. This hoodie has all the classic features: a kangaroo pocket, built-in hood, and an easy pullover style. Don’t forget to grab the matching sweatpants for a complete look! The hoodie also comes in a wide range of colors and is a winter wardrobe staple for everyone.

She Was a Sk8r Girl

Price: $29.99



With the kids already back in classrooms, you have another opportunity to update their school wardrobe this fall. For the girls, this skater dress features a full flouncy skirt with a rounded neckline and long sleeves. The garment-washed, slub-knit cotton blend makes the dress comfortable and easy to wear, letting your little girl learn and play at school without anything weighing her down. With so many colors to choose from, one of them is bound to be her favorite. If she prefers dresses over pants, this dress is the perfect outfit!

Savings Tip: Whether or not you like getting emails, you don’t want to miss out on ones with exclusive offers. Sign up for Whether or not you like getting emails, you don’t want to miss out on ones with exclusive offers. Sign up for Old Navy emails and get 20% off your next purchase!

Joggers on Fleece

Price: $34.99



These jogger sweatpants are an online exclusive and for good reason — they add extra style points from the bottom up! The sleek, modern fabric with an elasticized waistband and interior drawstring make these sweatpants easy to slip on and versatile in styling. The soft, breathable, lightweight fleece material and four-way super stretch allow for unrestrained movement. If your boy is active or prefers sweatpants over jeans or pants, these sweatpants are the solution.

Itty, Bitty Critter

Price: $24.99



The highlight of this adorable hoodie is the critter ears at the crown, and the plush, cozy, sherpa shell provides the ultimate warmth and comfort during chilly days and nights. The full-length zipper has a zipper guard at the chin so your little one doesn’t try to take off their hoodie. Available in three colors, this hoodie suits boys and girls during the colder months.

Savings Tip: Who doesn’t love a good clearance section? Head on over to Who doesn’t love a good clearance section? Head on over to Old Navy’s clearance section for marked-down prices on a wide range of items across all categories.

Room for Two

Price: $36.99



Old Navy has a maternity section with stylish and comfortable clothes like this plaid oversized boyfriend shirt. Every closet needs a flannel, especially during the fall! This shirt features a spread collar, four-button fastening, long sleeves with button cuffs, and front utility button flap pockets. It’s the type of flannel you don’t need to squeeze yourself into — perfect for giving the little one in your belly some room!

Sweater Dress Weather

Price: $39.99



For a multi-purpose outfit, this turtleneck midi sweater shift dress checks off plenty of boxes. As a turtleneck, sweater, and dress, you won’t have to worry about getting cold while wearing a dress in the colder months. Made from a melange cozy-knit cotton blend, this relaxed fit is simple for everyday wear when you’re too lazy to put on pants and a top. Layer the dress with a coat or cardigan, and complete the look with boots with peekaboo socks. No matter how you decide to style it, you’re not going to spend too long getting ready!

Savings Tip: Check Old Navy’s website frequently for limited-time deals. You should see a bottom tab that will pull up to reveal ongoing deals. It’s hard to gloss over, so don’t miss out on the savings!

It’s a Flex

Price: $44.99



Everyone loves a good pair of cargos — these jogger cargo pants included! Designed with a modern and trendy flair, the pants are chock-full of different features: elasticized waistband with an adjustable drawstring, faux fly, diagonal on-seam hip pockets and back welt pockets, covered snap-flap cargo pockets at each leg, and elasticized cuffs. No need to carry a bag when you can put away your wallet, keys, and other necessities in the many pockets of these jogger cargo pants!

PJ-a-Boo!

Price: $29.99



Fall season brings on the spookiness thanks to Halloween, so why not treat (not trick!) the kids with these one-piece PJs that suit both Halloween and Día de Muertos? The Day of the Dead skeleton has colorful patterns that will bring a smile to your face rather than scare you! The soft rib-knit 100% cotton material makes it comfortable to sleep in. With a button-front placket from the waist to the neckline, the PJs are easy to wear too.

Savings Tip: Not a fan of getting emails but still want promos? Sign up for Old Navy text messages for a special welcome deal and exclusive text alert offers!

Jumpsuit for Joy

Price: $12



We can’t forget to dress up babies for the fall! This adorable jumpsuit in Burgundy Floral is all about the autumn aesthetic. The button-loop closure at the nape and inseam buttoning makes the jumpsuit easy for dressing and changing diapers. The elasticized waist and leg openings will help you slip your baby’s chubby legs and plump tummy into the jumpsuit comfortably. Layer the outfit with a button-up cardigan and a beanie to keep your baby ultra warm!

Woof-le the Leaves

Price: $16



Who can forget our fur babies? This crew-neck sweatshirt is made from cozy fleece material, providing your beloved canine some warmth during their walks. The keyhole opening at the back of the neck allows for easy leash attachment, so no need to take off the sweatshirt when it’s time for your pet’s potty break. The sweatshirt comes in different colors and patterns, so choose the one that best fits your fur baby’s personality!