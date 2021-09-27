Get Instant Savings and Cashback Rewards at Sam’s Club This Fall

Food

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Sam's Club. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

Sam’s Club Plus Members: Get ready to save big this fall with cashback rewards and instant savings! Holiday shopping is sneaking up on us, but before we jump into the major holiday sales, Sam’s Club is offering members over $3,800 in savings, where select items are up to 25% off. Members will also earn 2% in cashback rewards on qualifying orders. These deals won’t be around forever — you have until Sept. 26 to stack up on as many savings as you can.

If you’re wondering which items are the best ones to grab during Sam’s Club’s fall savings, check out our recommendations below, along with tips on how to save!

Price: $14.90 $12.48 ($2.50 off)



During the ongoing pandemic, it’s never a bad idea to stock up on Clorox Disinfecting Wipes to clean furniture and hard surfaces. This 5-pack comes with 85 wipes each and claims to kill the COVID-19 virus in 30 seconds. The brand also claims to kill 99.99% of germs and bacteria, and with the three-layer design, you can wipe almost any surface or mess. You get $2.50 in instant savings, so if you’re low on disinfecting wipes, now’s your chance to restock!

Savings Tip: Buy a Buy a Sam’s Club gift card for up to 25% off — it’s a present for both you and your recipient because you save money, as well as the person who’s receiving the gift card!

Price: $19.96 $17.46 ($2.50 off)



One of the top-selling household essentials to buy in bulk is toilet paper, so if you’re intent on saving money, you’re in luck. For ultra-soft and resilient toilet paper, Quilted Northern is a reliable brand and comes in a 32-pack. The 2-ply tissue paper is safe for standard sewer and septic systems as long as you don’t overuse it and clog your toilet. If you like premium quality, Quilted Northern has shown that it can provide softness and strength at the same time — and now it’s at a lower price!

Price: $14.88 $12.38 ($2.50 off)



Keep food fresh and longer-lasting with Ziploc bags — a must-have for any household that stores away food to eat or cook later. At Sam’s Club, grab a box of 152 Ziploc gallon bags with instant savings and protect your food from open-air that would otherwise spoil it. The double seal prevents food from slipping out or letting in any air. The thick material reduces the chances of the bags from getting punctured. Most importantly, it’s easy to zip and unzip!

Savings Tip: Shoppers who can’t get enough discounted items should head over to the clearance section. Items are Shoppers who can’t get enough discounted items should head over to the clearance section. Items are up to 60% off and will continually switch out so keep checking back for everyday necessities at marked-down prices.

Price: $12.58 $9.58 ($3 off)



For a healthy snack, Nature Valley granola bars are a classic. If you’re a fan of the brand, pick up this 98-count box of Nature Valley Oats n’ Honey Crunchy Granola Bars with $3 in instant savings! The bars are made from 100% natural whole grain oats and give you the energy boost you need to power through your day. It’s the perfect snack to stave off hunger, get an energy boost during physical activities, and make for unique and delicious recipes.

Price: $22.18 $17.18 ($5 off)



For a nutritional protein shake, Premier Protein goes the extra mile to produce delicious flavors without compromising the ingredients. Anyone who’s big on protein shakes will want to snag this 15-pack at Sam’s Club because you get $5 in instant savings. It’s made from real coffee and contains 30 grams of protein per serving. Plus, it’s gluten-free and doesn’t include artificial flavors or soy ingredients. If you enjoy the Cafe Latte flavor, you’ll want to try out the other ones!

Price: $12.98 $10.98 ($2 off)



Mac and cheese is a classic microwave dinner, so what better way to enjoy a convenient meal than by snatching up this 18-pack Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese? Each meal comes with macaroni pasta and cheese flavor sauce, neither of which is made from artificial flavors, preservatives, and dyes. Whether you’re serving one to your child or for yourself, mac and cheese is an American meal favorite for all ages. It’s also ready to eat in eight minutes!

Savings Tip: As a Sam’s Club Plus Member, you get to enjoy As a Sam’s Club Plus Member, you get to enjoy free shipping on most orders. If you don’t like paying the shipping fees, sign up as a member for exclusive perks!

Price: $14.48 $11.48 ($3 off)



Do you have a furry companion who loves eating treats, especially from Milk-Bone? Good news, pet owners: This large, 15-pound box of dog biscuits is $3 off at Sam’s Club! Each biscuit contains a meatier taste than the Milk-Bone Original Biscuits and has a crunchy texture to reduce tartar and fresh breath. It’s made with 12 vitamins and minerals and shaped like a bone to entice your fur baby when they’re being a good boy or girl. These biscuits are made for dogs that weigh over 50 pounds, so don’t feed these to the little ones!

Price: $16.98 $14.98 ($2 off)



Battery-powered devices will need frequent replacements. If you use them often, don’t miss your chance on these Energizer MAX AAA Batteries at Sam’s Club! They provide long-lasting, reliable power for everyday electronic devices and are made to last, not leak. With 40 batteries, you’re set on keeping your devices powered for a while. From flashlights to a wireless keyboard and mouse, power up your electronics with these triple-A alkaline batteries.

Savings Tip: Refer a friend to join Sam’s Club online and get a Refer a friend to join Sam’s Club online and get a $10 eGift Card . Your friend will get a $20 eGift Card when they sign up via your unique referral link. You have to be a Plus Member to join the referral program.

Price: $14.98 $12.98 ($2 off)



Keep your home smelling fresh with Air Wick Scented Oil Air Freshener Refills! Choose among four scents: Bright Citrus Splash, Fresh Linen, Lavender & Chamomile, and Ocean Spray. Each refill provides long-lasting fragrance for 60 days and contains natural essential oils. Use these in the bedroom, office, kitchen, or living room so that any bad smells are eliminated. This special pack doesn’t come with the actual freshener, but if you’re running low on your current stock, now’s the perfect opportunity to restock.

Price: $36.98 $29.98 ($7 off)



Are you a Starbucks fan? Do you have a Keurig Brewer at home? If you said yes to both, pick up this 72-pack Starbucks Pike Place K-Cups! All beans in each pod are made from 100 percent Arabica coffee and taste notes of toasted nuts and a dash of cocoa. If you need coffee to power through your day but don’t want to go to an actual Starbucks, a Keurig Brewer with a stock of K-Cups is the way to go. Enjoy a cup of home-brewed Starbucks in the morning, after a meal, or whenever your energy levels are low. Each sip is refreshing and smooth, warming your insides in the best way possible!