April showers have arrived, which means it’s the perfect time to do some indoor shopping! Spring is an excellent time to shop for some items that might not be as steeply discounted during other parts of the year. If you’re looking to save money on clothing, home appliances and decor, and even filing your taxes, check out the following list of things to buy — and skip — in April.

The Best Things to Buy in April

Fall and Winter Apparel

As we move into spring and summer, now is the best time to catch out-of-season sales on fall and winter apparel and accessories. Think hats, gloves, scarves, boots, jackets, and cozy sweaters from top retailers, like Armani Exchange, Belk, Boden, Aeropostale, and Old Navy. Take advantage of sales and discount codes to get more for less to stock up your closet for the upcoming seasons.

Outdoor Furniture and Activities

Your outdoor spaces can finally get the furniture they deserve this April when retailers make room for sales to get people ready for summer fun outside. You should expect to see prices drop on outdoor furniture sets, outdoor accessories, and outdoor appliances, like a new grill.

Jewelry

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you can expect to see plenty of deals on sparkly jewelry later in the month from your favorite retailers, like Zales, Kendra Scott, and Macy’s. You’ll find some of the steepest discounts on jewelry that’s popular for Mother’s Day, including birthstone necklaces and rings, diamond earrings, and personalized jewelry pieces. In fact, many retailers have storewide and sitewide discounts starting in April that will help you save money on diamonds, along with other jewelry items.

Natural Products

Earth Day falls on April 22, and several stores celebrate by gifting shoppers with deals on all things natural, like organic foods, natural cleaning products, health supplements, natural beauty products, and more. It’s also an excellent time to save money while saving energy by purchasing products like LED lights, sustainable clothing, smart lighting and thermostats, and reusable water bottles.

Auto Parts and Accessories

April is National Car Care Month (yes, it’s a thing!), so you can find amazing deals on auto parts and accessories. Top auto retailers like Advance Auto Parts and TireBuyer offer a wide range of discounts on tires, replacement parts, car accessories, cleaning supplies, oil, and more!

Easter Goodies for Next Year

After Easter is the best time to buy Easter decorations, crafts, plastic eggs, and other products for next year. You can also save big at Walmart, Sam’s Club, and other stores on Easter candy (although we don’t suggest waiting until next year to eat them!).

Home Improvement Supplies

Warmer weather is near, making it an ideal time to start home improvement and DIY projects, especially outside ones. It’s easy to find ways to save at home improvement stores in April on lawn care equipment and supplies, tools, home decor, and anything else you need for your repairs or renovations. Don’t forget to check for savings on scheduled repairs and maintenance!

Tax Software

Tax season ends on April 18, but if you’re a last-minute filer, you can still score the best tax filing deals from software leaders like TurboTax and TaxAct. Starting toward the end of March and the beginning of April, tax companies tend to discount their products to encourage filers to get their taxes done quickly and conveniently before the big day.

5 Things to Skip in April

1. Indoor Furniture

Although you can find sales on indoor furniture, like mattresses, bedroom sets, and pieces to deck out your living room, throughout the year, you’ll find the best prices at specific times of the year. Retailers like Kirkland’s Home, RST Brands, Macy’s, and Home Depot, save some of their best furniture sales for popular shopping holidays, like Presidents Day, Memorial Day, and Independence Day.

2. Home Appliances

Upgrading your washer, dryer, dishwasher, stove, or refrigerator is always a major expense, but there’s no reason to pay full price on any of your appliances. April is not usually the best month for saving on your home appliances, though. Lowe’s, Sam's Club, Home Depot, Build.com, and other home retailers pack in-store and sitewide appliance deals on big holidays, like Memorial Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. January is also an excellent month for appliance sales when retailers cater to new beginnings, including home refreshers.

3. Electronics

Are you looking for a new phone or laptop to spend your tax money on? Electronics stores like Best Buy have year-round sales on specific products or product categories, but some of the best deals don’t happen in April. Instead, we suggest holding off until Memorial Day, Father’s Day, or Black Friday to buy that TV you’ve had your eye on.

4. Summer Apparel

Summer apparel typically starts moving into stores in April, so it’s unlikely that you’ll find the biggest savings on swimwear, sandals, shorts, tank tops, and other summery clothing, shoes, and accessories. The best time to shop for such items is during Fourth of July sales and end-of-summer blowouts. This usually happens near the end of July and beginning of August at fashion-forward retailers like Kohl’s, CUPSHE, and the Gap.

5. Gardening Supplies

You’ll save the most at Lowe’s, Home Depot, Wal-Mart, and other stores that sell gardening supplies, if you shop during the summer or Labor Day sales. Stock up on everything you’ll need for next spring!