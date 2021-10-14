Savings.com Ultimate Guide to College Student Discounts
College is expensive for many students, even if they go to a community college, live with parents, or attend on a full scholarship. This savings guide covers common (and not-so-common) ways for college students and their families to score big financially. First, we’ll explore hundreds of sweet, sweet student discounts.
Nab Hundreds of College Student Discounts
Every year, the National Retail Federation releases a survey detailing college spending per college household. Electronics, furnishings, and clothes/accessories are three top areas. Laptops are the tech item most in demand.
Fortunately, plenty of retailers offer discounts for college shoppers, so check out the sweet deals this guide lists for fashion, activewear, bags, moisturizers, laptops, gaming gear, newspapers, and much more. (Afterward, we’ll explore the survey results a bit more.)
Clothing, Apparel, and Shoes
Fitness, Gym, Athletic, and Swimwear Apparel
Jewelry and Watches
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|AUrate New York
15% discount on fine jewelry
|n/a
|https://auratenewyork.com/pages/student-beans
|Banter
25% student discount on earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and other jewelry
|n/a
|https://www.banter.com/student-beans
|Cernucci
20% off on bracelets, chains, rings, pendants, earrings, and more
|n/a
|https://www.cernucci.com/pages/student-discount
|Chow Sang Sang
10% off fixed-price jewelry, including rings, charms, pendants, necklaces, bangles
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/chowsangsang.com
|https://www.chowsangsang.com/en/student-discount
|Daniel Wellington
15% off elegant watches and accessories
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/daniel-wellington
https://www.danielwellington.com/
|Ettika
20% student discount on necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, and others
|n/a
|https://www.ettika.com/pages/student-discount
|Jomashop
Student discounts include $10 off a $100+ spend; $39.99 Marc Jacobs sunglasses and free U.S. shipping
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/jomashop.com
|https://www.jomashop.com/student-deals/
|JOWISSA
20% student discount on Swiss-made watches
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=JOWISSA
|https://us.jowissa.com/pages/student-discount
|Karma and Luck
25% student discount on spirit-centered jewelry, decor
|n/a
|https://www.karmaandluck.com/pages/student-program
|Kompsos
15% student discount on artisanal bracelets from around the world
|n/a
|https://kompsos.uk/pages/students-discounts
|Lunautics
10% student discount on bling masks, face jewels, and other accessories
|n/a
|https://lunautics.com/pages/student-discount
|Mulberry & Grand
15% student discount on $35 minimum order, sells jewelry, bags, sunglasses, clothing, and accessories
|n/a
|https://mureandgrand.com/pages/student-discount
|Nashipai
25% off bold, socially conscious jewelry made through partnerships with entrepreneurial Maasai women
|n/a
|https://www.mynashipai.com/student-discount
|Nixon
15% student discount on bags, watches, leather goods, and accessories
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Nixon
|https://www.nixon.com/us/en/student-discount
|Rastaclat
20% student discount on bracelets that inspire a positive mindset
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/rastaclat.com
|https://rastaclat.com/pages/student-beans
Bags, Backpacks, and Accessories
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|Baggallini
10% discount on stylish and practical bags
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/baggallini.com
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/baggallini
https://www.baggallini.com/
|Botkier
20% off handbags, accessories, and shoes
|n/a
|https://www.botkier.com/pages/student-discount
|CabinZero
20% student discount on classic flight backpacks, other backpacks, shoulder bags, bum bags
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=CabinZero#p-6702827
|https://www.cabinzero.com/pages/student-discount
|Db Journey
10% off backpacks, camera bags, laptop cases, luggage, ski bags, and other types of bags
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/dbjourney.com
|https://dbjourney.com/db-student-discount
|Maverick & Co.
15% student discount on business essentials, other types of bags, wallets, and accessories
|n/a
|https://www.maverickandco.co/pages/student-discount
|Nixon
15% student discount on bags, watches, leather goods, and accessories
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Nixon
|https://www.nixon.com/us/en/student-discount
|Pandora (Jewelry)
10% off necklaces, rings, earrings, and other types of jewelry
|n/a
|https://us.pandora.net/en/pandora-student-discount/
Eyeglasses, Sunglasses, and Contact Lenses
Cosmetics, Skincare, Health, and Grooming
General Retail (Stores Where You Can Buy Basically Anything)
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|Amazon Prime
6-month free trial for new members, then half-price monthly membership
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/amazon.com
|https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Student/b?node=668781011
|BangGood
10% off, additional sales common on a huge variety of goods mostly shipped from China
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/banggood.com
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/banggood
https://www.banggood.com/
|Daily Steals
10% discount on dorm and apartment essentials, variety of products
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/dailysteals.com
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/daily-steals
https://dailysteals.com/
|DHgate
$5 off any purchase online, sells huge range of goods from China
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/dhgate.com
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/dhgate
|GoPuff
25% off first order, $10 off first two orders, get food, cleaning supplies, electronics, baby products and other items delivered
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/gopuff
https://gopuff.com/go
|MUJI U.S.A.
10% student discount on stationery, furniture, home, and apparel products, among others
|n/a
|https://muji-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
|OpenSky
15% online student discount; sells apparel, accessories, jewelry, home, kitchen, beauty, electronics, and wellness products, among others; goods ship from anywhere in the world
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/opensky.com
|Public Goods
20% off first order; sells eco-friendly products in dinnerware, personal care, household, grocery, pet, CBD, and more
|n/a
|https://public-goods-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
|ROMWE
10% off orders of more than $19.90; sells clothing, swimwear, home decor, lingerie, accessories, and more; goods are shipped from five warehouses in Belgium, California, New Jersey, Dubai, and India
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/romwe.com
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/romwe
https://us.romwe.com/
Computers, Software, Smartphones, and Other Technology
Smartphone Service
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|AT&T
$10 a month potential savings plus more depending on school
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/wireless.att.com
|https://www.att.com/verification/signaturehub
|Sprint
Discounts with the SprintPerks program
|n/a
|https://www.sprint.com/en/support/solutions/account-and-billing/faqs-related-to-the-sprint-discount-program.html
|Verizon
Two lines for $95 a month
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/verizon.com
|https://www.verizon.com/featured/students/
https://www.verizon.com/solutions-and-services/international-student/
Education and Study
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|Becker Learning
Up to $1,000 off and $49.99 Amazon gift card on CPA, CPE, CMA, and accounting prep
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/becker-learning
https://www.becker.com/
|Charlotte Tilbury
30% discount on makeup, skincare, and other products for makeup academy students and makeup artists
|n/a
|https://help.charlottetilbury.com/hc/en-us/articles/360011259318-Do-you-offer-a-discount-for-makeup-artists-and-students-
|Chegg
25% to 50% off study subscriptions, homework help, textbook solutions, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/chegg.com
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/chegg
|EssayEdge
10% student discount on admissions essays, statements of purpose, scholarship essays, cover letters, and more
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/easyedge
https://www.essayedge.com/
|Fender Play
50% off monthly and annual guitar learning/guitar play plans
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/fender.com
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/fender
|Final Draft
$99.99 special price on screenwriter software
|n/a
|https://store.finaldraft.com/final-draft-12-edu.html
|FutureLearn
5% off course upgrades
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/futurelearn.com
|https://www.futurelearn.com/info/student-discount
|GameSalad
Save on game development tools
|n/a
|https://get.gamesalad.com/upgrade
|Grammarly
20% discount on AI-powered writing assistant
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/grammarly.com
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/grammarly
https://www.grammarly.com/
|HDRsoft
75% Photomatix Pro or Photomatix Pro Plus Bundle discount to photography (or related field) students; 60% discount for other students
|n/a
|https://www.hdrsoft.com/order/academic.html#contact-info
|iRobot
Discount for the advanced Create 2 programmable robot
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/irobot.com
|https://edu.irobot.com/what-we-offer/create-robot/create-request-a-discount
|IDM
50% off IDM products and the UltraEdit All-Access Plan
|n/a
|https://www.ultraedit.com/register-buy/edu-discounts.html
|JourneyED
$19.99 one-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud
|n/a
|https://www.journeyed.com/item/Adobe/Creative+Cloud+for+Education/1556101
|Numerade
10% off any subscription; sells video lessons on math, science, and economics topics
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/numerade
https://www.numerade.com/
|Paper Markup
20% student discount; offers academic, job applicant, author, and business writing and editing services
|n/a
|https://www.papermarkup.com/price-calculator
|Precision Nutrition
44% student discount at the education store, get certified as a nutrition coach
|n/a
|https://www.precisionnutrition.com/ https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/precision-nutrition
|QuickBooks
One-year free license
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/quickbooks.intuit.com
|https://www.intuit.com/partners/education-program/products/quickbooks/student-qbdt-signup/
|Rosetta Stone
Special student pricing to learn new languages
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/rosettastone.com
|https://www.rosettastone.com/student-discount
|Sally Beauty
Pro pricing on every item; exclusive discounts and special offers (must present beauty school ID in store and fill out application)
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/sallybeauty.com
|https://www.sallybeauty.com/clubCards_Student.html
|Scite
Extended free trial for three months or 30% off annual pricing; helps students find data and expert analysis on virtually any topic
|n/a
|https://help.scite.ai/en-us/article/scite-for-students-8lo8oi/
|Secret World of Languages
85% off online language courses
|n/a
|https://www.secretworldoflanguages.com/pages/students
|Sketch
50% off tools for designers
|https://www.sketch.com/store/edu/
|Snap-on
Technical students can get tools at a discount through the Student Excellence Program
|n/a
|https://www.snapon.com/Industrial-Education/Snapon-Program.htm
|Squarespace
50% off first full year of DIY websites for portfolios, blogs, stores, and more
|n/a
|https://www.squarespace.com/students
|Surveymonkey
One-year reduced pricing
|n/a
|https://help.surveymonkey.com/articles/en_US/kb/Discounts#student
News and Magazines
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|New York Times
$1 a week
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/store.nytimes.com
|https://www.nytimes.com/subscription/education/student
|Wall Street Journal
$4 per month; otherwise, some schools offer memberships for free
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/wsj.com
|https://education.wsj.com/search-students/
|Washington Post
$1 every four weeks with the academic rate, 90% savings
|n/a
|https://subscribe.washingtonpost.com/checkout/
|The Economist
50% off annual digital subscription
|n/a
|https://subscribenow.economist.com/na-us/standard-student/
|Bloomberg Businessweek
$9.99 monthly until graduation
|n/a
|https://www.bloomberg.com/subscriptions
|People
One month free digital
|n/a
|https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/people/view
|Ad Age
$49 yearly print and digital subscription
|n/a
|https://ad-age-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
|Automotive News
$49 print, digital, and online access for one year
|https://automotive-news-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
|Crain's Chicago Business
$35 one-year digital subscription to stay on top of the Chicago business community (similar discounts for Crain's Cleveland Business, Crain's Detroit Business, and Crain's New York Business)
|n/a
|https://crain-s-chicago-business.connect.studentbeans.com/us
https://crain-s-cleveland-business.connect.studentbeans.com/us
https://crain-s-detroit-business.connect.studentbeans.com/us
https://crain-s-new-york-business.connect.studentbeans.com/us
|Financial Times
50% savings, $3.58 per week vs. $7.16; UniDays 33% discount
|n/a
|https://subs.ft.com/spa3_stu https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/financialtimes/view
|Modern Healthcare
$49 print and digital access to healthcare business and policy news
|n/a
|https://www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions-classic
|New Scientist
10 issues for $10, then automatic rollover into 25% off quarterly or annual subscription; magazine covers science and technology
|n/a
|https://www.newscientist.com/subscribe/studentdiscount/
|StudentMags
Lower rates on certain magazines
|n/a
|https://www.studentmags.com/customer-service/student-and-educator-rates
Books
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|Book Depository
10% off select books, journals, and other products plus 10% extra off
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/bookdepository.com
|https://www.bookdepository.com/studentbeans
|Book Outlet
5% single-use student discount on most products
|n/a
|https://bookoutlet.com/landing/student-discount
|Kobo
30% discount with promo code
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/kobo.com
|https://www.kobo.com/us/en/p/student
|Perlego
15% student discount on textbook subscriptions, read on your phone, tablet, or computer
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/perlego
https://www.perlego.com/
Food, Groceries, and Restaurants
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|BJ's Wholesale
$30 off membership
|n/a
|https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/bjswholesale/view
https://www.bjs.com/
|Carne Collective
20% student discount on $150 minimum order, store sells different types of beef
|n/a
|https://carnecollective.com/student-discount/
|Costco
$30 shop card with gold star membership (limited-time offer through 9/26/2021; check in late summer or early fall 2022 in case there's a similar offer)
|n/a
|https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/costco/micro/online
|Daily Harvest
$30 off first box, sells 80+ chef-crafted foods built on organic, whole, fruits and vegetables: smoothies, harvest bowls, soups, and more
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/daily-harvest
https://www.daily-harvest.com/
|DoorDash
25% off first order
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/doordash.com
|https://www.doordash.com/ https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/doordash
|Freshly
$80 discount on first five orders; healthy heat-and-eat meals
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/freshly
|Frog Hollow Farm
15% student discount on fresh and dried fruits, bakery items, meats, etc.
|n/a
|https://www.froghollow.com/pages/students
|GoPuff
25% off first order, $10 off first two orders, get food, cleaning supplies, electronics, baby products and other items delivered
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/gopuff
https://gopuff.com/go
|Home Chef
50% off first order or up to $101 off first 5 boxes, company does meal kits so students can prepare meals
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/homechef.com
|https://support.homechef.com/hc/en-us/articles/360043233192-Is-there-a-Home-Chef-Student-Discount-
|Hotel Chocolat
15% student discount on chocolates and other goodies
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/hotel-chocolat
https://us.hotelchocolat.com/
|Illy
25% student discount from the home of good, gourmet coffee
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/illy.com
|https://illy.connect.studentbeans.com/
|Krispy Kreme
20% discount on donuts online and in UK stores
|n/a
|https://krispykreme.connect.studentbeans.com/
|Publix
$5 off first delivery in Florida
|n/a
|https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/publix/view
|Purple Carrot
$35 off first box; subscription meal service for plant-based meals
|n/a
|https://purple-carrot-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
|The Plug Drink
15% off anti-hangover drinks; expires in September 2021
|n/a
|https://theplugdrink.com/pages/student-discount
|Thrive Market
Free membership for students
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/thrivemarket.com
|https://help.thrivemarket.com/hc/en-us/articles/360037285991-How-do-I-apply-for-a-free-membership-through-Thrive-Gives-
https://thrivemarket.com/givingapp
Car Insurance, Financial, and Work-Related
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|Allstate (Esurance)
Smart Student discount for qualifying drivers
|n/a
|https://www.allstate.com/auto-insurance/teen-driver-discounts.aspx
|Boro
$5 when students link their bank accounts to this money app designed specifically for college students
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/boro
https://www.getboro.com/
|CareerHunter
20% student discount on full access purchase, which includes career tests and insights, course and job matches, and more
|n/a
|https://test.careeraddict.com/student-discount
|Chase
Flexible accounts for students
|n/a
|https://www.chase.com/personal/student-banking/college
|Country Financial
Savings for full-time students with at least a B average
|n/a
|https://www.countryfinancial.com/en/insurance/auto/car/insurance-for-teens.html
|Decluttr
10% extra cash, one-time offer when you sell CDs, games, books, textbooks, unwanted tech, etc.
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/decluttr.com
|https://www.decluttr.com/student-discount/
|Discover
College loans with no extra fees
|n/a
|https://www.discover.com/student-loans/
|Farmers
Car insurance discounts for full-time students with good grades
|n/a
|https://www.farmers.com/faq/discounts/
|Geico
15% good student discount on auto insurance
|n/a
|https://www.geico.com/save/discounts/car-insurance-discounts/
|Overnight Prints
22% student discount on business cards, brochures, posters, promo materials, custom folders, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/overnightprints.com
|https://www.overnightprints.com/student-discount
|Real Vision
50% student discount on videos with financial insight
|n/a
|https://www.realvision.com/okboomer/
|Root Insurance
Up to $900 a year potential savings on car insurance
|n/a
|https://www.joinroot.com/blog/car-insurance-for-college-students/
https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/root/view
|Salus University (The Eye Institute of The Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University)
Discount eye care and eyewear, includes 44% off health evaluations, 20% off contact lens fitting fees, and more
|n/a
|https://www.salusuhealth.com/Eye-Institute/News/Community-Outreach/Discount-Vision-Program.aspx
|State Farm
Up to 25% off car insurance for qualifying full-time students
|n/a
|https://www.statefarm.com/insurance/auto/discounts
|Travelers
Potential savings with car insurance
|n/a
|https://www.travelers.com/car-insurance/discounts/good-student
|US Bank
$0 monthly maintenance fee on student checking
|https://www.usbank.com/bank-accounts/checking-accounts/student-checking-account.html
Nutritional Supplements, Diet Products, and Energy Drinks
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|BPI Sports
20% student discount on nutritional supplements and more
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/bpi-sports
https://bpisports.com/
|Bulletproof
15% student discount on nutritional supplements, food and drink, vitamins, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/bulletproof.com
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/bulletproof
https://shop.bulletproof.com/
|C4 Energy
25% student discount on C4 Smart Energy Variety 6-Pack
|n/a
|https://c4energy.com/pages/c4-energy-student-discount
|Exante (IdealShape)
32% off meal replacement shakes, weight loss drinks, and other products
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/exantediet.com
|https://us.exantediet.com/student.list
|Form Nutrition
20% student discount on vegan protein
|n/a
|https://formnutrition.com/us/student-discount/
|IdealFit
23% student discount and extra savings on protein powders, bars supplements, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/idealfit.com
|https://idealfit.studentbeans.com/us
|Klean Athlete
10% off sports nutrition
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/klean-athlete
https://www.totum.com/se/student-discount/klean-athlete/offer
https://www.kleanathlete.com/
|More Labs
20% student discount on supplements for smarter living and better sleep
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/more-labs
https://www.morelabs.com/
|Myprotein
Up to 42% off purchases and free shipping, sells nutrition products, clothing, and accessories
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/myprotein.com
|https://us.myprotein.com/students.list
|Protein World
40% off weight loss, workout, and protein products
|n/a
|https://us.proteinworld.com/pages/student-discounts
Hair and Hair Removal
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|HairFlair
15% student discount on hair curlers, no heat damage
|n/a
|https://www.hairflair.com/student-beans/
|IGK Hair
20% student discount on innovative hairstyle products
|n/a
|https://www.igkhair.com/pages/student-discount
|Infinity Laser Spa
20% student discount on hair removal in New York City
|n/a
|https://infinitylaserspa.com/pages/student-discount
|KENZZI
20% student discount on home hair removal products
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/kenzzi.com
|https://kenzzi.com/pages/kenzzi-student-discount
Menstrual Products and Period Care
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|INTIMINA
10% student discount on intimate health products such as menstrual cups
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/intimina.com
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/intimina
https://www.intimina.com/
|JUNE
16% student discount on menstrual care products
|n/a
|https://thejunecup.com/pages/junes-student-discount
|Modibodi
10% off period underwear
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Modibodi#p-6871336
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/modibodi
https://us.modibodi.com/
|Rael
20% off sitewide plus 30% off value pack deals; offers period support for each step of the cycle
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Rael
|https://www.getrael.com/pages/student-discount
|SimpleHealth
Free consultation on birth control access
|n/a
|https://simplehealth-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Miscellaneous
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|ApolloBox
20% student discount from small vendors selling fun, unique products
|n/a
|https://www.theapollobox.com/student-discount
|Bluedot
15% off sustainable water kits
|n/a
|https://mybluedot.com/pages/student-discount
|Boomf
15% off personalized cards and gifts
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/boomf.com
|https://boomf.com/student-discount
|Corkcicle
10% student discount and free shipping on drinkware, cooler bags, lunchboxes, barware, and other products
|n/a
|https://corkcicle-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
|Cozy Earth
40% student discount on luxury loungewear and bamboo bedding
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/cozyearth.com
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/cozy-earth
https://cozyearth.com/
|ESR
20% discount on protective cases, screen protectors, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/esrgear.com
|https://www.esrgear.com/student-discount/
|GiftsForYouNow.com
20% off personalized gifts
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/giftsforyounow.com
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/giftsforyounow-com
https://www.giftsforyounow.com/
|Harry & David
15% off gifts and baskets for any type of occasion; store also sells college care packages and university popcorn tins
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/harryanddavid.com
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/harry-david
https://www.harryanddavid.com/
|Hero Clip
15% student discount on hybrid clip products that rotate 360 degrees and fold at two joints; hang a wide range of products, including bikes and other bulky and heavy stuff
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/heroclip
https://myheroclip.com/
|Inkbox
15% student discount on painless, easy-to-apply tattoos that fade in one to two weeks
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Inkbox
|https://inkbox.com/student-discount
|invisaWear
5% student discount on safety devices disguised as necklaces, bracelets, keychains, fitness bands, and scrunchies
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/invisawear.com
|https://www.invisawear.com/pages/student-discount
|Lego
Free Friends Flower Cart with $40 spend
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/lego.com
|https://lego-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
|Loot Crate
15% student discount on pop culture, gaming, animation, etc. subscription boxes
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/lootcrate.com
|https://lootcrate.com/
https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/loot-crate
|Lovehoney
20% student discount, sells sex toys, lingerie, lubes, bondage materials
|n/a
|https://www.lovehoney.com/students/
|myLAB Box
10% student discount on cheap, accurate STD testing
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/mylabbox.com
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/mylab-box
https://www.mylabbox.com/
|NEUF:41
10% student discount on tees and lifestyle accessories
|n/a
|https://neuf41.com/pages/student-discount
|NutriBullet
21% student discount; sells full-sized and personal blenders
|n/a
|https://www.nutribullet.com/student-discount/
|Ohh Deer
10% student discount on quirky illustrations, gifts, cards, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=ohh+deer
|https://ohhdeer.com/pages/student-beans
|Packed Party
15% student discount on party supplies, including candles, confetti, bags, drinkware, and apparel
|n/a
|https://www.packedparty.com/pages/student-teacher-discount
|Papier
10% student discount on products included under stationery
|n/a
|https://www.papier.com/student-discount/
|PopSockets
15% off phone grips, phone cases
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/popsockets.com
|https://www.popsockets.com/en-us/pages/student-discount.html
|Pure Romance
10% off; sells sex toys, lubes, lingerie, massage, and related products
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/pure-romance
https://www.pureromance.com/
|Redbubble
15% student discount on designs and products made by undiscovered artists; products include clothing, stickers, masks, phone cases, home decor, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/redbubble.com
|https://redbubble.connect.studentbeans.com/
|Talkspace
$100 off first month of online therapy
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/talkspace.com
|https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/talkspace/view
|The Book of Everyone
15% off personalized books
|n/a
|https://thebookofeveryone.studentbeans.com/
|Windy City Novelties
15% student discount on practically anything party-related, including banners, glow products, and colored hair spray
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/windycitynovelties.com
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/windy-city-novelties
https://www.windycitynovelties.com/
|WeVibe
20% off selected items; sells sex toys
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=We+Vibe
|https://www.we-vibe.com/us/studentdiscount
Streaming, Movies, and Entertainment
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|AMC Theatres
Theater discounts with student ID
|n/a
|https://www.amctheatres.com/discounts
|Regal Cinemas
Student pricing at many locations with student ID
|n/a
|https://www.regmovies.com/static/en/us/theatre/student-pricing-locations
|Angelika Film Center
Lower ticket prices of $11.50 on Tuesdays for students
|n/a
|https://www.angelikafilmcenter.com/sandiego/special-values
|OTL Seat Fillers
$29.99 for three months then $9.99 monthly plan for students; get free tickets in select cities for shows or events that aren't sold out
|n/a
|https://otlseatfillers.com/pricing/
|Amazon Prime
Six-month free trial then half-off membership rates (can't share Prime benefits, though)
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/amazon.com
|https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Student/b?node=668781011
|Amazon Music Unlimited
99 cents per month for access to 70 million songs
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/amazon.com
|https://www.amazon.com/music/unlimited/student
|Spotify
One month free then $4.99 per month
|n/a
|https://www.spotify.com/us/student/
|Hulu
$1.99 a month for streaming
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/hulu.com
|https://www.hulu.com/student
|Apple Music
Discount for up to 48 months, includes limited-time Apple TV; $4.99 a month
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/music.apple.com
|https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT205928 https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/applemusic/view
|Pandora
$4.99 monthly or $59.88 annually for a music/radio subscription
|n/a
|https://help.pandora.com/s/article/Pandora-Premium-Student-Military-plans
|Funimation
1 month free; 15,000 hours of anime available
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/funimation
https://www.funimation.com/
|MLB.TV
35% student savings on streamed games and content
|n/a
|https://www.mlb.com/live-stream-games/subscribe/student-discount
Exercise
|Retailer
|Links to Discount Info
|ClassPass
Two-week free trial student discount on various types of exercise classes and services such as massages, manicures, pedicures
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/classpass
https://classpass.com/
|Dragonfly Discounts
$150 for 10-class pass or $99 monthly membership (normally $150) in Madison, WI
|https://www.dragonflyhotyoga.com/classes/rates/discounts/
|Rad Power Bikes
$100 off most electric bikes
|https://rad-power-bikes-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
|Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park
20% off single-admission jump tickets Monday-Friday with student ID (in Spokane Valley, WA)
|https://flyingsquirrelsports.us/spokane-valley-washington/discounts/
Games
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|Big Fish Games
25% student discount on a variety of regularly priced games
|n/a
|https://www.bigfishgames.com/us/en.html
|Fanatical
5% student discount, sells more than 8,000 digitally licensed games
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/fanatical.com
|https://fanatical.studentbeans.com/
|GameSir
15% student discount on gamepads, keyboards, and other products, one-time use
|n/a
|https://www.gamesir.hk/pages/gamesirs-student-discount
|GOG.COM
82% off the Witcher franchise bundle
|n/a
|https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/gog-com
https://www.gog.com/
|Green Man Gaming
15% off full-price PC games, 5% off full-price PlayStation games
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/greenmangaming.com
|https://www.greenmangaming.com/student-discount/
|Razer
20% off Razer gaming gear, 5% off desktops and laptops; other discounts available
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/razer.com
|https://www.razer.com/education
Decor, Furnishings, Bedding, Home
|Retailer
|Savings.com Link
|Links to Discount Info
|Bean Bag Factory
15% student discount on bean bag chairs and covers
|n/a
|https://www.beanbag-factory.com/pages/student-discount
|Bed, Bath & Beyond
20% off each shopping trip with a limited-time college savings pass; free shipping on orders over $39
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/bedbathandbeyond.com
|https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/static/collegeservicestools
|Bed Threads
10% student discount off bedding, homewares, and more
|n/a
|https://bedthreads.com/pages/student-discount
|Beddinginn
12% off sitewide on beddings, curtains, wall art, and more
|n/a
|https://beddinginn-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
|Eight Sleep
10% off selected bedding styles
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/eightsleep.com
|https://verifypass.com/offers/website/eightsleep.com
https://www.eightsleep.com/
|EP Design Lab
20% off on gorgeous, unique lighting pieces
|n/a
|https://epdesignlab.com/pages/student-discount
|Kassatex
15% to 20% discount on bath and bedroom collections
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/kassatex.com
|https://kassatex.com/pages/student-discounts
|Mommesilk
15% off bedding, pillowcases, sleepwear, and other silk essentials
|n/a
|https://www.mommesilk.com/pages/student-discount
|Peacock Alley
15% off fine linens such as luxury bedding and bathroom basics
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/peacockalley.com
|https://www.peacockalley.com/pages/student-discount
|Purple
10% student discount on cool, no-pressure support mattresses
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/purple.com
|https://purple.com/education-discount
|Simpli Home
10% student discount on a wide range of furniture and decor
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/simpli-home.com
|https://www.simpli-home.com/pages/student-discount
|Skinnydip London
20% off home and lifestyle products, clothing, jewelry, accessories, phone cases, and more
|n/a
|https://www.skinnydiplondon.com/pages/student-discount
|Society6
30% savings on furniture, backpacks, posters, and more
|https://www.savings.com/coupons/society6.com
|http://go.society6.com/students/
Travel
Local Spots/Tourist Attractions
Here’s a look at student discounts in New York City and San Diego. Use our examples to get an idea of what could be available in your neck of the woods. For instance, many museums, regardless where they are, offer free or discounted admission to students.
Of course, our lists do not cover all the possible discounts available in these cities. Check with your school for more options. CUNY students get free or flexible admission to a huge range of sites, including American Folk Art Museum, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Sculpture Center, and Yeshiva University Museum, along with 9/11 Memorial Museum, Japan Society, and The Women’s Project and Productions. They also get discounted Zipcar rentals, among other deals.
New York City
|Bronx Zoo
Complimentary limited admission to NYC undergraduate students; advance reservation required
|https://bronxzoo.com/plan-your-visit/faqs
|The Met (Metropolitan Museum of Art)
$12 student tickets
|https://engage.metmuseum.org/admission
|The Guggenheim
15% discount
|https://www.guggenheim.org/plan-your-visit/discounts
|Whitney Museum of American Art
$50 membership, full-time students only
|https://whitney.org/support/membership/benefits
|Museum of Modern Art
One free admission for students at certain schools such as CUNY and The Rockefeller University; otherwise, $50 Access student rate discount or $100 Explore student rate discount for full-time students only
|https://www.moma.org/visit/discounts
https://www.moma.org/support/membership-faq
|American Museum of Natural History
$18 to $27 for students with ID
|https://ticketing.amnh.org/#/tickets
San Diego
|Birch Aquarium
$3.50 off; $16 ticket price vs. normal $19.50
|https://aquarium.ucsd.edu/visit/discounts-and-offers
|San Diego Museum of Art
$8 admission with ID vs. $20 general admission (free admission possible during some Friday hours)
|https://www.sdmart.org/faq/
|San Diego Opera
$50 tickets vs. $200-$220 regularly priced tickets
|https://www.sdopera.org/get-tickets/student-tickets
|San Diego Zoo
10% off, must have proof of current student enrollment
|https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/school-programs/student-discount
Pro Sports across the U.S.
|Atlanta United FC
Up to 40% student discount on certain matches Up to 20% off (Student Beans)
|https://am.ticketmaster.com/atlantaunited/students
https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/atlanta-united-2
|Atlanta Hawks
Ticket discount at box office with ID
|https://www.nba.com/hawks/ticket-deals-and-promotions
|Baltimore Orioles
20% off ticket purchases for select games
|https://www.mlb.com/orioles/tickets/students
|Boston Celtics
Celtics Buzzer Beater Pass for possible last-minute deals on seats
|https://www.nba.com/celtics/tickets/college-offers
|Charlotte Hornets
Student game-day deals
|https://www.nba.com/hornets/collegerush
|Chicago Bulls
$15 and up tickets to certain games
|https://www.nba.com/bulls/tickets/student-pass
|Cleveland Cavaliers
$5 and up tickets
|https://www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/events/student-pass
|Houston Astros
Up to 70% off, discounted tickets to select games
|https://www.mlb.com/astros/tickets/specials/college-students
|Los Angeles Clippers
Access to potential last-minute bargains
|https://www.nba.com/clippers/student-pass-test
|Milwaukee Bucks
Student Rush Offers for exclusive ticket offers and more
|https://www.nba.com/bucks/student-rush-offers
|New York Mets
$10 tickets for Monday-Thursday games for the rest of 2021 season
|https://www.mlb.com/mets/tickets/specials/students
|Washington Wizards
Student Rush offers for same-day bargains
|https://www.nba.com/wizards/wizards-student-rush-presented-chick-fil
|MLB.TV
35% student savings on streamed games and content
|https://www.mlb.com/live-stream-games/subscribe/student-discount
Go back to the list Whew! Talk about a lot of discounts. As a college student, you’ll find deals practically everywhere you look. Of course, they’re probably not enough by themselves to keep you in tiptop shape financially. Let’s take a look at how much college households spend and on what.
What College Students and Their Families Spend Money On
- Expected spending in 2021: $71 billion, or $1,200 per college household1, 2
- $141: Spending increase per household from 2020 to 2021
- $80: Amount of the increase that is due to more spending on electronics and furnishings
- Spending in 2020: $67.7 billion, or $1,059 per household
- Spending in 2017: $54.1 billion, or $970 per household
- Spending in 2007: $31.7 billion, or $641.56 per household
Top 3 areas of spending: Electronics, furnishings, clothes/accessories
- Electronics spending, $306 per household in 2021 ($262 in 2020)
- Dorm or apartment furnishings spending, $164 per household in 2021 ($130 in 2020)
- Clothing and accessories spending, $159 per household in 2021 ($148 in 2020)
Laptops are the tech item most in demand
- 57% of college families will spend money on a laptop
- 27.3% on tablets
- 25.1% on accessories
- 24.4% on calculators
- 19.7% on printers
Online is the top shopping destination for back-to-college deals
Consumers in 2021 feel much more comfortable shopping in person than they did in 2020
- 43% are shopping online (43% in 2020)
- 33% at department stores (26% in 2020)
- 30% at discount stores (30% in 2020)
- 29% at office supply stores (26% in 2020)
- 28% at college bookstores (25% in 2020)
Earn Money as a College Student
Discounts are great, but earning money can help college students pay the bills. Money-making ideas include federal work-study jobs, tutoring, and dog walking.
Federal work-study
- Must show financial need
- Will earn at least the federal minimum wage
- Can be part-time or full-time student
- Employment is part time and can be on or off campus
- Consult your school’s financial aid office to see if the school participates
- Typically not available during summer breaks
- Funds are limited, so apply early
Gig jobs
- Generally best for students who need a lot of flexibility in their schedules and don’t mind possibly unpredictable income
- Examples include Instacart shopper, Uber driver, dog walker, pet sitter, tutor, babysitter, lawn care worker, photographer, graphic designer, housecleaner, and handyman/maintenance person
- Platforms such as Fiverr, Uber, DogVacay, Zazzle Live, and Amazon Flex can help students land gigs
- Work your own hours, and set your own schedule
- Can be during the school year and during breaks
Jobs on campus
- Common jobs include tutor, resident assistant, cashier, campus tour guide, library attendant, research assistant, and administrative assistant
- Good for students who prefer consistent schedules and predictable income
- Can be during the school year and during breaks (more positions available while school is in session, of course)
Jobs off campus
- Offer more options, especially in retail and dining, in addition to what is on campus
- Good for students who prefer consistent schedules and predictable income
- Could be somewhat tricker to fit in with a student schedule vs. on-campus jobs
- Can be during the school year and during breaks
A resume is necessary to land many jobs. It’s worth investing the time to develop a compelling snapshot of your work, volunteer, and internship history, educational accomplishments, degree information, and more.
Don’t fret if you think you have nothing to fill a resume with. Your college career center can help you get the ball rolling (and more!). Career centers also have listings for opportunities, both on and off campus.
Save Big and Make Your Money Work for You
- Student discounts and earning money aren’t the only ways to be proactive about finances. For instance, take these ways to save:
- Skip having a car if you can help it. Vehicle expenses add up ridiculously fast. There’s car insurance, gas, maintenance, and more. Look into biking, walking, and public transportation instead. (If you must have a car, do explore good-student discounts and other common car insurance discounts such as renter’s/car bundles.)
- Focus on using cash, not credit cards. Cash helps keep your spending in check. If you use a card, pay off balances every month.
- Ask professors (or just ask around yourself) if older editions of required textbooks will suffice. Much of the time, they do and are a lot cheaper. Other options include borrowing books instead of buying them, or using digital instead of print versions.
- Start at a community college and transfer to a bigger school. Community colleges are cheaper, and you still get the degree you want in the end.
- Check out the campus gym. You can use it for free and probably can take a nice variety of fitness-related classes for credit.
- Stick to your campus meal plan if you’re enrolled in one. Eating out while also paying for a meal plan drains your finances unnecessarily. Granted, campus meals aren’t always the most exciting, so splurging once in a while might not be the worst idea. Otherwise, try getting creative with your meal plan options and see what you come up with.
- Learn to cook, even if it’s just simple meals, if you live off campus. Cooking is a valuable life skill and is much cheaper than constantly eating out.
- Graduate in four years if possible, not five or six. This point deserves a bit more explanation, so let’s get into it.
If you’re enrolled full time: 15 credit hours is the sweet spot
As a CNBC headline puts it, “this freshman 15 could save you $300,000."3 Say you take 12 or 13 credit hours per semester. You are more likely to graduate in five or six years as opposed to four years. The extended timeline can add many tens of thousands of dollars to your student loan debt and delays your entry into higher-paying work.
Now, if you average 18 credit hours or more, especially your first semester, you risk spreading yourself too thin. Wait to see how your first semester goes before making any decisions on taking more than 15 credits per semester. Do the math as you progress in school to make sure your graduation date remains on track.
If you must take developmental classes that don’t count toward the degree
Developmental prerequisites can be huge roadblocks to a degree. They’re momentum killers. They cost money and time and cause many students to lose heart. They’re also very common. For instance:
- 52 of every 100 students starting two-year college do so in math remediation.4
- 24 of every 100 students in four-year college must take math prerequisites.
- 34 of every 100 students starting two-year college must take English prerequisites.
- 12 of every 100 students in four-year college take English remediation classes.
- 50% of these students could pass a college-level class but remediation without support throws them off track.
“Students get ‘stuck’ in sequences of non-credit bearing courses and too often stop out before making it to essential gateway courses."
The good news: You still have options if you’re taking developmental prerequisites (or think you will need to).
- Apply to schools offering corequisite support models. In West Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee, and other states that focus on corequisite models in their public colleges, students complete transfer requirements in half the time and at almost three times the national average. The model has proven successful for several California community colleges, too.6 The University System of Georgia and the City University of New York are other programs offering the corequisite support model.
- Get tutoring or extra help instead of trying to go it alone.
- Take these prerequisites at cheaper community colleges.
- Explore other (more flexible) schools if your current school doesn’t seem inclined to help.
College Kid Savings
When you’re in college, it’s good to save any way you can. Student discounts are plentiful, even fun. They get you to discover retailers you might not have tried otherwise. Many college students use these bargains as part of a multi-pronged financial plan that includes earning money and making savvy moves such as not having a car on campus and being extra purposeful about staying on track for a four-year degree.
