Savings.com Ultimate Guide to College Student Discounts

College is expensive for many students, even if they go to a community college, live with parents, or attend on a full scholarship. This savings guide covers common (and not-so-common) ways for college students and their families to score big financially. First, we’ll explore hundreds of sweet, sweet student discounts.

Table of Contents

Nab Hundreds of College Student Discounts

Every year, the National Retail Federation releases a survey detailing college spending per college household. Electronics, furnishings, and clothes/accessories are three top areas. Laptops are the tech item most in demand.

Fortunately, plenty of retailers offer discounts for college shoppers, so check out the sweet deals this guide lists for fashion, activewear, bags, moisturizers, laptops, gaming gear, newspapers, and much more. (Afterward, we’ll explore the survey results a bit more.)

Student discount groups, including the following, offer even more options and updated information:

Savings.com: We also have a category specifically for student discounts, and our information is current.

In the table below, we include Savings.com links where applicable since retailers sometimes offer steeper savings than student discounts. We list tons of student discounts below, but this guide would never be finished if we tried to incorporate every discount possible. So, if you don’t see a discount you’d like, check one of the links above or head to the retailer’s website.

Clothing, Apparel, and Shoes

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info Adika

10% student discount on women's fashion n/a https://www.adika.com/pages/student-bean Aerie

20% discount online on women's apparel, bras, and more (UniDays)10% online and in-store discounts (StudentBeans) https://www.savings.com/coupons/aerie https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/aerie/view

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/aerie Aeropostale

Extra 15% off sitewide, one-time use only https://www.savings.com/coupons/aeropostale.com https://www.aeropostale.com/aeropostale-unidays-about.html Allen Edmonds

15% discount on clothing, accessories, and shoes https://www.savings.com/coupons/allenedmonds.com https://www.allenedmonds.com/discover/exclusive-offers.html Alternative Apparel

10% off casual, comfortable clothing made from eco-materials n/a https://shop.id.me/stores/668-alternative-apparel American Eagle

20% discounts, in-store and online (UniDays) 10% online and in store (Student Beans) https://www.savings.com/coupons/ae.com https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/americaneagle/view

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/american-eagle Anarchic Fashion

15% student discount on gothic, hippy, and punk styles, among others n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/anarchicfashion-com

https://www.anarchicfashion.com/ Andrew Christian

Had 40% discount, expired as of Aug. 2021, but keep checking n/a https://www.andrewchristian.com/student-discount Annie Cloth

16% student discount on women's styles and accessories n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/anniecloth

https://anniecloth.com/ Ardene

10% off clothing, shoes, and accessories n/a https://www.ardene.com/us/en/student-discount/40.html ASOS

10% discount on gender-neutral collections and clothes in more than 30 sizes https://www.savings.com/coupons/asos.com https://www.asos.com/us/discover/students/asos-on-campus/student-validation/ AYBL

10% student discount on leggings, shorts, bras, hoodies, jackets, and other types of clothing n/a https://us.beaybl.com/pages/student-discount Babyonlinedress

12% off purchases of $100+, includes wedding gowns, dresses, prom fashion, special occasion wear, and more n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/babyonlinedress-179c1d87-a6f3-474a-a3ef-fc8b1d26421f Banana Moon

10% discount on swimwear, clothing, and accessories n/a https://www.bananamoon.com/en/student-discount Bellelily

Extra 15% on clothing, swimwear, dresses, and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/bellelily.com https://www.bellelily.com/student-discount.html Bluebella

10% student discount and various sales on lingerie, bras, and panties https://www.savings.com/coupons/bluebella.us https://www.bluebella.us/pages/student-discount Boggi Milano

15% student discount on suits, tuxedos, polos, T-shirts, and other clothing, shoes, and accessories n/a https://www.boggi.com/en_US/student-discount.html Boohoo

60% off everything plus 5% student discount on a variety of clothing, including plus size https://www.savings.com/coupons/boohoo.com https://us.boohoo.com/page/students.html BoohooMAN

40% off everything plus 10% student discount on casualwear, formalwear, activewear, plus, and tall https://www.savings.com/coupons/boohooman https://www.boohooman.com/us/page/students.html Brastop

11% extra student discount plus sales on bras, lingerie, swimwear, plus-sizes available https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Brastop https://us.brastop.com/pages/student-discount-us Chicloth

12% student discount on wedding and event dresses, plus-size fashion, and accessories n/a https://www.chicloth.com/pages/student-discount COS

10% student discount online and in store, fresh fashions for men and women https://www.savings.com/coupons/cosstores.com https://www.cosstores.com/en_usd/customer-service/student-discount.html Crocs

25% student discount on comfortable, light, flexible shoes https://www.savings.com/coupons/crocs.com https://crocs-us.connect.studentbeans.com/ Culture Kings

60% off back catalogue and extra 10% student discount on streetwear, footwear, headwear, and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/culturekings.com https://www.culturekings.com/pages/student-discount Curvy Kate

11% online student discounts on D-K cup lingerie and swimwear n/a https://us.curvykate.com/pages/student-discount Dearfoams

10% discount on shoes and slippers, including those featuring super soft memory foam insoles n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/dearfoams

https://www.dearfoams.com/ Design by Humans

20% student discount on $20 minimum spend, creative T-shirts n/a https://www.designbyhumans.com/student-discount/ Dessy

20% off orders $100 and free shipping, sells prom, bridesmaid, plus-size, and other types of formal dresses n/a https://dessy.com/student-discount/ Dorothy Perkins

Up to 60% off plus extra 10% discount on women's fashion n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/dorothy-perkins

https://www.myunidays.com/GB/en-GB/partners/dorothyperkins/view

https://www.dorothyperkins.com/eu Dresslily

15% discount and free shipping over $49 on dresses, clothes, and swimwear, including plus size https://www.savings.com/coupons/dresslily.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/dresslily

https://www.dresslily.com/ Ego

50% off everything and extra 20% student discount on footwear and clothing https://www.savings.com/coupons/egoshoes.com https://ego-shoes-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us Emmiol

30% student discount on bottoms, tops, rompers, swimwear, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/emmiol.com https://www.emmiol.com/student-discount Ericdress

15% student discount on many types of men's and women's clothing, including wedding and event dresses https://www.savings.com/coupons/ericdress.com https://www.ericdress.com/studentdiscount.html ETAM

10% student discount on lingerie, nightwear, and clothing for delivery to the United States n/a https://us.etam.com/student_discount.html Express

5% off https://www.savings.com/coupons/express.com https://www.express.com/g/student-discounts Evening Collective

20% student discount on bridesmaid dresses https://www.savings.com/coupons/eveningcollective.com https://www.eveningcollective.com/student-discount.html Fairy Season

Extra 15% off for students on women's fashion and activewear n/a https://www.fairyseason.com/student-discount.html FarFetch

10% student discount, fast shipping, and free returns on affordable luxury fashion n/a https://www.farfetch.com/voucher-codes/ FitFlop

20% discount on footwear https://www.savings.com/coupons/fitflop.com https://www.fitflop.com/us/en/student-discount Foot Locker

20% off $99+ purchases on shoes, apparel, etc. https://www.savings.com/coupons/footlocker.com

https://www.savings.com/coupons/kidsfootlocker.com https://www.footlocker.com/student-beans.html Forever 21

15% off jeans, accessories, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/forever21.com https://www.forever21.com/us/studentdiscount.html Frank And Oak

20% off (includes buy now, pay later option) on men's and women's clothing https://www.savings.com/coupons/frankandoak.com https://www.frankandoak.com/student-discount-program Ganni

10% off Scandi-style clothing n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/ganni

https://www.ganni.com/us/home Gentle Herd

20% student discount on clothing featuring natural materials and urban styles n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/gentle-herd

https://gentleherd.com/ Happy Socks

20% off orders of colorful socks and underwear https://www.savings.com/coupons/happysocks.com https://www.happysocks.com/

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/happy-socks Hawes & Curtis

15% student discount on British luxury classics for men and women https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Hawes+%26+Curtis https://help.hawesandcurtis.com/hc/en-us/articles/360010502940--Do-you-offer-student-discounts-

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/hawes-curtis Hudson Shoes

10% student discount on London-inspired contemporary shoes n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/hudson-shoes

https://www.hudsonshoes.com/ Hunter Boots

15% student discount on wellies, other footwear, coats, and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/hunterboots.com https://www.hunterboots.com/us/en_us/student-discount In The Style

Extra 10% off trendy and Insta-worthy clothing n/a https://us.inthestyle.com/students J!NX

15% off gaming-influenced fashion https://www.savings.com/coupons/jinx.com https://j-nx.studentbeans.com/us J. Crew

15% off various types of fashion https://www.savings.com/coupons/jcrew.com https://www.jcrew.com/r/help/teacher-student-discount J.ING

15% off regularly priced women's fashion https://www.savings.com/coupons/jingus.com https://jingus.com/pages/student-discount Jack Rogers

10% off whipstitched leather sandals, boots, heels, and other footwear https://www.savings.com/coupons/jackrogersusa.com https://www.jackrogersusa.com/pages/student-discount Joe's Jeans

15% student discount on denim https://www.savings.com/coupons/joesjeans.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/joesjeans

https://www.joesjeans.com/ JustFashionNow

16% student discount on original fashion designs https://www.savings.com/coupons/justfashionnow.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/justfashionnow

https://www.justfashionnow.com/ Katy Perry Collections

15% student discount on shoes and bags designed by Katy Perry n/a https://www.katyperrycollections.com/pages/student-discount KEEN

15% student discount; 30% off orders $100+, sells durable, long-lasting footwear n/a https://keen.connect.studentbeans.com/us Knowfashionstyle

15% student discount and additional sales on a variety of fashion, including plus sizes https://www.savings.com/coupons/knowfashionstyle.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/knowfashionstyle

https://www.knowfashionstyle.com/ Komily

15% student discount on clothing, shoes, accessories, and more n/a https://www.komily.com/student-discount.html Lattelier

20% discount on basic, upscale fashion https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Lattelier https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/lattelier

https://us.lattelierstore.com/ Los Angeles Apparel

Free carryall zip tote on orders over $120 n/a https://losangelesapparel.net/pages/studentprogram Love, Bonito

10% student discount on stylish, affordable clothing (ends Aug. 31, 2021) n/a https://www.lovebonito.com/intl/promotions/student-beans LovelyWholesale

5% student discount plus extra savings potential on dresses, jumpsuits, rompers, swimsuits, and other fashions https://www.savings.com/coupons/lovelywholesale.com https://www.lovelywholesale.com/topic.php?topic_id=478 Lulus

10% student discount on chic, feminine, modern fashion https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Lulus https://lulus.connect.studentbeans.com/us Mahabis

10% off luxury slippers https://www.savings.com/coupons/mahabis.com https://mahabis.com/pages/student-beans-us Marc Jacobs

10% student discount on everyday, extraordinary, authentic fashion https://www.savings.com/coupons/marcjacobs.com https://www.marcjacobs.com/default/student-discount/ Matador Meggings

15% student discount on men's quality leggings (meggings) https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Matador+Meggings https://matadormeggings.com/pages/matador-meggings-student-discount Menlo House

10% off men's fresh apparel and accessories n/a https://menlo-house.studentbeans.com/ Minga London

15% student discount on clothing that is aesthetic and vintage-inspired n/a https://us.mingalondon.com//pages/student-discount Missguided

20% student discount and extra savings potential on exclusive fashions, including Playboy https://www.savings.com/coupons/missguidedus.com https://www.missguidedus.com/student-discount Nap Loungewear

20% student discount on clothing, homewear, and sleepwear https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Nap+Loungewear Nasty Gal

15% student discount to stay ahead of even the hottest clothing trends https://www.savings.com/coupons/nastygal.com https://www.nastygal.com/page/students.html Natori

15% student discount on fine women's clothing, accessories, bedding, and other products for the home https://www.savings.com/coupons/natori.com https://natori.studentbeans.com/ Net-a-Porter

10% student discounts, sells fashion and beauty brands https://www.savings.com/coupons/net-a-porter.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/net-a-porter

https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-us/ Newchic

18% off hot styles in fashion, beauty, shoes, home https://www.savings.com/coupons/newchic.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/newchic

https://www.newchic.com/ NICCE

15% discount on London-inspired casualwear, street styles n/a https://www.nicceclothing.com/pages/student-discount Noracora

16% student discount and extra potential savings on women's casual fashion https://www.savings.com/coupons/noracora.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/noracora

https://noracora.com/ Oh Polly

15% discount on forward, free-thinking women's fashion designed in the UK n/a https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/ohpolly/view

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/oh-polly Oliver Bonas

Online or in-store 10% discount; sells fashion, home decor, jewelry, accessories, and more n/a https://www.oliverbonas.com/us/student-discount Original Penguin

10% student discount on original lifestyle designs https://www.savings.com/coupons/originalpenguin.com https://www.originalpenguin.com/pages/student-discount OTAA

10% off neckties, skinny ties, bowties, and other "damn good" ties and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=OTAA https://www.otaa.com/pages/student-discount PacSun

10% off laid-back, casual clothing curated in Los Angeles https://www.savings.com/coupons/pacsun.com https://www.pacsun.com/unidays.html Perry Ellis

10% discount on clothes, footwear, watches, fragrances, https://www.savings.com/coupons/perryellis.com https://www.perryellis.com/pages/student-discount Petal & Pup

10% discount on clothing and many types of dresses https://www.savings.com/coupons/petalandpup.com https://petalandpup.com/pages/student-discount PF Flyers

15% student discount on footwear featuring iconic American styles (company is relaunching as of Aug. 2021) https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=PF+Flyers https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/pf-flyers

https://www.pfflyers.com/ Playful Promises

20% off women's underwear n/a https://www.playfulpromises.com/pages/student-beans Pretty Green

10% student discount on classic clothing with a rock and roll twist https://www.savings.com/coupons/prettygreen.com https://www.prettygreen.com/student-discount/ PrettyLittleThing

55% discount on going-out dresses and low-key looks https://www.savings.com/coupons/prettylittlething.us https://www.prettylittlething.us/students/student-beans Proozy

$10 off $75+ spend; sells top apparel, footwear, and accessories brands https://www.savings.com/coupons/proozy.com https://www.proozy.com/pages/student-discount Rebdolls

15% student discount on missy and plus-size fashion n/a https://rebdolls.com/pages/student-discount Retro Stage

10% student discount on 1920s, 1940s, 1950s dresses and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/retro-stage.com https://retro-stage-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us Rosegal

17% student discount on affordable, fashionable plus-size clothing https://www.savings.com/coupons/rosegal.com https://rosegal.connect.studentbeans.com/us Rue21

15% student discount; sells dresses, tops, jeans, jewelry, and other hot fashion items https://www.savings.com/coupons/rue21.com https://www.rue21.com/store/student-beans Samuel Windsor

10% student discount on men's clothing and shoes n/a https://www.samuel-windsor.com/student-discount-beans Scrubs & Beyond

15% off scrubs for work, labs, and classes https://www.savings.com/coupons/scrubsandbeyond.com https://www.scrubsandbeyond.com/student-discount SeaVees

20% student discount on casual sneakers https://www.savings.com/coupons/seavees.com https://www.seavees.com/pages/student-discount Shoebacca

10% student discount on a wide range of shoes https://www.savings.com/coupons/shoebacca.com https://www.shoebacca.com/student-discount Showpo

10% student discount on fun women's fashion https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Showpo https://www.showpo.com/us/student-discount.html Silk Maison

15% off luxurious silk designs, both daywear and nightwear n/a https://silkmaison.com/student-discount/ Smaibulun

25% off a variety of women's fashion n/a https://smaibulun.com/pages/student-discount Sneakersnstuff

10% off the latest sneakers and streetwear https://www.savings.com/coupons/sneakersnstuff.com https://www.sneakersnstuff.com/en/content/view/student-discount Soulmia

15% student discount on comfortable, diverse clothing https://www.savings.com/coupons/soulmia.com https://soulmia-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us

Go back to the list

Fitness, Gym, Athletic, and Swimwear Apparel

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info Adidas

25% discount online and free shipping https://www.savings.com/coupons/adidas.com https://www.adidas.com/us/students Bandier

10% discount on women's gym clothing and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/bandier.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/bandier

https://www.bandier.com/ Barbell Apparel

15% off active and athletic clothing https://www.savings.com/coupons/barbellapparel.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/barbell-apparel Better Bodies

15% student discount on crop tops, tanks, pants, joggers, and more n/a https://www.betterbodies.com/page/student-beans Bo+Tee

15% off sports bras, athletic tops, leggings, unitards, and other fitness wear n/a https://boandtee.com/pages/unidays

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/bo-tee Boxraw

15% student discount and free U.S. shipping on orders over $85, sells men's and women's boxing apparel and equipment n/a https://boxraw.com/pages/student-discount-usa Calzedonia

20% student discount on legwear and beachwear https://www.savings.com/coupons/calzedonia.com https://www.calzedonia.com/us/CAL_Women_LP_Student-Beans-US.html Champs Sports

20% off on various types of sports apparel and shoes https://www.savings.com/coupons/champssports.com https://www.champssports.com/student-beans.html Cupshe

$10 off purchases of $85 and more, sells swimwear and dresses, including plus sizes https://www.savings.com/coupons/cupshe.com https://www.cupshe.com/pages/student-discount Eastbay

20% off purchases of $99+, sells sports clothes and sports gear https://www.savings.com/coupons/eastbay.com https://www.eastbay.com/student-beans ECHT

10% student discount on comfortable, durable fitness apparel n/a https://us.echt.com.au/pages/student-discount Fansidea

15% student discount on custom sports jerseys n/a https://www.fansidea.com/pages/student-discount FatFace

10% student discount on activewear and outerwear https://www.savings.com/coupons/fatface.com https://us.fatface.com/help-center/student-discount.html Finish Line

$10 or $15 off purchases, up to 50% off some trainers https://www.savings.com/coupons/finishline.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/finish-line

https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/finishline/view https://www.finishline.com/ GASP

15% student discount for workout lovers on hardcore apparel and accessories n/a https://www.gaspofficial.com/page/student-beans GIEMFIT

10% student discount on fitness clothes n/a https://giemfit-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us Gym+Coffee

10% student discount on athleisure clothing n/a https://us.gympluscoffee.com/pages/student-discount Gymshark

10% student discount on activewear and accessories n/a https://www.gymshark.com/pages/studentbeans Helly Hansen

20% student discount on ski, sail, mountain, and urban apparel https://www.savings.com/coupons/hellyhansen.com https://www.hellyhansen.com/en_us/student-discounts Issummer

14% discount on bikinis, one-pieces, and more n/a https://issummer.com/pages/student-discount Ivysister

15% discount on activewear and intimates n/a https://ivysister.com/pages/student-discount JackRabbit

15% discount on running-related shoes, apparel, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/jackrabbit.com https://www.jackrabbit.com/student-discount.html Lorna Jane

10% student discount; $50 sports bra, sells activewear https://www.savings.com/coupons/lornajane.com https://www.lornajane.com/student-life.html LSKD

15% student discount on sportswear featuring a street aesthetic n/a https://us.lskd.co/pages/student-beans Musto

10% student discount on fitness wear, fleeces, and coats for extreme activities n/a https://www.musto.com/en_GB/student-discount.html Neena

20% student discount on luxury swim styles n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/neena-swim

https://neenaswim.com/ Nike

10% discount once every 30 days for online or app use; wide variety of fitness clothing, shoes, and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/nike.com https://www.nike.com/help/a/student-discount Nothing to Prove

15% student discount on women's athleisure and fitness apparel https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Nothing+To+Prove https://nothingtoprove.com/pages/student-discount Outdoor Master

12% student discount; sells eyewear, helmets, skateboards, and more for outdoor adventures https://www.savings.com/coupons/outdoormaster.com https://outdoormaster.com/pages/student-discount OYS Sports

15% student discount on fitness apparel n/a https://www.oyssports.com/pages/student-discount Proviz

20% student discount on cycling, running, and outdoors clothing and gear https://www.savings.com/coupons/provizsports.com https://www.provizsports.com/en-us/student-youth-discount RDX Sports

10% student discount; sells boxing, MMA, yoga, and fitness gear and clothes https://www.savings.com/coupons/rdxsports.com https://rdxsports.com/student-discount Reebok

30% student discount; sells shoes, clothing, and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/reebok.com https://www.reebok.com/us/discount-programs Wit

10% discount on fitness apparel and footwear n/a https://us.wit-fitness.com/pages/student-discount

Go back to the list

Jewelry and Watches

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info AUrate New York

15% discount on fine jewelry n/a https://auratenewyork.com/pages/student-beans Banter

25% student discount on earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and other jewelry n/a https://www.banter.com/student-beans Cernucci

20% off on bracelets, chains, rings, pendants, earrings, and more n/a https://www.cernucci.com/pages/student-discount Chow Sang Sang

10% off fixed-price jewelry, including rings, charms, pendants, necklaces, bangles https://www.savings.com/coupons/chowsangsang.com https://www.chowsangsang.com/en/student-discount Daniel Wellington

15% off elegant watches and accessories n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/daniel-wellington

https://www.danielwellington.com/ Ettika

20% student discount on necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, and others n/a https://www.ettika.com/pages/student-discount Jomashop

Student discounts include $10 off a $100+ spend; $39.99 Marc Jacobs sunglasses and free U.S. shipping https://www.savings.com/coupons/jomashop.com https://www.jomashop.com/student-deals/ JOWISSA

20% student discount on Swiss-made watches https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=JOWISSA https://us.jowissa.com/pages/student-discount Karma and Luck

25% student discount on spirit-centered jewelry, decor n/a https://www.karmaandluck.com/pages/student-program Kompsos

15% student discount on artisanal bracelets from around the world n/a https://kompsos.uk/pages/students-discounts Lunautics

10% student discount on bling masks, face jewels, and other accessories n/a https://lunautics.com/pages/student-discount Mulberry & Grand

15% student discount on $35 minimum order, sells jewelry, bags, sunglasses, clothing, and accessories n/a https://mureandgrand.com/pages/student-discount Nashipai

25% off bold, socially conscious jewelry made through partnerships with entrepreneurial Maasai women n/a https://www.mynashipai.com/student-discount Nixon

15% student discount on bags, watches, leather goods, and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Nixon https://www.nixon.com/us/en/student-discount Rastaclat

20% student discount on bracelets that inspire a positive mindset https://www.savings.com/coupons/rastaclat.com https://rastaclat.com/pages/student-beans

Go back to the list

Bags, Backpacks, and Accessories

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info Baggallini

10% discount on stylish and practical bags https://www.savings.com/coupons/baggallini.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/baggallini

https://www.baggallini.com/ Botkier

20% off handbags, accessories, and shoes n/a https://www.botkier.com/pages/student-discount CabinZero

20% student discount on classic flight backpacks, other backpacks, shoulder bags, bum bags https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=CabinZero#p-6702827 https://www.cabinzero.com/pages/student-discount Db Journey

10% off backpacks, camera bags, laptop cases, luggage, ski bags, and other types of bags https://www.savings.com/coupons/dbjourney.com https://dbjourney.com/db-student-discount Maverick & Co.

15% student discount on business essentials, other types of bags, wallets, and accessories n/a https://www.maverickandco.co/pages/student-discount Nixon

15% student discount on bags, watches, leather goods, and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Nixon https://www.nixon.com/us/en/student-discount Pandora (Jewelry)

10% off necklaces, rings, earrings, and other types of jewelry n/a https://us.pandora.net/en/pandora-student-discount/

Go back to the list

Eyeglasses, Sunglasses, and Contact Lenses

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info 1-800-Contacts

10% off contact lenses order https://www.savings.com/coupons/1800contacts.com https://www.1800contacts.com/unidays-landing Barner

15% off screen/digital eyeglasses n/a https://barnerbrand.com/pages/student-beans Befitting

25% student discount and free shipping on eyeglasses, sunglasses, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/befitting.com https://www.befitting.com/en_us/student-discount Blenders Eyewear

15% discount on sunglasses and snow goggles https://www.savings.com/coupons/blenderseyewear.com EyeBuyDirect

30% off everything when purchasing Bluelight Lenses, maximum 6 frames per order https://www.savings.com/coupons/eyebuydirect.com https://www.eyebuydirect.com/student-discount EyeConic

10% off eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses with promo code https://www.savings.com/coupons/eyeconic.com https://www.eyeconic.com/eyewear/promotions/student-teacher-discount.html Glasses.com

50% student discount on prescription lenses https://www.savings.com/coupons/glasses.com https://www.glasses.com/gl-us/unidays GlassesShop

35% student discount on eyeglasses and sunglasses https://www.savings.com/coupons/glassesshop.com https://www.glassesshop.com/promotion/student-discount GlassesUSA

30% off most eyewear https://www.savings.com/coupons/glassesusa.com https://www.glassesusa.com/students-discount LUG Tuck

25% student discount on $20 minimum order, sells speedshades and speedsuits n/a https://shop.lughockey.com/pages/student-discount Oakley

Discount on many pieces of eyewear https://www.savings.com/coupons/oakley.com https://www.oakley.com/en-us/students-discount Prive Revaux

10% off stylish, affordable eyewear https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Prive+Revaux https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/prive-revaux

https://priverevaux.com/ Ray-Ban

Student discount on most products https://www.savings.com/coupons/ray-ban.com https://www.ray-ban.com/usa/student-discount Salus University (The Eye Institute of The Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University)

Discount eye care and eyewear, includes 44% off health evaluations, 20% off contact lens fitting fees, and more n/a https://www.salusuhealth.com/Eye-Institute/News/Community-Outreach/Discount-Vision-Program.aspx SmartBuyGlasses

10% off glasses orders over $100 https://www.savings.com/coupons/smartbuyglasses.com https://www.smartbuyglasses.com/coupons Unicoeye

Buy two, get three free; sells fashion icon contact lenses, glasses, and sunglasses n/a https://unicoeye-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us Vision Direct

10% student discount on sunglasses and eyeglasses n/a https://www.visiondirect.com.au/i/partners/students

Go back to the list

Cosmetics, Skincare, Health, and Grooming

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info Absolute New York

20% student discount on cosmetics and skincare products n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/absolute-new-york AEVO

20% student discount on skincare, healthcare, and related products n/a https://aevolife.com/pages/student-discount AirPop

15% student discount on face masks and face mask filters n/a https://www.airpophealth.com/us/student-discount Allbeauty

5% off when students spend $100 or more (can use with Klarna, too) https://www.allbeauty.com/us/en/student-beans Anthony

25% student discount on men's shave and skincare products n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/anthony Banila Co

20% student discount on skincare, makeup, and other products https://www.savings.com/coupons/banilausa.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/banila-co

https://banilausa.com/ Beautonomy

15% student discount on eyeshadow palettes https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=beautonomy https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/beautonomy

https://www.beautonomy.com/ Benefit Cosmetics

10% discount on brow products and other cosmetics https://www.savings.com/coupons/benefitcosmetics.com https://www.benefitcosmetics.com/en-us/student-perks Biotherm

20% off on skincare and grooming products https://www.savings.com/coupons/biotherm-usa.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/biotherm

https://www.biotherm.com/ Bravo Sierra

10% student discount on deodorant, cleansers, lip balm, other products https://www.savings.com/coupons/bravosierra.com https://www.bravosierra.com/pages/student-discount By Terry

10% student discount on makeup, skincare n/a https://www.byterry.com/student-discount/ C4 Healthlabs

20% CBD oil savings n/a https://www.c4healthlabs.com/savings-programs/ Charlotte Tilbury

15% student discount and other offers on makeup tutorials, skincare tips, and more n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/charlotte-tilbury

https://www.myunidays.com/GB/en-GB/partners/charlottetilbury/view

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/us Clinique

15% off skincare and makeup https://www.savings.com/coupons/clinique.com https://www.clinique.com/students Cosmedix

20% student discount on sun protection, cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and other skincare tools https://www.savings.com/coupons/cosmedix.com https://www.cosmedix.com/student-discount CurrentBody

5% student discount on sleep masks, plus skincare, hair removal, cleansing, anti-age products, and more n/a https://us.currentbody.com/pages/student-discount Disco

15% discount on men's skincare products n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/disco https://letsdisco.com/ e.l.f. Cosmetics

20% student discount on affordable, cruelty-free makeup https://www.savings.com/coupons/elfcosmetics.com https://www.elfcosmetics.com/students/ Every Man Jack

10% to 25% off guys' grooming products https://www.savings.com/coupons/everymanjack.com https://www.everymanjack.com/student-discount Feelunique

10% discount on various beauty products https://www.savings.com/coupons/feelunique.com https://help.feelunique.com/hc/en-us/articles/208239725-Student-discount First Aid Beauty

15% off skincare solutions https://www.savings.com/coupons/firstaidbeauty.com https://www.firstaidbeauty.com/fab-aid FragranceNet

30% off, sells 18,000+ fragrances, haircare, skincare, and cosmetics products https://www.savings.com/coupons/fragrancenet.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/fragrancenet-com

https://www.fragrancenet.com/ Function of Beauty

20% student discount on hair set https://www.savings.com/coupons/functionofbeauty.com https://www.functionofbeauty.com/student-discount/ Ghost Democracy

21% off affordable, clean skincare https://www.savings.com/coupons/ghostdemocracy.com https://www.ghostdemocracy.com/

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/ghost-democracy Glossybox

20% off first monthly subscription box, get skincare products https://www.savings.com/coupons/glossybox.com https://www.glossybox.com/info/students.list Glow Recipe

15% off fun, fruit-powered skincare https://www.savings.com/coupons/glowrecipe.com https://www.glowrecipe.com/pages/student-discount Herbal Dynamics

15% student discount on affordable, natural personal care products n/a https://www.herbaldynamicsbeauty.com/pages/promotions Hero Cosmetics

15% student discount on acne prevention, treatment, and repair products n/a https://www.herocosmetics.us/pages/b2s Juice Beauty

15% student discount on organic skincare n/a https://juicebeauty.com/pages/studentbeans Kate Somerville

10% student discount on skincare solutions https://www.savings.com/coupons/katesomerville.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/kate-somerville

https://www.katesomerville.com/ Laneige

Free week's supply of 20 ml multi-cleanser with every purchase; Korean skincare that uses water science https://www.savings.com/coupons/laneige.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/laneige

https://us.laneige.com/ Londontown

25% student discount on nail polishes and nail care n/a https://www.londontownusa.com/pages/student-discount Lookfantastic

20% student discount among other offers, sells makeup, skincare, and hair care solutions https://www.savings.com/coupons/lookfantastic.com https://us.lookfantastic.com/student-discount.list Milk Makeup

10% off cruelty-free, vegan makeup n/a https://www.milkmakeup.com/student-discount.html NEST New York

15% student discount on fragrances, including these for wellness and home https://www.savings.com/coupons/nestfragrances.com https://www.nestnewyork.com/pages/student-discount No7

25% off skincare and makeup products https://www.savings.com/coupons/no7beauty.com https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/no7/view

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/no7

https://us.no7beauty.com/ NUXE

10% student discount on skincare and beauty products https://www.savings.com/coupons/us.nuxe.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/nuxe

https://us.nuxe.com/ Pangea Organics

20% student discount; sells facial cleansers, facial creams, hand soaps, and many other skincare solutions n/a https://pangeaorganics.com/pages/student-discounts Paula's Choice

10% student discount; sells natural, organic, affordable skincare products https://www.savings.com/coupons/paulaschoice.com https://paulaschoice.studentbeans.com/ Perricone MD

20% to 50% student discount; sells skincare, acne relief products and health supplements https://www.savings.com/coupons/perriconemd.com https://www.perriconemd.com/offers.list

https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/perriconemd/view Philosophy

15% off skincare, fragrances, body care items https://www.savings.com/coupons/philosophy.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/philosophy

https://www.philosophy.com/ Revolution Beauty

20% off cosmetics, skincare, and haircare https://www.savings.com/coupons/revolutionbeauty.us https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/revolution-beauty

https://www.revolutionbeauty.com/intl/en/home Saturday Skin

15% off; sells cleansers, masks, treatments, and other skincare essentials n/a https://saturdayskin.com/pages/student-discount Shany

20% student discount on makeup, brushes, cases and bags, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/shanycosmetics.com https://www.shanycosmetics.com/pages/student-beans Shhh Silk

10% off beauty, wellness, and sleep products n/a https://www.shhhsilk.com/pages/student-discount Sigma Beauty

10% student discount on brushes, brush care, makeup, and more n/a https://www.sigmabeauty.com/student-discount SkinCareRx

25% student discount on skincare, makeup, hair, and SPF products, among others https://www.savings.com/coupons/skincarerx.com https://www.skincarerx.com/student-discount.list SkinStore

20% student discount on cleansers, bath and body, makeup tools, skincare, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/skinstore.com https://www.skinstore.com/student-discount.list Soko Glam

10% off; sells cleaning balms, sheet masks, exfoliators, and other Korean beauty products n/a https://sokoglam.com/pages/student-discount Spongelle

20% discount on body and bath, foot care, hand care, and other at-home spa products https://www.savings.com/coupons/spongelle.com https://spongelle.com/pages/student-discount The Body Shop

10% to 15% off cosmetics, skin care, and perfume https://www.savings.com/coupons/thebodyshop.com https://www.thebodyshop.com/en-us/

https://www.myunidays.com/GB/en-GB/partners/thebodyshop/view

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/the-body-shop

Go back to the list

General Retail (Stores Where You Can Buy Basically Anything)

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info Amazon Prime

6-month free trial for new members, then half-price monthly membership https://www.savings.com/coupons/amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Student/b?node=668781011 BangGood

10% off, additional sales common on a huge variety of goods mostly shipped from China https://www.savings.com/coupons/banggood.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/banggood

https://www.banggood.com/ Daily Steals

10% discount on dorm and apartment essentials, variety of products https://www.savings.com/coupons/dailysteals.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/daily-steals

https://dailysteals.com/ DHgate

$5 off any purchase online, sells huge range of goods from China https://www.savings.com/coupons/dhgate.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/dhgate GoPuff

25% off first order, $10 off first two orders, get food, cleaning supplies, electronics, baby products and other items delivered n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/gopuff

https://gopuff.com/go MUJI U.S.A.

10% student discount on stationery, furniture, home, and apparel products, among others n/a https://muji-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us OpenSky

15% online student discount; sells apparel, accessories, jewelry, home, kitchen, beauty, electronics, and wellness products, among others; goods ship from anywhere in the world https://www.savings.com/coupons/opensky.com Public Goods

20% off first order; sells eco-friendly products in dinnerware, personal care, household, grocery, pet, CBD, and more n/a https://public-goods-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us ROMWE

10% off orders of more than $19.90; sells clothing, swimwear, home decor, lingerie, accessories, and more; goods are shipped from five warehouses in Belgium, California, New Jersey, Dubai, and India https://www.savings.com/coupons/romwe.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/romwe

https://us.romwe.com/

Go back to the list

Computers, Software, Smartphones, and Other Technology

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info Apple https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=apple https://www.apple.com/us-hed/shop Acer

10% off laptops and more, and free shipping https://www.savings.com/coupons/acer.com https://store.acer.com/en-us/student-discount Dell https://www.savings.com/coupons/dell.com https://www.dell.com/en-us/member/lp/delluniversity HP

Exclusive pricing on certain products https://www.savings.com/coupons/hp.com https://www.hp.com/in-en/shop/students/about-the-program Lenovo https://www.savings.com/coupons/lenovo.com https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/landingpage/students-and-teachers/ Microsoft https://www.savings.com/coupons/microsoftstore.com https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/b/education Best Buy https://www.savings.com/coupons/bestbuy.com https://www.bestbuy.com/site/back-to-school/college-student-deals/pcmcat276200050000.c Office 365 https://www.savings.com/coupons/microsoftstore.com https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/education/products/office Ableton

40% savings on Live Standard or Suite music creation and performance n/a https://www.ableton.com/en/shop/education/ Adobe Creative Cloud

Discounts of more than 60% on more than 20 tools https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Adobe https://www.adobe.com/creativecloud/buy/students.html Adorama

Discounts on tech including audio and photography https://www.savings.com/coupons/adorama.com https://www.adorama.com/g/students AVG

30% student discount on antivirus products https://www.savings.com/coupons/avg.com https://www.avg.com/en-us/student-discount Adidas headphones

30% student discount https://www.savings.com/coupons/adidas.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/adidas AKASO

20% student discount on cameras and other gear n/a https://www.akasotech.com/student-program-us Anker

15% student discount on chargers and other devices n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/anker AUKEY

20% student discount on consumer electronics and mobile tech accessories https://www.aukey.com/pages/student-discount B&H EDU

Up to 50% off some devices; MacBook Pro savings; discounts on some Sony products https://www.savings.com/coupons/bhphotovideo.com https://www.bhphotovideo.com/find/eduAdvantage.jsp Backmarket

5% off refurbished electronics n/a https://www.backmarket.com/student-discount Basecamp

Free use of project management software (sign up for free trial then email verification details to get full discount) https://basecamp.com/discounts Becextech

1% off smartphones, digital cameras, and other electronics https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Becextech#p-6702764 https://becextech-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us Case-Mate

20% to 30% discounts on premium phone cases and more n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/case-mate https://case-mate.com/ Corel

Up to 96% savings on retail price tools in illustration and design, photo editing, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/corel.com https://www.corel.com/en/students/ Creality3D

6% student discount on 3D printers and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/creality3d.shop https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/creality3d

https://www.creality3dofficial.com/ Cyberlink

Up to 40% off on video editing software and access to digital assets n/a https://www.cyberlink.com/stat/events/Student-Program/us/index.jsp Das Keyboard

Special 20% off keyboard and free shipping pricing for students; contact company https://www.savings.com/coupons/daskeyboard.com https://www.daskeyboard.com/company-information/education-program/ DemoCreator (Wondershare)

25% to 35% student discount on simplified screen recording and video editing software https://www.savings.com/coupons/wondershare.com https://dc.wondershare.com/store/education.html?sysparam=win eDraw (Wondershare)

Up to 25% discount on graphic and diagram tools https://www.savings.com/coupons/wondershare.com https://www.edrawsoft.com/education.html Evernote

50% off a full year of Evernote Personal for project planning, note taking, and more n/a https://evernote.com/students Facebook Portal

25% student discount on video calling devices https://www.savings.com/coupons/portal.facebook.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/facebook-portal

https://portal.facebook.com/ Filmora (Wondershare)

Up to 30% discount on video editor https://www.savings.com/coupons/wondershare.com https://effects.wondershare.com/student-discount.html Fujitsu

5% discount on certain notebook and tablet PCs; call 1-800-FUJITSU n/a http://www.shopfujitsu.com/view/offers_and_specials/index.php Gadget Discovery Club

30% student discount on "surprise" gadgets n/a https://www.gadgetdiscoveryclub.com/ https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/gadget-discovery-club Garmin

Savings on smartwatches and GPS technology https://www.savings.com/coupons/garmin.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/garmin

https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/garmin/view Google Store

10% discount on Google Home Max, Nest Mini n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/google-store GoPro

20% off GoPro cameras and accessories n/a https://gopro.com/en/us/student-discount HAVIT

10% off the latest computer and mobile accessories (mice, laptop cooling pads, wireless headphones, etc.) n/a https://www.prohavit.com/pages/student-discount HMA VPN

75% off 36-month VPN subscriptions n/a https://www.hidemyass.com/en-us/student-discount HP

Up to 45% off PCs plus other potential other discounts https://www.savings.com/coupons/hp.com https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/cv/hp-education Huion

10% discount on pen and wireless tablets, and other devices n/a https://store.huion.com/pages/education-program Hushed

40% off unlimited one-year plan, sells disposable phone numbers n/a https://app.hushed.com/claim-offer?hushedOfferId=5b24308af05ce31b00665633 HyperX

15% student discount on HyperX-branded headsets, microphones, keyboards, mice, mouse pads, charging devices, accessories, eyewear, and apparel https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=HyperX https://hyperx-us.connect.studentbeans.com/ iMobie

30% student discount on security and data-oriented software n/a https://www.imobie.com/education/student-discount.htm Intego

50% student discount on Mac security and antivirus software https://www.savings.com/coupons/intego.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/intego

https://www.intego.com/ Ivacy VPN

20% student discount on VPN https://www.savings.com/coupons/ivacy.com https://www.totum.com/se/student-discount/ivacy/offer

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/ivacy

https://www.ivacy.com/ Jabra

15% student discount on wireless headphones and other audio solutions https://www.savings.com/coupons/jabra.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/jabra

https://www.jabra.com/ JLab Audio

20% student discount on wireless headphones, earbuds, similar products https://www.savings.com/coupons/jlabaudio.com https://www.jlab.com/collections/student-discount Keeper Security

50% student discount on password management products and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/keepersecurity.com https://www.keepersecurity.com/student-discount-50off.html KEH Camera

5% student discount on cameras, lenses, and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/keh.com https://www.keh.com/shop/student-discount LAUT

15% student discount on tech cases and designs n/a https://www.itslaut.com/pages/student-beans Lomography

$32 The Diana camera and $58 The Diana F, The Sprocket Rocket $58, The Spinner 360, $65 n/a https://microsites.lomography.com/education/ Marshall Headphones

Various student discounts include 20% off everything, which expires in September 2021; sells headphones, speakers, accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/marshallheadphones.com https://www.marshallheadphones.com/us/en/student-discount.html McAfee

75% off McAfee LiveSafe; protect 10 devices for $29.99, sells anti-virus and anti-spyware software https://www.savings.com/coupons/mcafee.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/mcafee

https://www.mcafee.com/ MobileTrans (Wondershare)

30% off plans to transfer many types of data from one phone to another https://www.savings.com/coupons/wondershare.com https://www.wondershare.com/shop/mobiletrans-studentdiscount/ Mobvoi

15% student discount, sells smartwatches, earphones, and other products that integrate voice interaction with hardware/software https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Mobvoi https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/mobvoi

https://www.mobvoi.com/us MPB

$10 to $25 off purchases, sells cameras and lenses https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=MPB https://www.mpb.com/en-us/info/students/ NordPass

10% student discount on password management n/a https://nordpass.com/deal/student-discount/ NordVPN

10% student discount on one-year VPN plan; $3.15 a month plus three months free for a total of $75.60, 15% extra on two-year plan https://www.savings.com/coupons/nordvpn.com https://nordvpn-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us Norton

Various student discounts, including $40 off the first year of Norton Antivirus Plus and $89.99 off the first year of Norton 360 with LifeLock Select https://www.savings.com/coupons/symantec.com https://us.norton.com/student-discount Nubia

5% student discount; sells smartwatches, smartphones, gaming phones, and more n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/nubia

https://mall.nubia.com/ PDFelement (Wondershare)

Up to 50% off PDF editing https://www.savings.com/coupons/wondershare.com https://pdf.iskysoft.com/education.htm Pinnacle

20% academic discount on video editing software https://www.savings.com/coupons/pinnaclesys.com Positive Grid

10% off BIAS software products, including BIAS FX 2, BIAS AMP 2 https://www.savings.com/coupons/positivegrid.com https://www.positivegrid.com/education-program/ PrivadoVPN

50% student discount on VPN protection n/a https://privadovpn.com/student-discount/ Private Internet Access

Two free months and $2.69 a month for two years for VPN n/a https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/pages/student-discount Pure Gear

35% academic discount on audio gear, chargers, and more n/a https://verify.sheerid.com/puregear-academic-landing/ PureVPN

15% student discount on VPN protection https://www.savings.com/coupons/purevpn.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/purevpn

https://www.purevpn.com/ RAVPower

15% off charging accessories n/a https://www.ravpower.com/pages/student-discounts Recoverit (Wondershare)

30% student discount on data recovery programs https://www.savings.com/coupons/wondershare.com https://recoverit.wondershare.com/buy/education.html Ring

20% savings on smart security n/a https://shop.ring.com/pages/exclusive-discounts Samsung

15% to 20% off tablets, laptops, and other gear (parents get discounts too!) https://www.savings.com/coupons/samsung.com https://www.samsung.com/us/shop/discount-program/education/ Scosche

25% off on phone mounts, fitness heart monitors, and other consumer tech https://www.savings.com/coupons/scosche.com https://www.scosche.com/student-discount Simple Mobile

30% off a phone and plan purchase https://www.savings.com/coupons/simplemobile.com https://tc.simplemobile.com/student-discounts Soul

20% wireless headphones and other top-tier audio gear n/a https://soulnation.com/pages/student-discount Soundcore

20% off headphones and other audio devices n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/soundcore https://us.soundcore.com/ Smartish

Coupon for up to 15% off smartphone cases n/a https://smartish.com/pages/discounts Targus

25% discount on bags and various tech accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/targus.com https://us.targus.com/pages/education-discount ThinkEDU

Collection of student discounts on a wide range of laptops, software, and more n/a https://thinkedu.com/ Ubisoft

15% student discount on many types of merchandise; sells physical video games and DLC https://www.savings.com/coupons/store.ubi.com https://store.ubi.com/us/student-discount.html Ulysses

$10.99 for six months of file organization and note taking software n/a https://ulysses.app/students/ Videoscribe

Various discounts, including 25% to 33% savings on a tool to create animated videos n/a https://help.videoscribe.co/support/discussions/topics/11000030044

https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/sparkol/view

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/videoscribe Vimeo

50% off various plans; offers video viewing services https://www.savings.com/coupons/vimeo.com https://vimeo.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360059708351-Discounts-and-Programs VPN Proxy Master

77% discount for VPN anonymity and safety https://www.savings.com/coupons/vpnproxymaster.com https://vpnproxymaster.com/student-discount XFinity

Up to $100 Visa prepaid card and six months of Amazon Music with fast internet purchase (offers end 10/21/21) https://www.savings.com/coupons/xfinity.com https://www.xfinity.com/student

Go back to the list

Smartphone Service

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info AT&T

$10 a month potential savings plus more depending on school https://www.savings.com/coupons/wireless.att.com https://www.att.com/verification/signaturehub Sprint

Discounts with the SprintPerks program n/a https://www.sprint.com/en/support/solutions/account-and-billing/faqs-related-to-the-sprint-discount-program.html Verizon

Two lines for $95 a month https://www.savings.com/coupons/verizon.com https://www.verizon.com/featured/students/

https://www.verizon.com/solutions-and-services/international-student/

Go back to the list

Education and Study

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info Becker Learning

Up to $1,000 off and $49.99 Amazon gift card on CPA, CPE, CMA, and accounting prep n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/becker-learning

https://www.becker.com/ Charlotte Tilbury

30% discount on makeup, skincare, and other products for makeup academy students and makeup artists n/a https://help.charlottetilbury.com/hc/en-us/articles/360011259318-Do-you-offer-a-discount-for-makeup-artists-and-students- Chegg

25% to 50% off study subscriptions, homework help, textbook solutions, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/chegg.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/chegg EssayEdge

10% student discount on admissions essays, statements of purpose, scholarship essays, cover letters, and more n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/easyedge

https://www.essayedge.com/ Fender Play

50% off monthly and annual guitar learning/guitar play plans https://www.savings.com/coupons/fender.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/fender Final Draft

$99.99 special price on screenwriter software n/a https://store.finaldraft.com/final-draft-12-edu.html FutureLearn

5% off course upgrades https://www.savings.com/coupons/futurelearn.com https://www.futurelearn.com/info/student-discount GameSalad

Save on game development tools n/a https://get.gamesalad.com/upgrade Grammarly

20% discount on AI-powered writing assistant https://www.savings.com/coupons/grammarly.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/grammarly

https://www.grammarly.com/ HDRsoft

75% Photomatix Pro or Photomatix Pro Plus Bundle discount to photography (or related field) students; 60% discount for other students n/a https://www.hdrsoft.com/order/academic.html#contact-info iRobot

Discount for the advanced Create 2 programmable robot https://www.savings.com/coupons/irobot.com https://edu.irobot.com/what-we-offer/create-robot/create-request-a-discount IDM

50% off IDM products and the UltraEdit All-Access Plan n/a https://www.ultraedit.com/register-buy/edu-discounts.html JourneyED

$19.99 one-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud n/a https://www.journeyed.com/item/Adobe/Creative+Cloud+for+Education/1556101 Numerade

10% off any subscription; sells video lessons on math, science, and economics topics n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/numerade

https://www.numerade.com/ Paper Markup

20% student discount; offers academic, job applicant, author, and business writing and editing services n/a https://www.papermarkup.com/price-calculator Precision Nutrition

44% student discount at the education store, get certified as a nutrition coach n/a https://www.precisionnutrition.com/ https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/precision-nutrition QuickBooks

One-year free license https://www.savings.com/coupons/quickbooks.intuit.com https://www.intuit.com/partners/education-program/products/quickbooks/student-qbdt-signup/ Rosetta Stone

Special student pricing to learn new languages https://www.savings.com/coupons/rosettastone.com https://www.rosettastone.com/student-discount Sally Beauty

Pro pricing on every item; exclusive discounts and special offers (must present beauty school ID in store and fill out application) https://www.savings.com/coupons/sallybeauty.com https://www.sallybeauty.com/clubCards_Student.html Scite

Extended free trial for three months or 30% off annual pricing; helps students find data and expert analysis on virtually any topic n/a https://help.scite.ai/en-us/article/scite-for-students-8lo8oi/ Secret World of Languages

85% off online language courses n/a https://www.secretworldoflanguages.com/pages/students Sketch

50% off tools for designers https://www.sketch.com/store/edu/ Snap-on

Technical students can get tools at a discount through the Student Excellence Program n/a https://www.snapon.com/Industrial-Education/Snapon-Program.htm Squarespace

50% off first full year of DIY websites for portfolios, blogs, stores, and more n/a https://www.squarespace.com/students Surveymonkey

One-year reduced pricing n/a https://help.surveymonkey.com/articles/en_US/kb/Discounts#student

Go back to the list

News and Magazines

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info New York Times

$1 a week https://www.savings.com/coupons/store.nytimes.com https://www.nytimes.com/subscription/education/student Wall Street Journal

$4 per month; otherwise, some schools offer memberships for free https://www.savings.com/coupons/wsj.com https://education.wsj.com/search-students/ Washington Post

$1 every four weeks with the academic rate, 90% savings n/a https://subscribe.washingtonpost.com/checkout/ The Economist

50% off annual digital subscription n/a https://subscribenow.economist.com/na-us/standard-student/ Bloomberg Businessweek

$9.99 monthly until graduation n/a https://www.bloomberg.com/subscriptions People

One month free digital n/a https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/people/view Ad Age

$49 yearly print and digital subscription n/a https://ad-age-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us Automotive News

$49 print, digital, and online access for one year https://automotive-news-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us Crain's Chicago Business

$35 one-year digital subscription to stay on top of the Chicago business community (similar discounts for Crain's Cleveland Business, Crain's Detroit Business, and Crain's New York Business) n/a https://crain-s-chicago-business.connect.studentbeans.com/us

https://crain-s-cleveland-business.connect.studentbeans.com/us

https://crain-s-detroit-business.connect.studentbeans.com/us

https://crain-s-new-york-business.connect.studentbeans.com/us Financial Times

50% savings, $3.58 per week vs. $7.16; UniDays 33% discount n/a https://subs.ft.com/spa3_stu https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/financialtimes/view Modern Healthcare

$49 print and digital access to healthcare business and policy news n/a https://www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions-classic New Scientist

10 issues for $10, then automatic rollover into 25% off quarterly or annual subscription; magazine covers science and technology n/a https://www.newscientist.com/subscribe/studentdiscount/ StudentMags

Lower rates on certain magazines n/a https://www.studentmags.com/customer-service/student-and-educator-rates

Go back to the list

Books

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info Book Depository

10% off select books, journals, and other products plus 10% extra off https://www.savings.com/coupons/bookdepository.com https://www.bookdepository.com/studentbeans Book Outlet

5% single-use student discount on most products n/a https://bookoutlet.com/landing/student-discount Kobo

30% discount with promo code https://www.savings.com/coupons/kobo.com https://www.kobo.com/us/en/p/student Perlego

15% student discount on textbook subscriptions, read on your phone, tablet, or computer n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/perlego

https://www.perlego.com/

Go back to the list

Food, Groceries, and Restaurants

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info BJ's Wholesale

$30 off membership n/a https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/bjswholesale/view

https://www.bjs.com/ Carne Collective

20% student discount on $150 minimum order, store sells different types of beef n/a https://carnecollective.com/student-discount/ Costco

$30 shop card with gold star membership (limited-time offer through 9/26/2021; check in late summer or early fall 2022 in case there's a similar offer) n/a https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/costco/micro/online Daily Harvest

$30 off first box, sells 80+ chef-crafted foods built on organic, whole, fruits and vegetables: smoothies, harvest bowls, soups, and more n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/daily-harvest

https://www.daily-harvest.com/ DoorDash

25% off first order https://www.savings.com/coupons/doordash.com https://www.doordash.com/ https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/doordash Freshly

$80 discount on first five orders; healthy heat-and-eat meals https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/freshly Frog Hollow Farm

15% student discount on fresh and dried fruits, bakery items, meats, etc. n/a https://www.froghollow.com/pages/students GoPuff

25% off first order, $10 off first two orders, get food, cleaning supplies, electronics, baby products and other items delivered n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/gopuff

https://gopuff.com/go Home Chef

50% off first order or up to $101 off first 5 boxes, company does meal kits so students can prepare meals https://www.savings.com/coupons/homechef.com https://support.homechef.com/hc/en-us/articles/360043233192-Is-there-a-Home-Chef-Student-Discount- Hotel Chocolat

15% student discount on chocolates and other goodies n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/hotel-chocolat

https://us.hotelchocolat.com/ Illy

25% student discount from the home of good, gourmet coffee https://www.savings.com/coupons/illy.com https://illy.connect.studentbeans.com/ Krispy Kreme

20% discount on donuts online and in UK stores n/a https://krispykreme.connect.studentbeans.com/ Publix

$5 off first delivery in Florida n/a https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/publix/view Purple Carrot

$35 off first box; subscription meal service for plant-based meals n/a https://purple-carrot-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us The Plug Drink

15% off anti-hangover drinks; expires in September 2021 n/a https://theplugdrink.com/pages/student-discount Thrive Market

Free membership for students https://www.savings.com/coupons/thrivemarket.com https://help.thrivemarket.com/hc/en-us/articles/360037285991-How-do-I-apply-for-a-free-membership-through-Thrive-Gives-

https://thrivemarket.com/givingapp

Go back to the list

Car Insurance, Financial, and Work-Related

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info Allstate (Esurance)

Smart Student discount for qualifying drivers n/a https://www.allstate.com/auto-insurance/teen-driver-discounts.aspx Boro

$5 when students link their bank accounts to this money app designed specifically for college students n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/boro

https://www.getboro.com/ CareerHunter

20% student discount on full access purchase, which includes career tests and insights, course and job matches, and more n/a https://test.careeraddict.com/student-discount Chase

Flexible accounts for students n/a https://www.chase.com/personal/student-banking/college Country Financial

Savings for full-time students with at least a B average n/a https://www.countryfinancial.com/en/insurance/auto/car/insurance-for-teens.html Decluttr

10% extra cash, one-time offer when you sell CDs, games, books, textbooks, unwanted tech, etc. https://www.savings.com/coupons/decluttr.com https://www.decluttr.com/student-discount/ Discover

College loans with no extra fees n/a https://www.discover.com/student-loans/ Farmers

Car insurance discounts for full-time students with good grades n/a https://www.farmers.com/faq/discounts/ Geico

15% good student discount on auto insurance n/a https://www.geico.com/save/discounts/car-insurance-discounts/ Overnight Prints

22% student discount on business cards, brochures, posters, promo materials, custom folders, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/overnightprints.com https://www.overnightprints.com/student-discount Real Vision

50% student discount on videos with financial insight n/a https://www.realvision.com/okboomer/ Root Insurance

Up to $900 a year potential savings on car insurance n/a https://www.joinroot.com/blog/car-insurance-for-college-students/

https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/root/view Salus University (The Eye Institute of The Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University)

Discount eye care and eyewear, includes 44% off health evaluations, 20% off contact lens fitting fees, and more n/a https://www.salusuhealth.com/Eye-Institute/News/Community-Outreach/Discount-Vision-Program.aspx State Farm

Up to 25% off car insurance for qualifying full-time students n/a https://www.statefarm.com/insurance/auto/discounts Travelers

Potential savings with car insurance n/a https://www.travelers.com/car-insurance/discounts/good-student US Bank

$0 monthly maintenance fee on student checking https://www.usbank.com/bank-accounts/checking-accounts/student-checking-account.html

Go back to the list

Nutritional Supplements, Diet Products, and Energy Drinks

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info BPI Sports

20% student discount on nutritional supplements and more n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/bpi-sports

https://bpisports.com/ Bulletproof

15% student discount on nutritional supplements, food and drink, vitamins, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/bulletproof.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/bulletproof

https://shop.bulletproof.com/ C4 Energy

25% student discount on C4 Smart Energy Variety 6-Pack n/a https://c4energy.com/pages/c4-energy-student-discount Exante (IdealShape)

32% off meal replacement shakes, weight loss drinks, and other products https://www.savings.com/coupons/exantediet.com https://us.exantediet.com/student.list Form Nutrition

20% student discount on vegan protein n/a https://formnutrition.com/us/student-discount/ IdealFit

23% student discount and extra savings on protein powders, bars supplements, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/idealfit.com https://idealfit.studentbeans.com/us Klean Athlete

10% off sports nutrition n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/klean-athlete

https://www.totum.com/se/student-discount/klean-athlete/offer

https://www.kleanathlete.com/ More Labs

20% student discount on supplements for smarter living and better sleep n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/more-labs

https://www.morelabs.com/ Myprotein

Up to 42% off purchases and free shipping, sells nutrition products, clothing, and accessories https://www.savings.com/coupons/myprotein.com https://us.myprotein.com/students.list Protein World

40% off weight loss, workout, and protein products n/a https://us.proteinworld.com/pages/student-discounts

Go back to the list

Hair and Hair Removal

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info HairFlair

15% student discount on hair curlers, no heat damage n/a https://www.hairflair.com/student-beans/ IGK Hair

20% student discount on innovative hairstyle products n/a https://www.igkhair.com/pages/student-discount Infinity Laser Spa

20% student discount on hair removal in New York City n/a https://infinitylaserspa.com/pages/student-discount KENZZI

20% student discount on home hair removal products https://www.savings.com/coupons/kenzzi.com https://kenzzi.com/pages/kenzzi-student-discount

Go back to the list

Menstrual Products and Period Care

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info INTIMINA

10% student discount on intimate health products such as menstrual cups https://www.savings.com/coupons/intimina.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/intimina

https://www.intimina.com/ JUNE

16% student discount on menstrual care products n/a https://thejunecup.com/pages/junes-student-discount Modibodi

10% off period underwear https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Modibodi#p-6871336 https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/modibodi

https://us.modibodi.com/ Rael

20% off sitewide plus 30% off value pack deals; offers period support for each step of the cycle https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Rael https://www.getrael.com/pages/student-discount SimpleHealth

Free consultation on birth control access n/a https://simplehealth-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us

Go back to the list

Miscellaneous

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info ApolloBox

20% student discount from small vendors selling fun, unique products n/a https://www.theapollobox.com/student-discount Bluedot

15% off sustainable water kits n/a https://mybluedot.com/pages/student-discount Boomf

15% off personalized cards and gifts https://www.savings.com/coupons/boomf.com https://boomf.com/student-discount Corkcicle

10% student discount and free shipping on drinkware, cooler bags, lunchboxes, barware, and other products n/a https://corkcicle-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us Cozy Earth

40% student discount on luxury loungewear and bamboo bedding https://www.savings.com/coupons/cozyearth.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/cozy-earth

https://cozyearth.com/ ESR

20% discount on protective cases, screen protectors, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/esrgear.com https://www.esrgear.com/student-discount/ GiftsForYouNow.com

20% off personalized gifts https://www.savings.com/coupons/giftsforyounow.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/giftsforyounow-com

https://www.giftsforyounow.com/ Harry & David

15% off gifts and baskets for any type of occasion; store also sells college care packages and university popcorn tins https://www.savings.com/coupons/harryanddavid.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/harry-david

https://www.harryanddavid.com/ Hero Clip

15% student discount on hybrid clip products that rotate 360 degrees and fold at two joints; hang a wide range of products, including bikes and other bulky and heavy stuff n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/heroclip

https://myheroclip.com/ Inkbox

15% student discount on painless, easy-to-apply tattoos that fade in one to two weeks https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Inkbox https://inkbox.com/student-discount invisaWear

5% student discount on safety devices disguised as necklaces, bracelets, keychains, fitness bands, and scrunchies https://www.savings.com/coupons/invisawear.com https://www.invisawear.com/pages/student-discount Lego

Free Friends Flower Cart with $40 spend https://www.savings.com/coupons/lego.com https://lego-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us Loot Crate

15% student discount on pop culture, gaming, animation, etc. subscription boxes https://www.savings.com/coupons/lootcrate.com https://lootcrate.com/

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/loot-crate Lovehoney

20% student discount, sells sex toys, lingerie, lubes, bondage materials n/a https://www.lovehoney.com/students/ myLAB Box

10% student discount on cheap, accurate STD testing https://www.savings.com/coupons/mylabbox.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/mylab-box

https://www.mylabbox.com/ NEUF:41

10% student discount on tees and lifestyle accessories n/a https://neuf41.com/pages/student-discount NutriBullet

21% student discount; sells full-sized and personal blenders n/a https://www.nutribullet.com/student-discount/ Ohh Deer

10% student discount on quirky illustrations, gifts, cards, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=ohh+deer https://ohhdeer.com/pages/student-beans Packed Party

15% student discount on party supplies, including candles, confetti, bags, drinkware, and apparel n/a https://www.packedparty.com/pages/student-teacher-discount Papier

10% student discount on products included under stationery n/a https://www.papier.com/student-discount/ PopSockets

15% off phone grips, phone cases https://www.savings.com/coupons/popsockets.com https://www.popsockets.com/en-us/pages/student-discount.html Pure Romance

10% off; sells sex toys, lubes, lingerie, massage, and related products n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/pure-romance

https://www.pureromance.com/ Redbubble

15% student discount on designs and products made by undiscovered artists; products include clothing, stickers, masks, phone cases, home decor, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/redbubble.com https://redbubble.connect.studentbeans.com/ Talkspace

$100 off first month of online therapy https://www.savings.com/coupons/talkspace.com https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/talkspace/view The Book of Everyone

15% off personalized books n/a https://thebookofeveryone.studentbeans.com/ Windy City Novelties

15% student discount on practically anything party-related, including banners, glow products, and colored hair spray https://www.savings.com/coupons/windycitynovelties.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/windy-city-novelties

https://www.windycitynovelties.com/ WeVibe

20% off selected items; sells sex toys https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=We+Vibe https://www.we-vibe.com/us/studentdiscount

Go back to the list

Streaming, Movies, and Entertainment

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info AMC Theatres

Theater discounts with student ID n/a https://www.amctheatres.com/discounts Regal Cinemas

Student pricing at many locations with student ID n/a https://www.regmovies.com/static/en/us/theatre/student-pricing-locations Angelika Film Center

Lower ticket prices of $11.50 on Tuesdays for students n/a https://www.angelikafilmcenter.com/sandiego/special-values OTL Seat Fillers

$29.99 for three months then $9.99 monthly plan for students; get free tickets in select cities for shows or events that aren't sold out n/a https://otlseatfillers.com/pricing/ Amazon Prime

Six-month free trial then half-off membership rates (can't share Prime benefits, though) https://www.savings.com/coupons/amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Student/b?node=668781011 Amazon Music Unlimited

99 cents per month for access to 70 million songs https://www.savings.com/coupons/amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/music/unlimited/student Spotify

One month free then $4.99 per month n/a https://www.spotify.com/us/student/ Hulu

$1.99 a month for streaming https://www.savings.com/coupons/hulu.com https://www.hulu.com/student Apple Music

Discount for up to 48 months, includes limited-time Apple TV; $4.99 a month https://www.savings.com/coupons/music.apple.com https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT205928 https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/applemusic/view Pandora

$4.99 monthly or $59.88 annually for a music/radio subscription n/a https://help.pandora.com/s/article/Pandora-Premium-Student-Military-plans Funimation

1 month free; 15,000 hours of anime available n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/funimation

https://www.funimation.com/ MLB.TV

35% student savings on streamed games and content n/a https://www.mlb.com/live-stream-games/subscribe/student-discount

Go back to the list

Exercise

Retailer Links to Discount Info ClassPass

Two-week free trial student discount on various types of exercise classes and services such as massages, manicures, pedicures https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/classpass

https://classpass.com/ Dragonfly Discounts

$150 for 10-class pass or $99 monthly membership (normally $150) in Madison, WI https://www.dragonflyhotyoga.com/classes/rates/discounts/ Rad Power Bikes

$100 off most electric bikes https://rad-power-bikes-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park

20% off single-admission jump tickets Monday-Friday with student ID (in Spokane Valley, WA) https://flyingsquirrelsports.us/spokane-valley-washington/discounts/

Go back to the list

Games

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info Big Fish Games

25% student discount on a variety of regularly priced games n/a https://www.bigfishgames.com/us/en.html Fanatical

5% student discount, sells more than 8,000 digitally licensed games https://www.savings.com/coupons/fanatical.com https://fanatical.studentbeans.com/ GameSir

15% student discount on gamepads, keyboards, and other products, one-time use n/a https://www.gamesir.hk/pages/gamesirs-student-discount GOG.COM

82% off the Witcher franchise bundle n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/gog-com

https://www.gog.com/ Green Man Gaming

15% off full-price PC games, 5% off full-price PlayStation games https://www.savings.com/coupons/greenmangaming.com https://www.greenmangaming.com/student-discount/ Razer

20% off Razer gaming gear, 5% off desktops and laptops; other discounts available https://www.savings.com/coupons/razer.com https://www.razer.com/education

Go back to the list

Decor, Furnishings, Bedding, Home

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info Bean Bag Factory

15% student discount on bean bag chairs and covers n/a https://www.beanbag-factory.com/pages/student-discount Bed, Bath & Beyond

20% off each shopping trip with a limited-time college savings pass; free shipping on orders over $39 https://www.savings.com/coupons/bedbathandbeyond.com https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/static/collegeservicestools Bed Threads

10% student discount off bedding, homewares, and more n/a https://bedthreads.com/pages/student-discount Beddinginn

12% off sitewide on beddings, curtains, wall art, and more n/a https://beddinginn-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us Eight Sleep

10% off selected bedding styles https://www.savings.com/coupons/eightsleep.com https://verifypass.com/offers/website/eightsleep.com

https://www.eightsleep.com/ EP Design Lab

20% off on gorgeous, unique lighting pieces n/a https://epdesignlab.com/pages/student-discount Kassatex

15% to 20% discount on bath and bedroom collections https://www.savings.com/coupons/kassatex.com https://kassatex.com/pages/student-discounts Mommesilk

15% off bedding, pillowcases, sleepwear, and other silk essentials n/a https://www.mommesilk.com/pages/student-discount Peacock Alley

15% off fine linens such as luxury bedding and bathroom basics https://www.savings.com/coupons/peacockalley.com https://www.peacockalley.com/pages/student-discount Purple

10% student discount on cool, no-pressure support mattresses https://www.savings.com/coupons/purple.com https://purple.com/education-discount Simpli Home

10% student discount on a wide range of furniture and decor https://www.savings.com/coupons/simpli-home.com https://www.simpli-home.com/pages/student-discount Skinnydip London

20% off home and lifestyle products, clothing, jewelry, accessories, phone cases, and more n/a https://www.skinnydiplondon.com/pages/student-discount Society6

30% savings on furniture, backpacks, posters, and more https://www.savings.com/coupons/society6.com http://go.society6.com/students/

Go back to the list

Travel

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info Amtrak

15% on purchases with the national student discount; regional discounts too n/a https://www.amtrak.com/student-discounts https://www.amtrak.com/new-york-student-discount

https://www.amtrak.com/promotions/state/california-everyday-students.html

https://www.amtrak.com/midwest-student-discount Coach USA

Bus fare discounts for students at certain universities n/a https://www.coachusa.com/shortline/college-student-discounts Greyhound

10% off travel, 15% off shipping (must buy $30 Student Advantage membership first) n/a https://www.greyhound.com/en/help-and-info/ticket-info/discounts FlixBus

20% student discount on bus travel n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/flixbus

https://www.flixbus.com/ Megabus

$3 off bus trip n/a https://us.megabus.com/megadeals/unidays CheapAir

$10 off any flight, one use per customer https://www.savings.com/coupons/cheapair.com https://www.cheapair.com/blog/cheapair-com-student-discount-on-flights/ Cheapfaremart

Up to $20 savings on flights with promo code n/a https://www.cheapfaremart.com/flights/promo-codes Dollar Flight Club

75% discount on Premium membership to current students and those who graduated in the past two years n/a https://dollarflightclub.com/student-and-teachers-discount/ MyFlightSearch

Up to $15 flight savings with promo code (must book by Aug. 31, 2021) n/a https://www.myflightsearch.com/quick-links/student-travel.aspx FedEx

20% to 30% savings with student ID card https://www.savings.com/coupons/fedex.com http://www.fedex.com/kr_english/about/local/currentattractions/sdc.html LugLess

$20 signup credit, ship luggage, boxes, skis, golf clubs, and more n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/lugless

https://www.lugless.com/ Booking.com

4% cash back and 15+% discounts on travel https://www.savings.com/coupons/booking.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/booking-com

https://www.booking.com/ eDreams

$10 to $20 off flights https://www.savings.com/coupons/edreams.net https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/edreams

https://www.edreams.net/ Hotelogical

5% extra savings on hotel and resort rates n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/hotelogical

https://www.hotelogical.com/ Hotels.com

10% student discount on hotel deals https://www.savings.com/coupons/hotels.com https://www.hotels.com/page/student-discount/ Kiwi.com

$23 on first order when spending more than $230, sells hotel, car rental, insurance, and other travel deals https://www.savings.com/coupons/kiwi.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/kiwi-com

https://www.kiwi.com/us/ KKday

12% student discount on local experiences https://www.savings.com/coupons/kkday.com https://event.kkday.com/en/event/student-discount Omio

5% off train, travel, or bus journeys https://www.savings.com/coupons/omio.com https://www.omio.com/student OneTravel

Up to $15 off with promo code (expires Aug. 31, 2021) https://www.savings.com/coupons/onetravel.com https://www.onetravel.com/flights/student-travel-deals Smartfares

Up to $15 off with coupon code https://www.savings.com/coupons/smartfares.com https://www.smartfares.com/flights/student-travel-deals? Qatar Airways

10% to 20% off first three bookings, extra baggage allowance, complimentary super Wi-Fi, flexible booking, other options n/a https://www.qatarairways.com/en-us/student-club.html QEEQ.COM

$12 off spend of $150+ on car rental n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/qeeq-com

https://www.qeeq.com/ Alamo

Discounted rates on a variety of car rentals https://www.savings.com/coupons/alamo.com https://legacy.alamo.com/en_US/car-rental/partners/partner-details/affinity/7013654-student-advantage.html Budget Truck Rental

20% off local moves and 15% off one-way moves with promo code https://www.savings.com/coupons/budgettruck.com https://www.budgettruck.com/deals/student-discounts Penske Truck Rental

10% student discount on truck rental and other perks with promo code n/a https://www.pensketruckrental.com/discounts/college/ Rentalcars.com

5% student discount on rental cars, up to 30% off elsewhere possible https://www.savings.com/coupons/rentalcars.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/rentalcars-com

https://www.rentalcars.com/ Sixt

5% off U.S. car rentals https://www.savings.com/coupons/sixt.com https://www.sixt.com/car-rental-coupons/#/ Zipcar

Discounts on hourly and daily rates and other perks, only available for students at participating universities https://www.savings.com/coupons/zipcar.com https://www.zipcar.com/universities General Motors

Various discounts that can save students hundreds to thousands of dollars, new and preowned vehicles included n/a https://www.gmcollegediscount.com/about-the-discount/ Intrepid Travel

10% off land tour prices n/a https://www.intrepidtravel.com/us/unidays Viator (TripAdvisor company)

10% discount on travel experiences https://www.savings.com/coupons/viator.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/viator

https://www.viator.com/ Vrbo

Discounts include paying less on stays less than 7 or 30 days; 20% off stays in homes newly listed; company offers vacation rentals https://www.savings.com/coupons/vrbo.com https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/vrbo/view Caesar's Palace

Up to 30% off hotel stays in Las Vegas https://www.savings.com/coupons/caesars.com https://www.caesars.com/deals/hotel-student-teacher-discounts Fairmont Austin

20% student discount at a luxury hotel in Austin, Texas n/a https://fairmont-hotel-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us Generator hostels

20% discount on first-night hostel stays in northern Europe with ISIC card n/a https://www.isic.fi/en/benefits/generator-hostels/ Hostel Hopper

10% student discount with code on some tour packages n/a https://hostelhopper.net/students/ Travelosophy

Contact a consultant for quotes on student discounts n/a https://itravelosophy.com/ StudentUniverse

Flight, hotel, and travel deals with a free account https://www.savings.com/coupons/studentuniverse.com https://www.studentuniverse.com/

Go back to the list

Local Spots/Tourist Attractions

Here’s a look at student discounts in New York City and San Diego. Use our examples to get an idea of what could be available in your neck of the woods. For instance, many museums, regardless where they are, offer free or discounted admission to students.

Of course, our lists do not cover all the possible discounts available in these cities. Check with your school for more options. CUNY students get free or flexible admission to a huge range of sites, including American Folk Art Museum, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Sculpture Center, and Yeshiva University Museum, along with 9/11 Memorial Museum, Japan Society, and The Women’s Project and Productions. They also get discounted Zipcar rentals, among other deals.

New York City

Bronx Zoo

Complimentary limited admission to NYC undergraduate students; advance reservation required https://bronxzoo.com/plan-your-visit/faqs The Met (Metropolitan Museum of Art)

$12 student tickets https://engage.metmuseum.org/admission The Guggenheim

15% discount https://www.guggenheim.org/plan-your-visit/discounts Whitney Museum of American Art

$50 membership, full-time students only https://whitney.org/support/membership/benefits Museum of Modern Art

One free admission for students at certain schools such as CUNY and The Rockefeller University; otherwise, $50 Access student rate discount or $100 Explore student rate discount for full-time students only https://www.moma.org/visit/discounts

https://www.moma.org/support/membership-faq American Museum of Natural History

$18 to $27 for students with ID https://ticketing.amnh.org/#/tickets

Go back to the list

San Diego

UCSD-specific discounts

Birch Aquarium

$3.50 off; $16 ticket price vs. normal $19.50 https://aquarium.ucsd.edu/visit/discounts-and-offers San Diego Museum of Art

$8 admission with ID vs. $20 general admission (free admission possible during some Friday hours) https://www.sdmart.org/faq/ San Diego Opera

$50 tickets vs. $200-$220 regularly priced tickets https://www.sdopera.org/get-tickets/student-tickets San Diego Zoo

10% off, must have proof of current student enrollment https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/school-programs/student-discount

Go back to the list

Pro Sports across the U.S.

Atlanta United FC

Up to 40% student discount on certain matches Up to 20% off (Student Beans) https://am.ticketmaster.com/atlantaunited/students

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/atlanta-united-2 Atlanta Hawks

Ticket discount at box office with ID https://www.nba.com/hawks/ticket-deals-and-promotions Baltimore Orioles

20% off ticket purchases for select games https://www.mlb.com/orioles/tickets/students Boston Celtics

Celtics Buzzer Beater Pass for possible last-minute deals on seats https://www.nba.com/celtics/tickets/college-offers Charlotte Hornets

Student game-day deals https://www.nba.com/hornets/collegerush Chicago Bulls

$15 and up tickets to certain games https://www.nba.com/bulls/tickets/student-pass Cleveland Cavaliers

$5 and up tickets https://www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/events/student-pass Houston Astros

Up to 70% off, discounted tickets to select games https://www.mlb.com/astros/tickets/specials/college-students Los Angeles Clippers

Access to potential last-minute bargains https://www.nba.com/clippers/student-pass-test Milwaukee Bucks

Student Rush Offers for exclusive ticket offers and more https://www.nba.com/bucks/student-rush-offers New York Mets

$10 tickets for Monday-Thursday games for the rest of 2021 season https://www.mlb.com/mets/tickets/specials/students Washington Wizards

Student Rush offers for same-day bargains https://www.nba.com/wizards/wizards-student-rush-presented-chick-fil MLB.TV

35% student savings on streamed games and content https://www.mlb.com/live-stream-games/subscribe/student-discount

Go back to the list Whew! Talk about a lot of discounts. As a college student, you’ll find deals practically everywhere you look. Of course, they’re probably not enough by themselves to keep you in tiptop shape financially. Let’s take a look at how much college households spend and on what.

What College Students and Their Families Spend Money On

Expected spending in 2021: $71 billion, or $1,200 per college household1, 2

$141: Spending increase per household from 2020 to 2021

$80: Amount of the increase that is due to more spending on electronics and furnishings

Spending in 2020: $67.7 billion, or $1,059 per household

Spending in 2017: $54.1 billion, or $970 per household

Spending in 2007: $31.7 billion, or $641.56 per household

Top 3 areas of spending: Electronics, furnishings, clothes/accessories

Electronics spending, $306 per household in 2021 ($262 in 2020)

Dorm or apartment furnishings spending, $164 per household in 2021 ($130 in 2020)

Clothing and accessories spending, $159 per household in 2021 ($148 in 2020)

Laptops are the tech item most in demand

57% of college families will spend money on a laptop

27.3% on tablets

25.1% on accessories

24.4% on calculators

19.7% on printers

Online is the top shopping destination for back-to-college deals

Consumers in 2021 feel much more comfortable shopping in person than they did in 2020

43% are shopping online (43% in 2020)

33% at department stores (26% in 2020)

30% at discount stores (30% in 2020)

29% at office supply stores (26% in 2020)

28% at college bookstores (25% in 2020)

Earn Money as a College Student

Discounts are great, but earning money can help college students pay the bills. Money-making ideas include federal work-study jobs, tutoring, and dog walking.

Federal work-study

Must show financial need

Will earn at least the federal minimum wage

Can be part-time or full-time student

Employment is part time and can be on or off campus

Consult your school’s financial aid office to see if the school participates

Typically not available during summer breaks

Funds are limited, so apply early

Gig jobs

Generally best for students who need a lot of flexibility in their schedules and don’t mind possibly unpredictable income

Examples include Instacart shopper, Uber driver, dog walker, pet sitter, tutor, babysitter, lawn care worker, photographer, graphic designer, housecleaner, and handyman/maintenance person

Platforms such as Fiverr, Uber, DogVacay, Zazzle Live, and Amazon Flex can help students land gigs

Work your own hours, and set your own schedule

Can be during the school year and during breaks

Jobs on campus

Common jobs include tutor, resident assistant, cashier, campus tour guide, library attendant, research assistant, and administrative assistant

Good for students who prefer consistent schedules and predictable income

Can be during the school year and during breaks (more positions available while school is in session, of course)

Jobs off campus

Offer more options, especially in retail and dining, in addition to what is on campus

Good for students who prefer consistent schedules and predictable income

Could be somewhat tricker to fit in with a student schedule vs. on-campus jobs

Can be during the school year and during breaks

A resume is necessary to land many jobs. It’s worth investing the time to develop a compelling snapshot of your work, volunteer, and internship history, educational accomplishments, degree information, and more.

Don’t fret if you think you have nothing to fill a resume with. Your college career center can help you get the ball rolling (and more!). Career centers also have listings for opportunities, both on and off campus.

Save Big and Make Your Money Work for You

Student discounts and earning money aren’t the only ways to be proactive about finances. For instance, take these ways to save:

Skip having a car if you can help it. Vehicle expenses add up ridiculously fast. There’s car insurance, gas, maintenance, and more. Look into biking, walking, and public transportation instead. (If you must have a car, do explore good-student discounts and other common car insurance discounts such as renter’s/car bundles.)

Focus on using cash, not credit cards. Cash helps keep your spending in check. If you use a card, pay off balances every month.

Ask professors (or just ask around yourself) if older editions of required textbooks will suffice. Much of the time, they do and are a lot cheaper. Other options include borrowing books instead of buying them, or using digital instead of print versions.

Start at a community college and transfer to a bigger school. Community colleges are cheaper, and you still get the degree you want in the end.

Check out the campus gym. You can use it for free and probably can take a nice variety of fitness-related classes for credit.

Stick to your campus meal plan if you’re enrolled in one. Eating out while also paying for a meal plan drains your finances unnecessarily. Granted, campus meals aren’t always the most exciting, so splurging once in a while might not be the worst idea. Otherwise, try getting creative with your meal plan options and see what you come up with.

Learn to cook, even if it’s just simple meals, if you live off campus. Cooking is a valuable life skill and is much cheaper than constantly eating out.

Graduate in four years if possible, not five or six. This point deserves a bit more explanation, so let’s get into it.

If you’re enrolled full time: 15 credit hours is the sweet spot

As a CNBC headline puts it, “this freshman 15 could save you $300,000."3 Say you take 12 or 13 credit hours per semester. You are more likely to graduate in five or six years as opposed to four years. The extended timeline can add many tens of thousands of dollars to your student loan debt and delays your entry into higher-paying work.

Now, if you average 18 credit hours or more, especially your first semester, you risk spreading yourself too thin. Wait to see how your first semester goes before making any decisions on taking more than 15 credits per semester. Do the math as you progress in school to make sure your graduation date remains on track.

If you must take developmental classes that don’t count toward the degree

Developmental prerequisites can be huge roadblocks to a degree. They’re momentum killers. They cost money and time and cause many students to lose heart. They’re also very common. For instance:

52 of every 100 students starting two-year college do so in math remediation.4

24 of every 100 students in four-year college must take math prerequisites.

34 of every 100 students starting two-year college must take English prerequisites.

12 of every 100 students in four-year college take English remediation classes.

50% of these students could pass a college-level class but remediation without support throws them off track.

“Students get ‘stuck’ in sequences of non-credit bearing courses and too often stop out before making it to essential gateway courses."

The good news: You still have options if you’re taking developmental prerequisites (or think you will need to).

Apply to schools offering corequisite support models. In West Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee, and other states that focus on corequisite models in their public colleges, students complete transfer requirements in half the time and at almost three times the national average. The model has proven successful for several California community colleges, too.6 The University System of Georgia and the City University of New York are other programs offering the corequisite support model.

Get tutoring or extra help instead of trying to go it alone.

Take these prerequisites at cheaper community colleges.

Explore other (more flexible) schools if your current school doesn’t seem inclined to help.

College Kid Savings

When you’re in college, it’s good to save any way you can. Student discounts are plentiful, even fun. They get you to discover retailers you might not have tried otherwise. Many college students use these bargains as part of a multi-pronged financial plan that includes earning money and making savvy moves such as not having a car on campus and being extra purposeful about staying on track for a four-year degree.

References and Endnotes