Savings.com Ultimate Guide to College Student Discounts

College is expensive for many students, even if they go to a community college, live with parents, or attend on a full scholarship. This savings guide covers common (and not-so-common) ways for college students and their families to score big financially. First, we’ll explore hundreds of sweet, sweet student discounts.

Nab Hundreds of College Student Discounts

Every year, the National Retail Federation releases a survey detailing college spending per college household. Electronics, furnishings, and clothes/accessories are three top areas. Laptops are the tech item most in demand.

Fortunately, plenty of retailers offer discounts for college shoppers, so check out the sweet deals this guide lists for fashion, activewear, bags, moisturizers, laptops, gaming gear, newspapers, and much more. (Afterward, we’ll explore the survey results a bit more.)

Student discount groups, including the following, offer even more options and updated information:

  1. Student Beans
  2. UniDays
  3. ID.me
  4. VerifyPass
  5. ISIC (International Student Identity Card) (cost varies depending on country of issue, generally $4 to $25 USD a year)
  6. Student Advantage Card ($30 a year)

Savings.com: We also have a category specifically for student discounts, and our information is current.

In the table below, we include Savings.com links where applicable since retailers sometimes offer steeper savings than student discounts. We list tons of student discounts below, but this guide would never be finished if we tried to incorporate every discount possible. So, if you don’t see a discount you’d like, check one of the links above or head to the retailer’s website.

Clothing, Apparel, and Shoes

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
Adika
10% student discount on women's fashion		 n/a https://www.adika.com/pages/student-bean
Aerie
20% discount online on women's apparel, bras, and more (UniDays)10% online and in-store discounts (StudentBeans)		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/aerie https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/aerie/view
https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/aerie
Aeropostale
Extra 15% off sitewide, one-time use only		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/aeropostale.com https://www.aeropostale.com/aeropostale-unidays-about.html
Allen Edmonds
15% discount on clothing, accessories, and shoes		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/allenedmonds.com https://www.allenedmonds.com/discover/exclusive-offers.html
Alternative Apparel
10% off casual, comfortable clothing made from eco-materials		 n/a https://shop.id.me/stores/668-alternative-apparel
American Eagle
20% discounts, in-store and online (UniDays) 10% online and in store (Student Beans)		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/ae.com https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/americaneagle/view
https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/american-eagle
Anarchic Fashion
15% student discount on gothic, hippy, and punk styles, among others		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/anarchicfashion-com
https://www.anarchicfashion.com/
Andrew Christian
Had 40% discount, expired as of Aug. 2021, but keep checking		 n/a https://www.andrewchristian.com/student-discount
Annie Cloth
16% student discount on women's styles and accessories		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/anniecloth
https://anniecloth.com/
Ardene
10% off clothing, shoes, and accessories		 n/a https://www.ardene.com/us/en/student-discount/40.html
ASOS
10% discount on gender-neutral collections and clothes in more than 30 sizes		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/asos.com https://www.asos.com/us/discover/students/asos-on-campus/student-validation/
AYBL
10% student discount on leggings, shorts, bras, hoodies, jackets, and other types of clothing		 n/a https://us.beaybl.com/pages/student-discount
Babyonlinedress
12% off purchases of $100+, includes wedding gowns, dresses, prom fashion, special occasion wear, and more		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/babyonlinedress-179c1d87-a6f3-474a-a3ef-fc8b1d26421f
Banana Moon
10% discount on swimwear, clothing, and accessories		 n/a https://www.bananamoon.com/en/student-discount
Bellelily
Extra 15% on clothing, swimwear, dresses, and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/bellelily.com https://www.bellelily.com/student-discount.html
Bluebella
10% student discount and various sales on lingerie, bras, and panties		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/bluebella.us https://www.bluebella.us/pages/student-discount
Boggi Milano
15% student discount on suits, tuxedos, polos, T-shirts, and other clothing, shoes, and accessories		 n/a https://www.boggi.com/en_US/student-discount.html
Boohoo
60% off everything plus 5% student discount on a variety of clothing, including plus size		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/boohoo.com https://us.boohoo.com/page/students.html
BoohooMAN
40% off everything plus 10% student discount on casualwear, formalwear, activewear, plus, and tall		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/boohooman https://www.boohooman.com/us/page/students.html
Brastop
11% extra student discount plus sales on bras, lingerie, swimwear, plus-sizes available		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Brastop https://us.brastop.com/pages/student-discount-us
Chicloth
12% student discount on wedding and event dresses, plus-size fashion, and accessories		 n/a https://www.chicloth.com/pages/student-discount
COS
10% student discount online and in store, fresh fashions for men and women		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/cosstores.com https://www.cosstores.com/en_usd/customer-service/student-discount.html
Crocs
25% student discount on comfortable, light, flexible shoes		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/crocs.com https://crocs-us.connect.studentbeans.com/
Culture Kings
60% off back catalogue and extra 10% student discount on streetwear, footwear, headwear, and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/culturekings.com https://www.culturekings.com/pages/student-discount
Curvy Kate
11% online student discounts on D-K cup lingerie and swimwear		 n/a https://us.curvykate.com/pages/student-discount
Dearfoams
10% discount on shoes and slippers, including those featuring super soft memory foam insoles		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/dearfoams
https://www.dearfoams.com/
Design by Humans
20% student discount on $20 minimum spend, creative T-shirts		 n/a https://www.designbyhumans.com/student-discount/
Dessy
20% off orders $100 and free shipping, sells prom, bridesmaid, plus-size, and other types of formal dresses		 n/a https://dessy.com/student-discount/
Dorothy Perkins
Up to 60% off plus extra 10% discount on women's fashion		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/dorothy-perkins
https://www.myunidays.com/GB/en-GB/partners/dorothyperkins/view
https://www.dorothyperkins.com/eu
Dresslily
15% discount and free shipping over $49 on dresses, clothes, and swimwear, including plus size		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/dresslily.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/dresslily
https://www.dresslily.com/
Ego
50% off everything and extra 20% student discount on footwear and clothing		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/egoshoes.com https://ego-shoes-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Emmiol
30% student discount on bottoms, tops, rompers, swimwear, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/emmiol.com https://www.emmiol.com/student-discount
Ericdress
15% student discount on many types of men's and women's clothing, including wedding and event dresses		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/ericdress.com https://www.ericdress.com/studentdiscount.html
ETAM
10% student discount on lingerie, nightwear, and clothing for delivery to the United States		 n/a https://us.etam.com/student_discount.html
Express
5% off		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/express.com https://www.express.com/g/student-discounts
Evening Collective
20% student discount on bridesmaid dresses		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/eveningcollective.com https://www.eveningcollective.com/student-discount.html
Fairy Season
Extra 15% off for students on women's fashion and activewear		 n/a https://www.fairyseason.com/student-discount.html
FarFetch
10% student discount, fast shipping, and free returns on affordable luxury fashion		 n/a https://www.farfetch.com/voucher-codes/
FitFlop
20% discount on footwear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/fitflop.com https://www.fitflop.com/us/en/student-discount
Foot Locker
20% off $99+ purchases on shoes, apparel, etc.		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/footlocker.com
https://www.savings.com/coupons/kidsfootlocker.com		 https://www.footlocker.com/student-beans.html
Forever 21
15% off jeans, accessories, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/forever21.com https://www.forever21.com/us/studentdiscount.html
Frank And Oak
20% off (includes buy now, pay later option) on men's and women's clothing		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/frankandoak.com https://www.frankandoak.com/student-discount-program
Ganni
10% off Scandi-style clothing		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/ganni
https://www.ganni.com/us/home
Gentle Herd
20% student discount on clothing featuring natural materials and urban styles		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/gentle-herd
https://gentleherd.com/
Happy Socks
20% off orders of colorful socks and underwear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/happysocks.com https://www.happysocks.com/
https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/happy-socks
Hawes & Curtis
15% student discount on British luxury classics for men and women		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Hawes+%26+Curtis https://help.hawesandcurtis.com/hc/en-us/articles/360010502940--Do-you-offer-student-discounts-
https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/hawes-curtis
Hudson Shoes
10% student discount on London-inspired contemporary shoes		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/hudson-shoes
https://www.hudsonshoes.com/
Hunter Boots
15% student discount on wellies, other footwear, coats, and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/hunterboots.com https://www.hunterboots.com/us/en_us/student-discount
In The Style
Extra 10% off trendy and Insta-worthy clothing		 n/a https://us.inthestyle.com/students
J!NX
15% off gaming-influenced fashion		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/jinx.com https://j-nx.studentbeans.com/us
J. Crew
15% off various types of fashion		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/jcrew.com https://www.jcrew.com/r/help/teacher-student-discount
J.ING
15% off regularly priced women's fashion		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/jingus.com https://jingus.com/pages/student-discount
Jack Rogers
10% off whipstitched leather sandals, boots, heels, and other footwear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/jackrogersusa.com https://www.jackrogersusa.com/pages/student-discount
Joe's Jeans
15% student discount on denim		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/joesjeans.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/joesjeans
https://www.joesjeans.com/
JustFashionNow
16% student discount on original fashion designs		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/justfashionnow.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/justfashionnow
https://www.justfashionnow.com/
Katy Perry Collections
15% student discount on shoes and bags designed by Katy Perry		 n/a https://www.katyperrycollections.com/pages/student-discount
KEEN
15% student discount; 30% off orders $100+, sells durable, long-lasting footwear		 n/a https://keen.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Knowfashionstyle
15% student discount and additional sales on a variety of fashion, including plus sizes		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/knowfashionstyle.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/knowfashionstyle
https://www.knowfashionstyle.com/
Komily
15% student discount on clothing, shoes, accessories, and more		 n/a https://www.komily.com/student-discount.html
Lattelier
20% discount on basic, upscale fashion		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Lattelier https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/lattelier
https://us.lattelierstore.com/
Los Angeles Apparel
Free carryall zip tote on orders over $120		 n/a https://losangelesapparel.net/pages/studentprogram
Love, Bonito
10% student discount on stylish, affordable clothing (ends Aug. 31, 2021)		 n/a https://www.lovebonito.com/intl/promotions/student-beans
LovelyWholesale
5% student discount plus extra savings potential on dresses, jumpsuits, rompers, swimsuits, and other fashions		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/lovelywholesale.com https://www.lovelywholesale.com/topic.php?topic_id=478
Lulus
10% student discount on chic, feminine, modern fashion		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Lulus https://lulus.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Mahabis
10% off luxury slippers		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/mahabis.com https://mahabis.com/pages/student-beans-us
Marc Jacobs
10% student discount on everyday, extraordinary, authentic fashion		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/marcjacobs.com https://www.marcjacobs.com/default/student-discount/
Matador Meggings
15% student discount on men's quality leggings (meggings)		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Matador+Meggings https://matadormeggings.com/pages/matador-meggings-student-discount
Menlo House
10% off men's fresh apparel and accessories		 n/a https://menlo-house.studentbeans.com/
Minga London
15% student discount on clothing that is aesthetic and vintage-inspired		 n/a https://us.mingalondon.com//pages/student-discount
Missguided
20% student discount and extra savings potential on exclusive fashions, including Playboy		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/missguidedus.com https://www.missguidedus.com/student-discount
Nap Loungewear
20% student discount on clothing, homewear, and sleepwear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Nap+Loungewear
Nasty Gal
15% student discount to stay ahead of even the hottest clothing trends		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/nastygal.com https://www.nastygal.com/page/students.html
Natori
15% student discount on fine women's clothing, accessories, bedding, and other products for the home		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/natori.com https://natori.studentbeans.com/
Net-a-Porter
10% student discounts, sells fashion and beauty brands		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/net-a-porter.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/net-a-porter
https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-us/
Newchic
18% off hot styles in fashion, beauty, shoes, home		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/newchic.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/newchic
https://www.newchic.com/
NICCE
15% discount on London-inspired casualwear, street styles		 n/a https://www.nicceclothing.com/pages/student-discount
Noracora
16% student discount and extra potential savings on women's casual fashion		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/noracora.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/noracora
https://noracora.com/
Oh Polly
15% discount on forward, free-thinking women's fashion designed in the UK		 n/a https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/ohpolly/view
https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/oh-polly
Oliver Bonas
Online or in-store 10% discount; sells fashion, home decor, jewelry, accessories, and more		 n/a https://www.oliverbonas.com/us/student-discount
Original Penguin
10% student discount on original lifestyle designs		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/originalpenguin.com https://www.originalpenguin.com/pages/student-discount
OTAA
10% off neckties, skinny ties, bowties, and other "damn good" ties and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=OTAA https://www.otaa.com/pages/student-discount
PacSun
10% off laid-back, casual clothing curated in Los Angeles		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/pacsun.com https://www.pacsun.com/unidays.html
Perry Ellis
10% discount on clothes, footwear, watches, fragrances,		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/perryellis.com https://www.perryellis.com/pages/student-discount
Petal & Pup
10% discount on clothing and many types of dresses		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/petalandpup.com https://petalandpup.com/pages/student-discount
PF Flyers
15% student discount on footwear featuring iconic American styles (company is relaunching as of Aug. 2021)		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=PF+Flyers https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/pf-flyers
https://www.pfflyers.com/
Playful Promises
20% off women's underwear		 n/a https://www.playfulpromises.com/pages/student-beans
Pretty Green
10% student discount on classic clothing with a rock and roll twist		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/prettygreen.com https://www.prettygreen.com/student-discount/
PrettyLittleThing
55% discount on going-out dresses and low-key looks		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/prettylittlething.us https://www.prettylittlething.us/students/student-beans
Proozy
$10 off $75+ spend; sells top apparel, footwear, and accessories brands		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/proozy.com https://www.proozy.com/pages/student-discount
Rebdolls
15% student discount on missy and plus-size fashion		 n/a https://rebdolls.com/pages/student-discount
Retro Stage
10% student discount on 1920s, 1940s, 1950s dresses and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/retro-stage.com https://retro-stage-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Rosegal
17% student discount on affordable, fashionable plus-size clothing		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/rosegal.com https://rosegal.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Rue21
15% student discount; sells dresses, tops, jeans, jewelry, and other hot fashion items		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/rue21.com https://www.rue21.com/store/student-beans
Samuel Windsor
10% student discount on men's clothing and shoes		 n/a https://www.samuel-windsor.com/student-discount-beans
Scrubs & Beyond
15% off scrubs for work, labs, and classes		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/scrubsandbeyond.com https://www.scrubsandbeyond.com/student-discount
SeaVees
20% student discount on casual sneakers		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/seavees.com https://www.seavees.com/pages/student-discount
Shoebacca
10% student discount on a wide range of shoes		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/shoebacca.com https://www.shoebacca.com/student-discount
Showpo
10% student discount on fun women's fashion		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Showpo https://www.showpo.com/us/student-discount.html
Silk Maison
15% off luxurious silk designs, both daywear and nightwear		 n/a https://silkmaison.com/student-discount/
Smaibulun
25% off a variety of women's fashion		 n/a https://smaibulun.com/pages/student-discount
Sneakersnstuff
10% off the latest sneakers and streetwear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/sneakersnstuff.com https://www.sneakersnstuff.com/en/content/view/student-discount
Soulmia
15% student discount on comfortable, diverse clothing		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/soulmia.com https://soulmia-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us

Fitness, Gym, Athletic, and Swimwear Apparel

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
Adidas
25% discount online and free shipping		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/adidas.com https://www.adidas.com/us/students
Bandier
10% discount on women's gym clothing and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/bandier.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/bandier
https://www.bandier.com/
Barbell Apparel
15% off active and athletic clothing		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/barbellapparel.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/barbell-apparel
Better Bodies
15% student discount on crop tops, tanks, pants, joggers, and more		 n/a https://www.betterbodies.com/page/student-beans
Bo+Tee
15% off sports bras, athletic tops, leggings, unitards, and other fitness wear		 n/a https://boandtee.com/pages/unidays
https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/bo-tee
Boxraw
15% student discount and free U.S. shipping on orders over $85, sells men's and women's boxing apparel and equipment		 n/a https://boxraw.com/pages/student-discount-usa
Calzedonia
20% student discount on legwear and beachwear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/calzedonia.com https://www.calzedonia.com/us/CAL_Women_LP_Student-Beans-US.html
Champs Sports
20% off on various types of sports apparel and shoes		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/champssports.com https://www.champssports.com/student-beans.html
Cupshe
$10 off purchases of $85 and more, sells swimwear and dresses, including plus sizes		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/cupshe.com https://www.cupshe.com/pages/student-discount
Eastbay
20% off purchases of $99+, sells sports clothes and sports gear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/eastbay.com https://www.eastbay.com/student-beans
ECHT
10% student discount on comfortable, durable fitness apparel		 n/a https://us.echt.com.au/pages/student-discount
Fansidea
15% student discount on custom sports jerseys		 n/a https://www.fansidea.com/pages/student-discount
FatFace
10% student discount on activewear and outerwear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/fatface.com https://us.fatface.com/help-center/student-discount.html
Finish Line
$10 or $15 off purchases, up to 50% off some trainers		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/finishline.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/finish-line
https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/finishline/view https://www.finishline.com/
GASP
15% student discount for workout lovers on hardcore apparel and accessories		 n/a https://www.gaspofficial.com/page/student-beans
GIEMFIT
10% student discount on fitness clothes		 n/a https://giemfit-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Gym+Coffee
10% student discount on athleisure clothing		 n/a https://us.gympluscoffee.com/pages/student-discount
Gymshark
10% student discount on activewear and accessories		 n/a https://www.gymshark.com/pages/studentbeans
Helly Hansen
20% student discount on ski, sail, mountain, and urban apparel		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/hellyhansen.com https://www.hellyhansen.com/en_us/student-discounts
Issummer
14% discount on bikinis, one-pieces, and more		 n/a https://issummer.com/pages/student-discount
Ivysister
15% discount on activewear and intimates		 n/a https://ivysister.com/pages/student-discount
JackRabbit
15% discount on running-related shoes, apparel, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/jackrabbit.com https://www.jackrabbit.com/student-discount.html
Lorna Jane
10% student discount; $50 sports bra, sells activewear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/lornajane.com https://www.lornajane.com/student-life.html
LSKD
15% student discount on sportswear featuring a street aesthetic		 n/a https://us.lskd.co/pages/student-beans
Musto
10% student discount on fitness wear, fleeces, and coats for extreme activities		 n/a https://www.musto.com/en_GB/student-discount.html
Neena
20% student discount on luxury swim styles		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/neena-swim
https://neenaswim.com/
Nike
10% discount once every 30 days for online or app use; wide variety of fitness clothing, shoes, and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/nike.com https://www.nike.com/help/a/student-discount
Nothing to Prove
15% student discount on women's athleisure and fitness apparel		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Nothing+To+Prove https://nothingtoprove.com/pages/student-discount
Outdoor Master
12% student discount; sells eyewear, helmets, skateboards, and more for outdoor adventures		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/outdoormaster.com https://outdoormaster.com/pages/student-discount
OYS Sports
15% student discount on fitness apparel		 n/a https://www.oyssports.com/pages/student-discount
Proviz
20% student discount on cycling, running, and outdoors clothing and gear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/provizsports.com https://www.provizsports.com/en-us/student-youth-discount
RDX Sports
10% student discount; sells boxing, MMA, yoga, and fitness gear and clothes		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/rdxsports.com https://rdxsports.com/student-discount
Reebok
30% student discount; sells shoes, clothing, and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/reebok.com https://www.reebok.com/us/discount-programs
Wit
10% discount on fitness apparel and footwear		 n/a https://us.wit-fitness.com/pages/student-discount

Jewelry and Watches

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
AUrate New York
15% discount on fine jewelry		 n/a https://auratenewyork.com/pages/student-beans
Banter
25% student discount on earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and other jewelry		 n/a https://www.banter.com/student-beans
Cernucci
20% off on bracelets, chains, rings, pendants, earrings, and more		 n/a https://www.cernucci.com/pages/student-discount
Chow Sang Sang
10% off fixed-price jewelry, including rings, charms, pendants, necklaces, bangles		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/chowsangsang.com https://www.chowsangsang.com/en/student-discount
Daniel Wellington
15% off elegant watches and accessories		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/daniel-wellington
https://www.danielwellington.com/
Ettika
20% student discount on necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, and others		 n/a https://www.ettika.com/pages/student-discount
Jomashop
Student discounts include $10 off a $100+ spend; $39.99 Marc Jacobs sunglasses and free U.S. shipping		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/jomashop.com https://www.jomashop.com/student-deals/
JOWISSA
20% student discount on Swiss-made watches		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=JOWISSA https://us.jowissa.com/pages/student-discount
Karma and Luck
25% student discount on spirit-centered jewelry, decor		 n/a https://www.karmaandluck.com/pages/student-program
Kompsos
15% student discount on artisanal bracelets from around the world		 n/a https://kompsos.uk/pages/students-discounts
Lunautics
10% student discount on bling masks, face jewels, and other accessories		 n/a https://lunautics.com/pages/student-discount
Mulberry & Grand
15% student discount on $35 minimum order, sells jewelry, bags, sunglasses, clothing, and accessories		 n/a https://mureandgrand.com/pages/student-discount
Nashipai
25% off bold, socially conscious jewelry made through partnerships with entrepreneurial Maasai women		 n/a https://www.mynashipai.com/student-discount
Nixon
15% student discount on bags, watches, leather goods, and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Nixon https://www.nixon.com/us/en/student-discount
Rastaclat
20% student discount on bracelets that inspire a positive mindset		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/rastaclat.com https://rastaclat.com/pages/student-beans

Bags, Backpacks, and Accessories

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
Baggallini
10% discount on stylish and practical bags		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/baggallini.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/baggallini
https://www.baggallini.com/
Botkier
20% off handbags, accessories, and shoes		 n/a https://www.botkier.com/pages/student-discount
CabinZero
20% student discount on classic flight backpacks, other backpacks, shoulder bags, bum bags		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=CabinZero#p-6702827 https://www.cabinzero.com/pages/student-discount
Db Journey
10% off backpacks, camera bags, laptop cases, luggage, ski bags, and other types of bags		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/dbjourney.com https://dbjourney.com/db-student-discount
Maverick & Co.
15% student discount on business essentials, other types of bags, wallets, and accessories		 n/a https://www.maverickandco.co/pages/student-discount
Nixon
15% student discount on bags, watches, leather goods, and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Nixon https://www.nixon.com/us/en/student-discount
Pandora (Jewelry)
10% off necklaces, rings, earrings, and other types of jewelry		 n/a https://us.pandora.net/en/pandora-student-discount/

Eyeglasses, Sunglasses, and Contact Lenses

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
1-800-Contacts
10% off contact lenses order		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/1800contacts.com https://www.1800contacts.com/unidays-landing
Barner
15% off screen/digital eyeglasses		 n/a https://barnerbrand.com/pages/student-beans
Befitting
25% student discount and free shipping on eyeglasses, sunglasses, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/befitting.com https://www.befitting.com/en_us/student-discount
Blenders Eyewear
15% discount on sunglasses and snow goggles		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/blenderseyewear.com
EyeBuyDirect
30% off everything when purchasing Bluelight Lenses, maximum 6 frames per order		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/eyebuydirect.com https://www.eyebuydirect.com/student-discount
EyeConic
10% off eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses with promo code		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/eyeconic.com https://www.eyeconic.com/eyewear/promotions/student-teacher-discount.html
Glasses.com
50% student discount on prescription lenses		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/glasses.com https://www.glasses.com/gl-us/unidays
GlassesShop
35% student discount on eyeglasses and sunglasses		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/glassesshop.com https://www.glassesshop.com/promotion/student-discount
GlassesUSA
30% off most eyewear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/glassesusa.com https://www.glassesusa.com/students-discount
LUG Tuck
25% student discount on $20 minimum order, sells speedshades and speedsuits		 n/a https://shop.lughockey.com/pages/student-discount
Oakley
Discount on many pieces of eyewear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/oakley.com https://www.oakley.com/en-us/students-discount
Prive Revaux
10% off stylish, affordable eyewear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Prive+Revaux https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/prive-revaux
https://priverevaux.com/
Ray-Ban
Student discount on most products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/ray-ban.com https://www.ray-ban.com/usa/student-discount
Salus University (The Eye Institute of The Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University)
Discount eye care and eyewear, includes 44% off health evaluations, 20% off contact lens fitting fees, and more		 n/a https://www.salusuhealth.com/Eye-Institute/News/Community-Outreach/Discount-Vision-Program.aspx
SmartBuyGlasses
10% off glasses orders over $100		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/smartbuyglasses.com https://www.smartbuyglasses.com/coupons
Unicoeye
Buy two, get three free; sells fashion icon contact lenses, glasses, and sunglasses		 n/a https://unicoeye-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Vision Direct
10% student discount on sunglasses and eyeglasses		 n/a https://www.visiondirect.com.au/i/partners/students

Cosmetics, Skincare, Health, and Grooming

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
Absolute New York
20% student discount on cosmetics and skincare products		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/absolute-new-york
AEVO
20% student discount on skincare, healthcare, and related products		 n/a https://aevolife.com/pages/student-discount
AirPop
15% student discount on face masks and face mask filters		 n/a https://www.airpophealth.com/us/student-discount
Allbeauty
5% off when students spend $100 or more (can use with Klarna, too)		 https://www.allbeauty.com/us/en/student-beans
Anthony
25% student discount on men's shave and skincare products		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/anthony
Banila Co
20% student discount on skincare, makeup, and other products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/banilausa.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/banila-co
https://banilausa.com/
Beautonomy
15% student discount on eyeshadow palettes		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=beautonomy https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/beautonomy
https://www.beautonomy.com/
Benefit Cosmetics
10% discount on brow products and other cosmetics		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/benefitcosmetics.com https://www.benefitcosmetics.com/en-us/student-perks
Biotherm
20% off on skincare and grooming products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/biotherm-usa.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/biotherm
https://www.biotherm.com/
Bravo Sierra
10% student discount on deodorant, cleansers, lip balm, other products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/bravosierra.com https://www.bravosierra.com/pages/student-discount
By Terry
10% student discount on makeup, skincare		 n/a https://www.byterry.com/student-discount/
C4 Healthlabs
20% CBD oil savings		 n/a https://www.c4healthlabs.com/savings-programs/
Charlotte Tilbury
15% student discount and other offers on makeup tutorials, skincare tips, and more		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/charlotte-tilbury
https://www.myunidays.com/GB/en-GB/partners/charlottetilbury/view
https://www.charlottetilbury.com/us
Clinique
15% off skincare and makeup		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/clinique.com https://www.clinique.com/students
Cosmedix
20% student discount on sun protection, cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and other skincare tools		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/cosmedix.com https://www.cosmedix.com/student-discount
CurrentBody
5% student discount on sleep masks, plus skincare, hair removal, cleansing, anti-age products, and more		 n/a https://us.currentbody.com/pages/student-discount
Disco
15% discount on men's skincare products		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/disco https://letsdisco.com/
e.l.f. Cosmetics
20% student discount on affordable, cruelty-free makeup		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/elfcosmetics.com https://www.elfcosmetics.com/students/
Every Man Jack
10% to 25% off guys' grooming products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/everymanjack.com https://www.everymanjack.com/student-discount
Feelunique
10% discount on various beauty products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/feelunique.com https://help.feelunique.com/hc/en-us/articles/208239725-Student-discount
First Aid Beauty
15% off skincare solutions		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/firstaidbeauty.com https://www.firstaidbeauty.com/fab-aid
FragranceNet
30% off, sells 18,000+ fragrances, haircare, skincare, and cosmetics products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/fragrancenet.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/fragrancenet-com
https://www.fragrancenet.com/
Function of Beauty
20% student discount on hair set		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/functionofbeauty.com https://www.functionofbeauty.com/student-discount/
Ghost Democracy
21% off affordable, clean skincare		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/ghostdemocracy.com https://www.ghostdemocracy.com/
https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/ghost-democracy
Glossybox
20% off first monthly subscription box, get skincare products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/glossybox.com https://www.glossybox.com/info/students.list
Glow Recipe
15% off fun, fruit-powered skincare		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/glowrecipe.com https://www.glowrecipe.com/pages/student-discount
Herbal Dynamics
15% student discount on affordable, natural personal care products		 n/a https://www.herbaldynamicsbeauty.com/pages/promotions
Hero Cosmetics
15% student discount on acne prevention, treatment, and repair products		 n/a https://www.herocosmetics.us/pages/b2s
Juice Beauty
15% student discount on organic skincare		 n/a https://juicebeauty.com/pages/studentbeans
Kate Somerville
10% student discount on skincare solutions		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/katesomerville.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/kate-somerville
https://www.katesomerville.com/
Laneige
Free week's supply of 20 ml multi-cleanser with every purchase; Korean skincare that uses water science		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/laneige.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/laneige
https://us.laneige.com/
Londontown
25% student discount on nail polishes and nail care		 n/a https://www.londontownusa.com/pages/student-discount
Lookfantastic
20% student discount among other offers, sells makeup, skincare, and hair care solutions		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/lookfantastic.com https://us.lookfantastic.com/student-discount.list
Milk Makeup
10% off cruelty-free, vegan makeup		 n/a https://www.milkmakeup.com/student-discount.html
NEST New York
15% student discount on fragrances, including these for wellness and home		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/nestfragrances.com https://www.nestnewyork.com/pages/student-discount
No7
25% off skincare and makeup products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/no7beauty.com https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/no7/view
https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/no7
https://us.no7beauty.com/
NUXE
10% student discount on skincare and beauty products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/us.nuxe.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/nuxe
https://us.nuxe.com/
Pangea Organics
20% student discount; sells facial cleansers, facial creams, hand soaps, and many other skincare solutions		 n/a https://pangeaorganics.com/pages/student-discounts
Paula's Choice
10% student discount; sells natural, organic, affordable skincare products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/paulaschoice.com https://paulaschoice.studentbeans.com/
Perricone MD
20% to 50% student discount; sells skincare, acne relief products and health supplements		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/perriconemd.com https://www.perriconemd.com/offers.list
https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/perriconemd/view
Philosophy
15% off skincare, fragrances, body care items		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/philosophy.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/philosophy
https://www.philosophy.com/
Revolution Beauty
20% off cosmetics, skincare, and haircare		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/revolutionbeauty.us https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/revolution-beauty
https://www.revolutionbeauty.com/intl/en/home
Saturday Skin
15% off; sells cleansers, masks, treatments, and other skincare essentials		 n/a https://saturdayskin.com/pages/student-discount
Shany
20% student discount on makeup, brushes, cases and bags, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/shanycosmetics.com https://www.shanycosmetics.com/pages/student-beans
Shhh Silk
10% off beauty, wellness, and sleep products		 n/a https://www.shhhsilk.com/pages/student-discount
Sigma Beauty
10% student discount on brushes, brush care, makeup, and more		 n/a https://www.sigmabeauty.com/student-discount
SkinCareRx
25% student discount on skincare, makeup, hair, and SPF products, among others		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/skincarerx.com https://www.skincarerx.com/student-discount.list
SkinStore
20% student discount on cleansers, bath and body, makeup tools, skincare, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/skinstore.com https://www.skinstore.com/student-discount.list
Soko Glam
10% off; sells cleaning balms, sheet masks, exfoliators, and other Korean beauty products		 n/a https://sokoglam.com/pages/student-discount
Spongelle
20% discount on body and bath, foot care, hand care, and other at-home spa products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/spongelle.com https://spongelle.com/pages/student-discount
The Body Shop
10% to 15% off cosmetics, skin care, and perfume		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/thebodyshop.com https://www.thebodyshop.com/en-us/
https://www.myunidays.com/GB/en-GB/partners/thebodyshop/view
https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/the-body-shop

General Retail (Stores Where You Can Buy Basically Anything)

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
Amazon Prime
6-month free trial for new members, then half-price monthly membership		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Student/b?node=668781011
BangGood
10% off, additional sales common on a huge variety of goods mostly shipped from China		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/banggood.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/banggood
https://www.banggood.com/
Daily Steals
10% discount on dorm and apartment essentials, variety of products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/dailysteals.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/daily-steals
https://dailysteals.com/
DHgate
$5 off any purchase online, sells huge range of goods from China		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/dhgate.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/dhgate
GoPuff
25% off first order, $10 off first two orders, get food, cleaning supplies, electronics, baby products and other items delivered		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/gopuff
https://gopuff.com/go
MUJI U.S.A.
10% student discount on stationery, furniture, home, and apparel products, among others		 n/a https://muji-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
OpenSky
15% online student discount; sells apparel, accessories, jewelry, home, kitchen, beauty, electronics, and wellness products, among others; goods ship from anywhere in the world		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/opensky.com
Public Goods
20% off first order; sells eco-friendly products in dinnerware, personal care, household, grocery, pet, CBD, and more		 n/a https://public-goods-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
ROMWE
10% off orders of more than $19.90; sells clothing, swimwear, home decor, lingerie, accessories, and more; goods are shipped from five warehouses in Belgium, California, New Jersey, Dubai, and India		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/romwe.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/romwe
https://us.romwe.com/

Computers, Software, Smartphones, and Other Technology

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
Apple https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=apple https://www.apple.com/us-hed/shop
Acer
10% off laptops and more, and free shipping		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/acer.com https://store.acer.com/en-us/student-discount
Dell https://www.savings.com/coupons/dell.com https://www.dell.com/en-us/member/lp/delluniversity
HP
Exclusive pricing on certain products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/hp.com https://www.hp.com/in-en/shop/students/about-the-program
Lenovo https://www.savings.com/coupons/lenovo.com https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/landingpage/students-and-teachers/
Microsoft https://www.savings.com/coupons/microsoftstore.com https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/b/education
Best Buy https://www.savings.com/coupons/bestbuy.com https://www.bestbuy.com/site/back-to-school/college-student-deals/pcmcat276200050000.c
Office 365 https://www.savings.com/coupons/microsoftstore.com https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/education/products/office
Ableton
40% savings on Live Standard or Suite music creation and performance		 n/a https://www.ableton.com/en/shop/education/
Adobe Creative Cloud
Discounts of more than 60% on more than 20 tools		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Adobe https://www.adobe.com/creativecloud/buy/students.html
Adorama
Discounts on tech including audio and photography		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/adorama.com https://www.adorama.com/g/students
AVG
30% student discount on antivirus products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/avg.com https://www.avg.com/en-us/student-discount
Adidas headphones
30% student discount		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/adidas.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/adidas
AKASO
20% student discount on cameras and other gear		 n/a https://www.akasotech.com/student-program-us
Anker
15% student discount on chargers and other devices		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/anker
AUKEY
20% student discount on consumer electronics and mobile tech accessories		 https://www.aukey.com/pages/student-discount
B&H EDU
Up to 50% off some devices; MacBook Pro savings; discounts on some Sony products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/bhphotovideo.com https://www.bhphotovideo.com/find/eduAdvantage.jsp
Backmarket
5% off refurbished electronics		 n/a https://www.backmarket.com/student-discount
Basecamp
Free use of project management software (sign up for free trial then email verification details to get full discount)		 https://basecamp.com/discounts
Becextech
1% off smartphones, digital cameras, and other electronics		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Becextech#p-6702764 https://becextech-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Case-Mate
20% to 30% discounts on premium phone cases and more		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/case-mate https://case-mate.com/
Corel
Up to 96% savings on retail price tools in illustration and design, photo editing, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/corel.com https://www.corel.com/en/students/
Creality3D
6% student discount on 3D printers and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/creality3d.shop https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/creality3d
https://www.creality3dofficial.com/
Cyberlink
Up to 40% off on video editing software and access to digital assets		 n/a https://www.cyberlink.com/stat/events/Student-Program/us/index.jsp
Das Keyboard
Special 20% off keyboard and free shipping pricing for students; contact company		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/daskeyboard.com https://www.daskeyboard.com/company-information/education-program/
DemoCreator (Wondershare)
25% to 35% student discount on simplified screen recording and video editing software		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/wondershare.com https://dc.wondershare.com/store/education.html?sysparam=win
eDraw (Wondershare)
Up to 25% discount on graphic and diagram tools		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/wondershare.com https://www.edrawsoft.com/education.html
Evernote
50% off a full year of Evernote Personal for project planning, note taking, and more		 n/a https://evernote.com/students
Facebook Portal
25% student discount on video calling devices		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/portal.facebook.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/facebook-portal
https://portal.facebook.com/
Filmora (Wondershare)
Up to 30% discount on video editor		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/wondershare.com https://effects.wondershare.com/student-discount.html
Fujitsu
5% discount on certain notebook and tablet PCs; call 1-800-FUJITSU		 n/a http://www.shopfujitsu.com/view/offers_and_specials/index.php
Gadget Discovery Club
30% student discount on "surprise" gadgets		 n/a https://www.gadgetdiscoveryclub.com/ https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/gadget-discovery-club
Garmin
Savings on smartwatches and GPS technology		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/garmin.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/garmin
https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/garmin/view
Google Store
10% discount on Google Home Max, Nest Mini		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/google-store
GoPro
20% off GoPro cameras and accessories		 n/a https://gopro.com/en/us/student-discount
HAVIT
10% off the latest computer and mobile accessories (mice, laptop cooling pads, wireless headphones, etc.)		 n/a https://www.prohavit.com/pages/student-discount
HMA VPN
75% off 36-month VPN subscriptions		 n/a https://www.hidemyass.com/en-us/student-discount
HP
Up to 45% off PCs plus other potential other discounts		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/hp.com https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/cv/hp-education
Huion
10% discount on pen and wireless tablets, and other devices		 n/a https://store.huion.com/pages/education-program
Hushed
40% off unlimited one-year plan, sells disposable phone numbers		 n/a https://app.hushed.com/claim-offer?hushedOfferId=5b24308af05ce31b00665633
HyperX
15% student discount on HyperX-branded headsets, microphones, keyboards, mice, mouse pads, charging devices, accessories, eyewear, and apparel		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=HyperX https://hyperx-us.connect.studentbeans.com/
iMobie
30% student discount on security and data-oriented software		 n/a https://www.imobie.com/education/student-discount.htm
Intego
50% student discount on Mac security and antivirus software		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/intego.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/intego
https://www.intego.com/
Ivacy VPN
20% student discount on VPN		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/ivacy.com https://www.totum.com/se/student-discount/ivacy/offer
https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/ivacy
https://www.ivacy.com/
Jabra
15% student discount on wireless headphones and other audio solutions		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/jabra.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/jabra
https://www.jabra.com/
JLab Audio
20% student discount on wireless headphones, earbuds, similar products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/jlabaudio.com https://www.jlab.com/collections/student-discount
Keeper Security
50% student discount on password management products and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/keepersecurity.com https://www.keepersecurity.com/student-discount-50off.html
KEH Camera
5% student discount on cameras, lenses, and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/keh.com https://www.keh.com/shop/student-discount
LAUT
15% student discount on tech cases and designs		 n/a https://www.itslaut.com/pages/student-beans
Lomography
$32 The Diana camera and $58 The Diana F, The Sprocket Rocket $58, The Spinner 360, $65		 n/a https://microsites.lomography.com/education/
Marshall Headphones
Various student discounts include 20% off everything, which expires in September 2021; sells headphones, speakers, accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/marshallheadphones.com https://www.marshallheadphones.com/us/en/student-discount.html
McAfee
75% off McAfee LiveSafe; protect 10 devices for $29.99, sells anti-virus and anti-spyware software		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/mcafee.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/mcafee
https://www.mcafee.com/
MobileTrans (Wondershare)
30% off plans to transfer many types of data from one phone to another		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/wondershare.com https://www.wondershare.com/shop/mobiletrans-studentdiscount/
Mobvoi
15% student discount, sells smartwatches, earphones, and other products that integrate voice interaction with hardware/software		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Mobvoi https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/mobvoi
https://www.mobvoi.com/us
MPB
$10 to $25 off purchases, sells cameras and lenses		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=MPB https://www.mpb.com/en-us/info/students/
NordPass
10% student discount on password management		 n/a https://nordpass.com/deal/student-discount/
NordVPN
10% student discount on one-year VPN plan; $3.15 a month plus three months free for a total of $75.60, 15% extra on two-year plan		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/nordvpn.com https://nordvpn-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Norton
Various student discounts, including $40 off the first year of Norton Antivirus Plus and $89.99 off the first year of Norton 360 with LifeLock Select		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/symantec.com https://us.norton.com/student-discount
Nubia
5% student discount; sells smartwatches, smartphones, gaming phones, and more		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/nubia
https://mall.nubia.com/
PDFelement (Wondershare)
Up to 50% off PDF editing		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/wondershare.com https://pdf.iskysoft.com/education.htm
Pinnacle
20% academic discount on video editing software		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/pinnaclesys.com
Positive Grid
10% off BIAS software products, including BIAS FX 2, BIAS AMP 2		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/positivegrid.com https://www.positivegrid.com/education-program/
PrivadoVPN
50% student discount on VPN protection		 n/a https://privadovpn.com/student-discount/
Private Internet Access
Two free months and $2.69 a month for two years for VPN		 n/a https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/pages/student-discount
Pure Gear
35% academic discount on audio gear, chargers, and more		 n/a https://verify.sheerid.com/puregear-academic-landing/
PureVPN
15% student discount on VPN protection		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/purevpn.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/purevpn
https://www.purevpn.com/
RAVPower
15% off charging accessories		 n/a https://www.ravpower.com/pages/student-discounts
Recoverit (Wondershare)
30% student discount on data recovery programs		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/wondershare.com https://recoverit.wondershare.com/buy/education.html
Ring
20% savings on smart security		 n/a https://shop.ring.com/pages/exclusive-discounts
Samsung
15% to 20% off tablets, laptops, and other gear (parents get discounts too!)		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/samsung.com https://www.samsung.com/us/shop/discount-program/education/
Scosche
25% off on phone mounts, fitness heart monitors, and other consumer tech		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/scosche.com https://www.scosche.com/student-discount
Simple Mobile
30% off a phone and plan purchase		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/simplemobile.com https://tc.simplemobile.com/student-discounts
Soul
20% wireless headphones and other top-tier audio gear		 n/a https://soulnation.com/pages/student-discount
Soundcore
20% off headphones and other audio devices		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/soundcore https://us.soundcore.com/
Smartish
Coupon for up to 15% off smartphone cases		 n/a https://smartish.com/pages/discounts
Targus
25% discount on bags and various tech accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/targus.com https://us.targus.com/pages/education-discount
ThinkEDU
Collection of student discounts on a wide range of laptops, software, and more		 n/a https://thinkedu.com/
Ubisoft
15% student discount on many types of merchandise; sells physical video games and DLC		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/store.ubi.com https://store.ubi.com/us/student-discount.html
Ulysses
$10.99 for six months of file organization and note taking software		 n/a https://ulysses.app/students/
Videoscribe
Various discounts, including 25% to 33% savings on a tool to create animated videos		 n/a https://help.videoscribe.co/support/discussions/topics/11000030044
https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/sparkol/view
https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/videoscribe
Vimeo
50% off various plans; offers video viewing services		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/vimeo.com https://vimeo.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360059708351-Discounts-and-Programs
VPN Proxy Master
77% discount for VPN anonymity and safety		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/vpnproxymaster.com https://vpnproxymaster.com/student-discount
XFinity
Up to $100 Visa prepaid card and six months of Amazon Music with fast internet purchase (offers end 10/21/21)		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/xfinity.com https://www.xfinity.com/student

Smartphone Service

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
AT&T
$10 a month potential savings plus more depending on school		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/wireless.att.com https://www.att.com/verification/signaturehub
Sprint
Discounts with the SprintPerks program		 n/a https://www.sprint.com/en/support/solutions/account-and-billing/faqs-related-to-the-sprint-discount-program.html
Verizon
Two lines for $95 a month		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/verizon.com https://www.verizon.com/featured/students/
https://www.verizon.com/solutions-and-services/international-student/

Education and Study

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
Becker Learning
Up to $1,000 off and $49.99 Amazon gift card on CPA, CPE, CMA, and accounting prep		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/becker-learning
https://www.becker.com/
Charlotte Tilbury
30% discount on makeup, skincare, and other products for makeup academy students and makeup artists		 n/a https://help.charlottetilbury.com/hc/en-us/articles/360011259318-Do-you-offer-a-discount-for-makeup-artists-and-students-
Chegg
25% to 50% off study subscriptions, homework help, textbook solutions, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/chegg.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/chegg
EssayEdge
10% student discount on admissions essays, statements of purpose, scholarship essays, cover letters, and more		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/easyedge
https://www.essayedge.com/
Fender Play
50% off monthly and annual guitar learning/guitar play plans		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/fender.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/fender
Final Draft
$99.99 special price on screenwriter software		 n/a https://store.finaldraft.com/final-draft-12-edu.html
FutureLearn
5% off course upgrades		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/futurelearn.com https://www.futurelearn.com/info/student-discount
GameSalad
Save on game development tools		 n/a https://get.gamesalad.com/upgrade
Grammarly
20% discount on AI-powered writing assistant		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/grammarly.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/grammarly
https://www.grammarly.com/
HDRsoft
75% Photomatix Pro or Photomatix Pro Plus Bundle discount to photography (or related field) students; 60% discount for other students		 n/a https://www.hdrsoft.com/order/academic.html#contact-info
iRobot
Discount for the advanced Create 2 programmable robot		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/irobot.com https://edu.irobot.com/what-we-offer/create-robot/create-request-a-discount
IDM
50% off IDM products and the UltraEdit All-Access Plan		 n/a https://www.ultraedit.com/register-buy/edu-discounts.html
JourneyED
$19.99 one-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud		 n/a https://www.journeyed.com/item/Adobe/Creative+Cloud+for+Education/1556101
Numerade
10% off any subscription; sells video lessons on math, science, and economics topics		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/numerade
https://www.numerade.com/
Paper Markup
20% student discount; offers academic, job applicant, author, and business writing and editing services		 n/a https://www.papermarkup.com/price-calculator
Precision Nutrition
44% student discount at the education store, get certified as a nutrition coach		 n/a https://www.precisionnutrition.com/ https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/precision-nutrition
QuickBooks
One-year free license		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/quickbooks.intuit.com https://www.intuit.com/partners/education-program/products/quickbooks/student-qbdt-signup/
Rosetta Stone
Special student pricing to learn new languages		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/rosettastone.com https://www.rosettastone.com/student-discount
Sally Beauty
Pro pricing on every item; exclusive discounts and special offers (must present beauty school ID in store and fill out application)		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/sallybeauty.com https://www.sallybeauty.com/clubCards_Student.html
Scite
Extended free trial for three months or 30% off annual pricing; helps students find data and expert analysis on virtually any topic		 n/a https://help.scite.ai/en-us/article/scite-for-students-8lo8oi/
Secret World of Languages
85% off online language courses		 n/a https://www.secretworldoflanguages.com/pages/students
Sketch
50% off tools for designers		 https://www.sketch.com/store/edu/
Snap-on
Technical students can get tools at a discount through the Student Excellence Program		 n/a https://www.snapon.com/Industrial-Education/Snapon-Program.htm
Squarespace
50% off first full year of DIY websites for portfolios, blogs, stores, and more		 n/a https://www.squarespace.com/students
Surveymonkey
One-year reduced pricing		 n/a https://help.surveymonkey.com/articles/en_US/kb/Discounts#student

News and Magazines

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
New York Times
$1 a week		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/store.nytimes.com https://www.nytimes.com/subscription/education/student
Wall Street Journal
$4 per month; otherwise, some schools offer memberships for free		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/wsj.com https://education.wsj.com/search-students/
Washington Post
$1 every four weeks with the academic rate, 90% savings		 n/a https://subscribe.washingtonpost.com/checkout/
The Economist
50% off annual digital subscription		 n/a https://subscribenow.economist.com/na-us/standard-student/
Bloomberg Businessweek
$9.99 monthly until graduation		 n/a https://www.bloomberg.com/subscriptions
People
One month free digital		 n/a https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/people/view
Ad Age
$49 yearly print and digital subscription		 n/a https://ad-age-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Automotive News
$49 print, digital, and online access for one year		 https://automotive-news-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Crain's Chicago Business
$35 one-year digital subscription to stay on top of the Chicago business community (similar discounts for Crain's Cleveland Business, Crain's Detroit Business, and Crain's New York Business)		 n/a https://crain-s-chicago-business.connect.studentbeans.com/us
https://crain-s-cleveland-business.connect.studentbeans.com/us
https://crain-s-detroit-business.connect.studentbeans.com/us
https://crain-s-new-york-business.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Financial Times
50% savings, $3.58 per week vs. $7.16; UniDays 33% discount		 n/a https://subs.ft.com/spa3_stu https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/financialtimes/view
Modern Healthcare
$49 print and digital access to healthcare business and policy news		 n/a https://www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions-classic
New Scientist
10 issues for $10, then automatic rollover into 25% off quarterly or annual subscription; magazine covers science and technology		 n/a https://www.newscientist.com/subscribe/studentdiscount/
StudentMags
Lower rates on certain magazines		 n/a https://www.studentmags.com/customer-service/student-and-educator-rates

Books

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
Book Depository
10% off select books, journals, and other products plus 10% extra off		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/bookdepository.com https://www.bookdepository.com/studentbeans
Book Outlet
5% single-use student discount on most products		 n/a https://bookoutlet.com/landing/student-discount
Kobo
30% discount with promo code		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/kobo.com https://www.kobo.com/us/en/p/student
Perlego
15% student discount on textbook subscriptions, read on your phone, tablet, or computer		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/perlego
https://www.perlego.com/

Food, Groceries, and Restaurants

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
BJ's Wholesale
$30 off membership		 n/a https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/bjswholesale/view
https://www.bjs.com/
Carne Collective
20% student discount on $150 minimum order, store sells different types of beef		 n/a https://carnecollective.com/student-discount/
Costco
$30 shop card with gold star membership (limited-time offer through 9/26/2021; check in late summer or early fall 2022 in case there's a similar offer)		 n/a https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/costco/micro/online
Daily Harvest
$30 off first box, sells 80+ chef-crafted foods built on organic, whole, fruits and vegetables: smoothies, harvest bowls, soups, and more		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/daily-harvest
https://www.daily-harvest.com/
DoorDash
25% off first order		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/doordash.com https://www.doordash.com/ https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/doordash
Freshly
$80 discount on first five orders; healthy heat-and-eat meals		 https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/freshly
Frog Hollow Farm
15% student discount on fresh and dried fruits, bakery items, meats, etc.		 n/a https://www.froghollow.com/pages/students
GoPuff
25% off first order, $10 off first two orders, get food, cleaning supplies, electronics, baby products and other items delivered		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/gopuff
https://gopuff.com/go
Home Chef
50% off first order or up to $101 off first 5 boxes, company does meal kits so students can prepare meals		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/homechef.com https://support.homechef.com/hc/en-us/articles/360043233192-Is-there-a-Home-Chef-Student-Discount-
Hotel Chocolat
15% student discount on chocolates and other goodies		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/hotel-chocolat
https://us.hotelchocolat.com/
Illy
25% student discount from the home of good, gourmet coffee		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/illy.com https://illy.connect.studentbeans.com/
Krispy Kreme
20% discount on donuts online and in UK stores		 n/a https://krispykreme.connect.studentbeans.com/
Publix
$5 off first delivery in Florida		 n/a https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/publix/view
Purple Carrot
$35 off first box; subscription meal service for plant-based meals		 n/a https://purple-carrot-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
The Plug Drink
15% off anti-hangover drinks; expires in September 2021		 n/a https://theplugdrink.com/pages/student-discount
Thrive Market
Free membership for students		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/thrivemarket.com https://help.thrivemarket.com/hc/en-us/articles/360037285991-How-do-I-apply-for-a-free-membership-through-Thrive-Gives-
https://thrivemarket.com/givingapp

Car Insurance, Financial, and Work-Related

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
Allstate (Esurance)
Smart Student discount for qualifying drivers		 n/a https://www.allstate.com/auto-insurance/teen-driver-discounts.aspx
Boro
$5 when students link their bank accounts to this money app designed specifically for college students		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/boro
https://www.getboro.com/
CareerHunter
20% student discount on full access purchase, which includes career tests and insights, course and job matches, and more		 n/a https://test.careeraddict.com/student-discount
Chase
Flexible accounts for students		 n/a https://www.chase.com/personal/student-banking/college
Country Financial
Savings for full-time students with at least a B average		 n/a https://www.countryfinancial.com/en/insurance/auto/car/insurance-for-teens.html
Decluttr
10% extra cash, one-time offer when you sell CDs, games, books, textbooks, unwanted tech, etc.		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/decluttr.com https://www.decluttr.com/student-discount/
Discover
College loans with no extra fees		 n/a https://www.discover.com/student-loans/
Farmers
Car insurance discounts for full-time students with good grades		 n/a https://www.farmers.com/faq/discounts/
Geico
15% good student discount on auto insurance		 n/a https://www.geico.com/save/discounts/car-insurance-discounts/
Overnight Prints
22% student discount on business cards, brochures, posters, promo materials, custom folders, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/overnightprints.com https://www.overnightprints.com/student-discount
Real Vision
50% student discount on videos with financial insight		 n/a https://www.realvision.com/okboomer/
Root Insurance
Up to $900 a year potential savings on car insurance		 n/a https://www.joinroot.com/blog/car-insurance-for-college-students/
https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/root/view
Salus University (The Eye Institute of The Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University)
Discount eye care and eyewear, includes 44% off health evaluations, 20% off contact lens fitting fees, and more		 n/a https://www.salusuhealth.com/Eye-Institute/News/Community-Outreach/Discount-Vision-Program.aspx
State Farm
Up to 25% off car insurance for qualifying full-time students		 n/a https://www.statefarm.com/insurance/auto/discounts
Travelers
Potential savings with car insurance		 n/a https://www.travelers.com/car-insurance/discounts/good-student
US Bank
$0 monthly maintenance fee on student checking		 https://www.usbank.com/bank-accounts/checking-accounts/student-checking-account.html

Nutritional Supplements, Diet Products, and Energy Drinks

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
BPI Sports
20% student discount on nutritional supplements and more		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/bpi-sports
https://bpisports.com/
Bulletproof
15% student discount on nutritional supplements, food and drink, vitamins, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/bulletproof.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/bulletproof
https://shop.bulletproof.com/
C4 Energy
25% student discount on C4 Smart Energy Variety 6-Pack		 n/a https://c4energy.com/pages/c4-energy-student-discount
Exante (IdealShape)
32% off meal replacement shakes, weight loss drinks, and other products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/exantediet.com https://us.exantediet.com/student.list
Form Nutrition
20% student discount on vegan protein		 n/a https://formnutrition.com/us/student-discount/
IdealFit
23% student discount and extra savings on protein powders, bars supplements, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/idealfit.com https://idealfit.studentbeans.com/us
Klean Athlete
10% off sports nutrition		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/klean-athlete
https://www.totum.com/se/student-discount/klean-athlete/offer
https://www.kleanathlete.com/
More Labs
20% student discount on supplements for smarter living and better sleep		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/more-labs
https://www.morelabs.com/
Myprotein
Up to 42% off purchases and free shipping, sells nutrition products, clothing, and accessories		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/myprotein.com https://us.myprotein.com/students.list
Protein World
40% off weight loss, workout, and protein products		 n/a https://us.proteinworld.com/pages/student-discounts

Hair and Hair Removal

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
HairFlair
15% student discount on hair curlers, no heat damage		 n/a https://www.hairflair.com/student-beans/
IGK Hair
20% student discount on innovative hairstyle products		 n/a https://www.igkhair.com/pages/student-discount
Infinity Laser Spa
20% student discount on hair removal in New York City		 n/a https://infinitylaserspa.com/pages/student-discount
KENZZI
20% student discount on home hair removal products		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/kenzzi.com https://kenzzi.com/pages/kenzzi-student-discount

Menstrual Products and Period Care

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
INTIMINA
10% student discount on intimate health products such as menstrual cups		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/intimina.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/intimina
https://www.intimina.com/
JUNE
16% student discount on menstrual care products		 n/a https://thejunecup.com/pages/junes-student-discount
Modibodi
10% off period underwear		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Modibodi#p-6871336 https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/modibodi
https://us.modibodi.com/
Rael
20% off sitewide plus 30% off value pack deals; offers period support for each step of the cycle		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Rael https://www.getrael.com/pages/student-discount
SimpleHealth
Free consultation on birth control access		 n/a https://simplehealth-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us

Miscellaneous

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
ApolloBox
20% student discount from small vendors selling fun, unique products		 n/a https://www.theapollobox.com/student-discount
Bluedot
15% off sustainable water kits		 n/a https://mybluedot.com/pages/student-discount
Boomf
15% off personalized cards and gifts		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/boomf.com https://boomf.com/student-discount
Corkcicle
10% student discount and free shipping on drinkware, cooler bags, lunchboxes, barware, and other products		 n/a https://corkcicle-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Cozy Earth
40% student discount on luxury loungewear and bamboo bedding		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/cozyearth.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/cozy-earth
https://cozyearth.com/
ESR
20% discount on protective cases, screen protectors, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/esrgear.com https://www.esrgear.com/student-discount/
GiftsForYouNow.com
20% off personalized gifts		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/giftsforyounow.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/giftsforyounow-com
https://www.giftsforyounow.com/
Harry & David
15% off gifts and baskets for any type of occasion; store also sells college care packages and university popcorn tins		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/harryanddavid.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/harry-david
https://www.harryanddavid.com/
Hero Clip
15% student discount on hybrid clip products that rotate 360 degrees and fold at two joints; hang a wide range of products, including bikes and other bulky and heavy stuff		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/heroclip
https://myheroclip.com/
Inkbox
15% student discount on painless, easy-to-apply tattoos that fade in one to two weeks		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=Inkbox https://inkbox.com/student-discount
invisaWear
5% student discount on safety devices disguised as necklaces, bracelets, keychains, fitness bands, and scrunchies		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/invisawear.com https://www.invisawear.com/pages/student-discount
Lego
Free Friends Flower Cart with $40 spend		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/lego.com https://lego-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Loot Crate
15% student discount on pop culture, gaming, animation, etc. subscription boxes		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/lootcrate.com https://lootcrate.com/
https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/loot-crate
Lovehoney
20% student discount, sells sex toys, lingerie, lubes, bondage materials		 n/a https://www.lovehoney.com/students/
myLAB Box
10% student discount on cheap, accurate STD testing		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/mylabbox.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/mylab-box
https://www.mylabbox.com/
NEUF:41
10% student discount on tees and lifestyle accessories		 n/a https://neuf41.com/pages/student-discount
NutriBullet
21% student discount; sells full-sized and personal blenders		 n/a https://www.nutribullet.com/student-discount/
Ohh Deer
10% student discount on quirky illustrations, gifts, cards, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=ohh+deer https://ohhdeer.com/pages/student-beans
Packed Party
15% student discount on party supplies, including candles, confetti, bags, drinkware, and apparel		 n/a https://www.packedparty.com/pages/student-teacher-discount
Papier
10% student discount on products included under stationery		 n/a https://www.papier.com/student-discount/
PopSockets
15% off phone grips, phone cases		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/popsockets.com https://www.popsockets.com/en-us/pages/student-discount.html
Pure Romance
10% off; sells sex toys, lubes, lingerie, massage, and related products		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/pure-romance
https://www.pureromance.com/
Redbubble
15% student discount on designs and products made by undiscovered artists; products include clothing, stickers, masks, phone cases, home decor, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/redbubble.com https://redbubble.connect.studentbeans.com/
Talkspace
$100 off first month of online therapy		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/talkspace.com https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/talkspace/view
The Book of Everyone
15% off personalized books		 n/a https://thebookofeveryone.studentbeans.com/
Windy City Novelties
15% student discount on practically anything party-related, including banners, glow products, and colored hair spray		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/windycitynovelties.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/windy-city-novelties
https://www.windycitynovelties.com/
WeVibe
20% off selected items; sells sex toys		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/search/coupons_results.html?searchString=We+Vibe https://www.we-vibe.com/us/studentdiscount

Streaming, Movies, and Entertainment

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
AMC Theatres
Theater discounts with student ID		 n/a https://www.amctheatres.com/discounts
Regal Cinemas
Student pricing at many locations with student ID		 n/a https://www.regmovies.com/static/en/us/theatre/student-pricing-locations
Angelika Film Center
Lower ticket prices of $11.50 on Tuesdays for students		 n/a https://www.angelikafilmcenter.com/sandiego/special-values
OTL Seat Fillers
$29.99 for three months then $9.99 monthly plan for students; get free tickets in select cities for shows or events that aren't sold out		 n/a https://otlseatfillers.com/pricing/
Amazon Prime
Six-month free trial then half-off membership rates (can't share Prime benefits, though)		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Student/b?node=668781011
Amazon Music Unlimited
99 cents per month for access to 70 million songs		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/music/unlimited/student
Spotify
One month free then $4.99 per month		 n/a https://www.spotify.com/us/student/
Hulu
$1.99 a month for streaming		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/hulu.com https://www.hulu.com/student
Apple Music
Discount for up to 48 months, includes limited-time Apple TV; $4.99 a month		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/music.apple.com https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT205928 https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/applemusic/view
Pandora
$4.99 monthly or $59.88 annually for a music/radio subscription		 n/a https://help.pandora.com/s/article/Pandora-Premium-Student-Military-plans
Funimation
1 month free; 15,000 hours of anime available		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/funimation
https://www.funimation.com/
MLB.TV
35% student savings on streamed games and content		 n/a https://www.mlb.com/live-stream-games/subscribe/student-discount

Exercise

Retailer Links to Discount Info
ClassPass
Two-week free trial student discount on various types of exercise classes and services such as massages, manicures, pedicures		 https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/classpass
https://classpass.com/
Dragonfly Discounts
$150 for 10-class pass or $99 monthly membership (normally $150) in Madison, WI		 https://www.dragonflyhotyoga.com/classes/rates/discounts/
Rad Power Bikes
$100 off most electric bikes		 https://rad-power-bikes-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park
20% off single-admission jump tickets Monday-Friday with student ID (in Spokane Valley, WA)		 https://flyingsquirrelsports.us/spokane-valley-washington/discounts/

Games

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
Big Fish Games
25% student discount on a variety of regularly priced games		 n/a https://www.bigfishgames.com/us/en.html
Fanatical
5% student discount, sells more than 8,000 digitally licensed games		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/fanatical.com https://fanatical.studentbeans.com/
GameSir
15% student discount on gamepads, keyboards, and other products, one-time use		 n/a https://www.gamesir.hk/pages/gamesirs-student-discount
GOG.COM
82% off the Witcher franchise bundle		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/gog-com
https://www.gog.com/
Green Man Gaming
15% off full-price PC games, 5% off full-price PlayStation games		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/greenmangaming.com https://www.greenmangaming.com/student-discount/
Razer
20% off Razer gaming gear, 5% off desktops and laptops; other discounts available		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/razer.com https://www.razer.com/education

Decor, Furnishings, Bedding, Home

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
Bean Bag Factory
15% student discount on bean bag chairs and covers		 n/a https://www.beanbag-factory.com/pages/student-discount
Bed, Bath & Beyond
20% off each shopping trip with a limited-time college savings pass; free shipping on orders over $39		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/bedbathandbeyond.com https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/static/collegeservicestools
Bed Threads
10% student discount off bedding, homewares, and more		 n/a https://bedthreads.com/pages/student-discount
Beddinginn
12% off sitewide on beddings, curtains, wall art, and more		 n/a https://beddinginn-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Eight Sleep
10% off selected bedding styles		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/eightsleep.com https://verifypass.com/offers/website/eightsleep.com
https://www.eightsleep.com/
EP Design Lab
20% off on gorgeous, unique lighting pieces		 n/a https://epdesignlab.com/pages/student-discount
Kassatex
15% to 20% discount on bath and bedroom collections		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/kassatex.com https://kassatex.com/pages/student-discounts
Mommesilk
15% off bedding, pillowcases, sleepwear, and other silk essentials		 n/a https://www.mommesilk.com/pages/student-discount
Peacock Alley
15% off fine linens such as luxury bedding and bathroom basics		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/peacockalley.com https://www.peacockalley.com/pages/student-discount
Purple
10% student discount on cool, no-pressure support mattresses		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/purple.com https://purple.com/education-discount
Simpli Home
10% student discount on a wide range of furniture and decor		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/simpli-home.com https://www.simpli-home.com/pages/student-discount
Skinnydip London
20% off home and lifestyle products, clothing, jewelry, accessories, phone cases, and more		 n/a https://www.skinnydiplondon.com/pages/student-discount
Society6
30% savings on furniture, backpacks, posters, and more		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/society6.com http://go.society6.com/students/

Travel

Retailer Savings.com Link Links to Discount Info
Amtrak
15% on purchases with the national student discount; regional discounts too		 n/a https://www.amtrak.com/student-discounts https://www.amtrak.com/new-york-student-discount
https://www.amtrak.com/promotions/state/california-everyday-students.html
https://www.amtrak.com/midwest-student-discount
Coach USA
Bus fare discounts for students at certain universities		 n/a https://www.coachusa.com/shortline/college-student-discounts
Greyhound
10% off travel, 15% off shipping (must buy $30 Student Advantage membership first)		 n/a https://www.greyhound.com/en/help-and-info/ticket-info/discounts
FlixBus
20% student discount on bus travel		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/flixbus
https://www.flixbus.com/
Megabus
$3 off bus trip		 n/a https://us.megabus.com/megadeals/unidays
CheapAir
$10 off any flight, one use per customer		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/cheapair.com https://www.cheapair.com/blog/cheapair-com-student-discount-on-flights/
Cheapfaremart
Up to $20 savings on flights with promo code		 n/a https://www.cheapfaremart.com/flights/promo-codes
Dollar Flight Club
75% discount on Premium membership to current students and those who graduated in the past two years		 n/a https://dollarflightclub.com/student-and-teachers-discount/
MyFlightSearch
Up to $15 flight savings with promo code (must book by Aug. 31, 2021)		 n/a https://www.myflightsearch.com/quick-links/student-travel.aspx
FedEx
20% to 30% savings with student ID card		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/fedex.com http://www.fedex.com/kr_english/about/local/currentattractions/sdc.html
LugLess
$20 signup credit, ship luggage, boxes, skis, golf clubs, and more		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/lugless
https://www.lugless.com/
Booking.com
4% cash back and 15+% discounts on travel		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/booking.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/booking-com
https://www.booking.com/
eDreams
$10 to $20 off flights		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/edreams.net https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/edreams
https://www.edreams.net/
Hotelogical
5% extra savings on hotel and resort rates		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/hotelogical
https://www.hotelogical.com/
Hotels.com
10% student discount on hotel deals		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/hotels.com https://www.hotels.com/page/student-discount/
Kiwi.com
$23 on first order when spending more than $230, sells hotel, car rental, insurance, and other travel deals		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/kiwi.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/kiwi-com
https://www.kiwi.com/us/
KKday
12% student discount on local experiences		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/kkday.com https://event.kkday.com/en/event/student-discount
Omio
5% off train, travel, or bus journeys		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/omio.com https://www.omio.com/student
OneTravel
Up to $15 off with promo code (expires Aug. 31, 2021)		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/onetravel.com https://www.onetravel.com/flights/student-travel-deals
Smartfares
Up to $15 off with coupon code		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/smartfares.com https://www.smartfares.com/flights/student-travel-deals?
Qatar Airways
10% to 20% off first three bookings, extra baggage allowance, complimentary super Wi-Fi, flexible booking, other options		 n/a https://www.qatarairways.com/en-us/student-club.html
QEEQ.COM
$12 off spend of $150+ on car rental		 n/a https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/qeeq-com
https://www.qeeq.com/
Alamo
Discounted rates on a variety of car rentals		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/alamo.com https://legacy.alamo.com/en_US/car-rental/partners/partner-details/affinity/7013654-student-advantage.html
Budget Truck Rental
20% off local moves and 15% off one-way moves with promo code		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/budgettruck.com https://www.budgettruck.com/deals/student-discounts
Penske Truck Rental
10% student discount on truck rental and other perks with promo code		 n/a https://www.pensketruckrental.com/discounts/college/
Rentalcars.com
5% student discount on rental cars, up to 30% off elsewhere possible		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/rentalcars.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/rentalcars-com
https://www.rentalcars.com/
Sixt
5% off U.S. car rentals		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/sixt.com https://www.sixt.com/car-rental-coupons/#/
Zipcar
Discounts on hourly and daily rates and other perks, only available for students at participating universities		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/zipcar.com https://www.zipcar.com/universities
General Motors
Various discounts that can save students hundreds to thousands of dollars, new and preowned vehicles included		 n/a https://www.gmcollegediscount.com/about-the-discount/
Intrepid Travel
10% off land tour prices		 n/a https://www.intrepidtravel.com/us/unidays
Viator (TripAdvisor company)
10% discount on travel experiences		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/viator.com https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/viator
https://www.viator.com/
Vrbo
Discounts include paying less on stays less than 7 or 30 days; 20% off stays in homes newly listed; company offers vacation rentals		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/vrbo.com https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/vrbo/view
Caesar's Palace
Up to 30% off hotel stays in Las Vegas		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/caesars.com https://www.caesars.com/deals/hotel-student-teacher-discounts
Fairmont Austin
20% student discount at a luxury hotel in Austin, Texas		 n/a https://fairmont-hotel-us.connect.studentbeans.com/us
Generator hostels
20% discount on first-night hostel stays in northern Europe with ISIC card		 n/a https://www.isic.fi/en/benefits/generator-hostels/
Hostel Hopper
10% student discount with code on some tour packages		 n/a https://hostelhopper.net/students/
Travelosophy
Contact a consultant for quotes on student discounts		 n/a https://itravelosophy.com/
StudentUniverse
Flight, hotel, and travel deals with a free account		 https://www.savings.com/coupons/studentuniverse.com https://www.studentuniverse.com/

Local Spots/Tourist Attractions

Here’s a look at student discounts in New York City and San Diego. Use our examples to get an idea of what could be available in your neck of the woods. For instance, many museums, regardless where they are, offer free or discounted admission to students.

Of course, our lists do not cover all the possible discounts available in these cities. Check with your school for more options. CUNY students get free or flexible admission to a huge range of sites, including American Folk Art Museum, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Sculpture Center, and Yeshiva University Museum, along with 9/11 Memorial Museum, Japan Society, and The Women’s Project and Productions. They also get discounted Zipcar rentals, among other deals.

New York City

Bronx Zoo
Complimentary limited admission to NYC undergraduate students; advance reservation required		 https://bronxzoo.com/plan-your-visit/faqs
The Met (Metropolitan Museum of Art)
$12 student tickets		 https://engage.metmuseum.org/admission
The Guggenheim
15% discount		 https://www.guggenheim.org/plan-your-visit/discounts
Whitney Museum of American Art
$50 membership, full-time students only		 https://whitney.org/support/membership/benefits
Museum of Modern Art
One free admission for students at certain schools such as CUNY and The Rockefeller University; otherwise, $50 Access student rate discount or $100 Explore student rate discount for full-time students only		 https://www.moma.org/visit/discounts
https://www.moma.org/support/membership-faq
American Museum of Natural History
$18 to $27 for students with ID		 https://ticketing.amnh.org/#/tickets

San Diego

UCSD-specific discounts

Birch Aquarium
$3.50 off; $16 ticket price vs. normal $19.50		 https://aquarium.ucsd.edu/visit/discounts-and-offers
San Diego Museum of Art
$8 admission with ID vs. $20 general admission (free admission possible during some Friday hours)		 https://www.sdmart.org/faq/
San Diego Opera
$50 tickets vs. $200-$220 regularly priced tickets		 https://www.sdopera.org/get-tickets/student-tickets
San Diego Zoo
10% off, must have proof of current student enrollment		 https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/school-programs/student-discount

Pro Sports across the U.S.

Atlanta United FC
Up to 40% student discount on certain matches Up to 20% off (Student Beans)		 https://am.ticketmaster.com/atlantaunited/students
https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/us/atlanta-united-2
Atlanta Hawks
Ticket discount at box office with ID		 https://www.nba.com/hawks/ticket-deals-and-promotions
Baltimore Orioles
20% off ticket purchases for select games		 https://www.mlb.com/orioles/tickets/students
Boston Celtics
Celtics Buzzer Beater Pass for possible last-minute deals on seats		 https://www.nba.com/celtics/tickets/college-offers
Charlotte Hornets
Student game-day deals		 https://www.nba.com/hornets/collegerush
Chicago Bulls
$15 and up tickets to certain games		 https://www.nba.com/bulls/tickets/student-pass
Cleveland Cavaliers
$5 and up tickets		 https://www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/events/student-pass
Houston Astros
Up to 70% off, discounted tickets to select games		 https://www.mlb.com/astros/tickets/specials/college-students
Los Angeles Clippers
Access to potential last-minute bargains		 https://www.nba.com/clippers/student-pass-test
Milwaukee Bucks
Student Rush Offers for exclusive ticket offers and more		 https://www.nba.com/bucks/student-rush-offers
New York Mets
$10 tickets for Monday-Thursday games for the rest of 2021 season		 https://www.mlb.com/mets/tickets/specials/students
Washington Wizards
Student Rush offers for same-day bargains		 https://www.nba.com/wizards/wizards-student-rush-presented-chick-fil
MLB.TV
35% student savings on streamed games and content		 https://www.mlb.com/live-stream-games/subscribe/student-discount

What College Students and Their Families Spend Money On

  • Expected spending in 2021: $71 billion, or $1,200 per college household1, 2
  • $141: Spending increase per household from 2020 to 2021
  • $80: Amount of the increase that is due to more spending on electronics and furnishings
  • Spending in 2020: $67.7 billion, or $1,059 per household
  • Spending in 2017: $54.1 billion, or $970 per household
  • Spending in 2007: $31.7 billion, or $641.56 per household

Top 3 areas of spending: Electronics, furnishings, clothes/accessories

  • Electronics spending, $306 per household in 2021 ($262 in 2020)
  • Dorm or apartment furnishings spending, $164 per household in 2021 ($130 in 2020)
  • Clothing and accessories spending, $159 per household in 2021 ($148 in 2020)

Laptops are the tech item most in demand

  • 57% of college families will spend money on a laptop
  • 27.3% on tablets
  • 25.1% on accessories
  • 24.4% on calculators
  • 19.7% on printers

Online is the top shopping destination for back-to-college deals

Consumers in 2021 feel much more comfortable shopping in person than they did in 2020

  • 43% are shopping online (43% in 2020)
  • 33% at department stores (26% in 2020)
  • 30% at discount stores (30% in 2020)
  • 29% at office supply stores (26% in 2020)
  • 28% at college bookstores (25% in 2020)

Earn Money as a College Student

Discounts are great, but earning money can help college students pay the bills. Money-making ideas include federal work-study jobs, tutoring, and dog walking.

Federal work-study

  • Must show financial need
  • Will earn at least the federal minimum wage
  • Can be part-time or full-time student
  • Employment is part time and can be on or off campus
  • Consult your school’s financial aid office to see if the school participates
  • Typically not available during summer breaks
  • Funds are limited, so apply early

Gig jobs

  • Generally best for students who need a lot of flexibility in their schedules and don’t mind possibly unpredictable income
  • Examples include Instacart shopper, Uber driver, dog walker, pet sitter, tutor, babysitter, lawn care worker, photographer, graphic designer, housecleaner, and handyman/maintenance person
  • Platforms such as Fiverr, Uber, DogVacay, Zazzle Live, and Amazon Flex can help students land gigs
  • Work your own hours, and set your own schedule
  • Can be during the school year and during breaks

Jobs on campus

  • Common jobs include tutor, resident assistant, cashier, campus tour guide, library attendant, research assistant, and administrative assistant
  • Good for students who prefer consistent schedules and predictable income
  • Can be during the school year and during breaks (more positions available while school is in session, of course)

Jobs off campus

  • Offer more options, especially in retail and dining, in addition to what is on campus
  • Good for students who prefer consistent schedules and predictable income
  • Could be somewhat tricker to fit in with a student schedule vs. on-campus jobs
  • Can be during the school year and during breaks

A resume is necessary to land many jobs. It’s worth investing the time to develop a compelling snapshot of your work, volunteer, and internship history, educational accomplishments, degree information, and more.

Don’t fret if you think you have nothing to fill a resume with. Your college career center can help you get the ball rolling (and more!). Career centers also have listings for opportunities, both on and off campus.

Save Big and Make Your Money Work for You

  • Student discounts and earning money aren’t the only ways to be proactive about finances. For instance, take these ways to save:
  • Skip having a car if you can help it. Vehicle expenses add up ridiculously fast. There’s car insurance, gas, maintenance, and more. Look into biking, walking, and public transportation instead. (If you must have a car, do explore good-student discounts and other common car insurance discounts such as renter’s/car bundles.)
  • Focus on using cash, not credit cards. Cash helps keep your spending in check. If you use a card, pay off balances every month.
  • Ask professors (or just ask around yourself) if older editions of required textbooks will suffice. Much of the time, they do and are a lot cheaper. Other options include borrowing books instead of buying them, or using digital instead of print versions.
  • Start at a community college and transfer to a bigger school. Community colleges are cheaper, and you still get the degree you want in the end.
  • Check out the campus gym. You can use it for free and probably can take a nice variety of fitness-related classes for credit.
  • Stick to your campus meal plan if you’re enrolled in one. Eating out while also paying for a meal plan drains your finances unnecessarily. Granted, campus meals aren’t always the most exciting, so splurging once in a while might not be the worst idea. Otherwise, try getting creative with your meal plan options and see what you come up with.
  • Learn to cook, even if it’s just simple meals, if you live off campus. Cooking is a valuable life skill and is much cheaper than constantly eating out.
  • Graduate in four years if possible, not five or six. This point deserves a bit more explanation, so let’s get into it.

If you’re enrolled full time: 15 credit hours is the sweet spot

As a CNBC headline puts it, “this freshman 15 could save you $300,000."3 Say you take 12 or 13 credit hours per semester. You are more likely to graduate in five or six years as opposed to four years. The extended timeline can add many tens of thousands of dollars to your student loan debt and delays your entry into higher-paying work.

Now, if you average 18 credit hours or more, especially your first semester, you risk spreading yourself too thin. Wait to see how your first semester goes before making any decisions on taking more than 15 credits per semester. Do the math as you progress in school to make sure your graduation date remains on track.

If you must take developmental classes that don’t count toward the degree

Developmental prerequisites can be huge roadblocks to a degree. They’re momentum killers. They cost money and time and cause many students to lose heart. They’re also very common. For instance:

  • 52 of every 100 students starting two-year college do so in math remediation.4
  • 24 of every 100 students in four-year college must take math prerequisites.
  • 34 of every 100 students starting two-year college must take English prerequisites.
  • 12 of every 100 students in four-year college take English remediation classes.
  • 50% of these students could pass a college-level class but remediation without support throws them off track.

“Students get ‘stuck’ in sequences of non-credit bearing courses and too often stop out before making it to essential gateway courses."

The good news: You still have options if you’re taking developmental prerequisites (or think you will need to).

  • Apply to schools offering corequisite support models. In West Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee, and other states that focus on corequisite models in their public colleges, students complete transfer requirements in half the time and at almost three times the national average. The model has proven successful for several California community colleges, too.6 The University System of Georgia and the City University of New York are other programs offering the corequisite support model.
  • Get tutoring or extra help instead of trying to go it alone.
  • Take these prerequisites at cheaper community colleges.
  • Explore other (more flexible) schools if your current school doesn’t seem inclined to help.

College Kid Savings

When you’re in college, it’s good to save any way you can. Student discounts are plentiful, even fun. They get you to discover retailers you might not have tried otherwise. Many college students use these bargains as part of a multi-pronged financial plan that includes earning money and making savvy moves such as not having a car on campus and being extra purposeful about staying on track for a four-year degree.

References and Endnotes

  1. Inman, Danielle. (2021, July 19). 2021 Brings Back-to-Class Shopping to Record Levels. National Retail Federation. Retrieved Aug. 16, 2021, from https://nrf.com/media-center/press-releases/2021-brings-back-class-shopping-record-levels
  2. Cullen, Katherine. (2021). Back-to-Class 2021. Powerpoint. National Retail Federation. Retrieved Aug. 16, 2021, from https://9d4f6e00179f3c3b57f1-4eec5353d4ae74185076baef01cb1fa1.ssl.cf5.rackcdn.com/Cullen%20Slides%20BTS%20webinar%207.28.pdf
  3. Grant, Kelli B. (2017, Aug. 30). This ‘Freshman 15’ could save you $300,000. CNBC. Retrieved Aug. 16, 2021, from https://www.cnbc.com/2017/08/30/taking-fewer-than-15-college-credits-could-delay-graduation.html
  4. Corequisite Support. (2021). Complete College America. Retrieved Aug. 16, 2021, from https://completecollege.org/strategy/corequisite-support/
  5. No Room for Doubt. (2021, Apri; 23). PDF. Complete College America. Retrieved Aug. 16, 2021, from https://completecollege.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/CCA_NoRoomForDoubt_CorequisiteSupport.pdf
  6. 6. Corequisites. (n.d.). Acceleration Project. Retrieved Aug. 16, 2021, from https://accelerationproject.org/Corequisites