Well into 2021, stores are still on the roller coaster ride that began in 2020. They’ve had to adjust to pandemic realities, with many retailers focusing on curbside pickup and online orders. Walmart and Target will be closed Thanksgiving Day 2021, just like they were in 2020. Other retailers will close too, but plenty of stores plan to welcome shoppers. That’s good news if online shopping just doesn’t cut it for you or if you thrive on the energy of crowds. Whatever the case, read on to plan your Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping.

Which stores will be open Thanksgiving 2021?

When are stores opening on Black Friday?

Check out all the Black Friday ads now to get your list ready and find the best prices of the year!