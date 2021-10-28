Sara Korab

By Sara Korab

Well into 2021, stores are still on the roller coaster ride that began in 2020. They’ve had to adjust to pandemic realities, with many retailers focusing on curbside pickup and online orders. Walmart and Target will be closed Thanksgiving Day 2021, just like they were in 2020. Other retailers will close too, but plenty of stores plan to welcome shoppers. That’s good news if online shopping just doesn’t cut it for you or if you thrive on the energy of crowds. Whatever the case, read on to plan your Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping.

Which stores will be open Thanksgiving 2021?

  • Banana Republic : Open (hours may vary based on location)
  • Bass Pro Shops : Open (hours may vary based on location)
  • Big Lots : Open (hours may vary based on location)
  • Cabela's : Open (hours may vary based on location)
  • CVS : Open (hours may vary based on location)
  • Dollar General : Stores should be open starting at 7 am.
  • Five Below : Stores should open at 6 pm on Thanksgiving and stay open until 1 am the following day.
  • Gap : Open (hours may vary based on location)
  • Gordmans : Opens at 5 pm
  • Kmart : Open (hours may vary based on location)
  • Lilly Pulitzer : Select Lilly Pulitzer store locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day (hours may vary based on location).
  • Macy's : Stores will open at 5 pm on Thanksgiving.
  • Michaels : Michaels historically opens at 6 pm (hours may vary based on location).
  • Modell's : Open (hours may vary based on location)
  • Old Navy : Most stores should open at 6 pm on Thanksgiving.
  • Rite Aid : Most locations will open at 7 am.
  • Sears : Opens at 6 pm (hours may vary based on location)
  • Ulta : Usually opens at 6 pm on the holiday
  • Victoria's Secret : Most stores should be open at 5 pm.
  • Walgreens : Opens at 8 am (hours may vary based on location)

    • When are stores opening on Black Friday?

  • AAFES : Opens at 6 am
  • Ace Hardware : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • Ann Taylor : Open (Regular local hours expected)
  • Apple : Open (Regular local hours expected)
  • Ashley HomeStore : Open from 7 am to 10 pm
  • Banana Republic : Open from 8 am to 9 pm
  • Barnes & Noble : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • Bass Pro Shops : Opens at 5 am
  • Bath & Body Works : Open (Regular local hours expected)
  • Bed Bath & Beyond : Open from 6 am to midnight
  • Belk : Open from 7 am to 10 pm
  • Best Buy : Open 5 am to 10 pm
  • Big Lots : Opens at 6 am
  • Bloomingdale’s : Typically open at 7 am
  • BJ's Wholesale Club : Opens at 7 am
  • Boscov's : Open 6 am to 10 pm
  • Burlington : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • Cabela's : Opens at 5 am
  • Costco : Open 9 am to 8:30 pm
  • Crate & Barrel : Open 8 am to 9 pm
  • CVS : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • Dick's Sporting Goods : Open 5 am to 10 pm
  • Dillard's : Open 8 am to 9 pm
  • Dollar General : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • DSW : Open 8 am to 9 pm
  • Family Dollar : Open 8 am to 9 pm
  • Finish Line : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • Five Below : Opens at 8 am
  • Fleet Farm : Open from 6 am to 9 pm
  • Fry's : Open 6 am to 9 pm
  • GameStop : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • Guitar Center : Opens at 6 am
  • H&M : Open 12 am (midnight) to 12 am (midnight)
  • Half Price Books : Opens at 9 am
  • Harbor Freight Tools : Open 7 am to 9 pm
  • Hobby Lobby : Open 8 am to 9 pm
  • Home Depot : Open 6 am to regular close (Check your local store for hours)
  • HomeGoods : Open 7 am to 10 pm
  • JCPenney : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • Joann Fabric : Opens at 6 am
  • Kmart : Opens at 6 am
  • Kohl's : Opens at 5 am
  • Lowe's : Open generally at 6 am (Check your local store for hours)
  • Macy's : Open 6 am to 10 pm
  • Marshalls : Open 8 am to 9 pm
  • Meijer : Opens at 6 am
  • Menards : Opens at 6 am
  • Michaels : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • Neiman Marcus : Open 8 am to 9 pm
  • Nordstrom : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • Northern Tool : Opens at 6 am
  • Office Depot and OfficeMax : Opens at 8 am
  • Old Navy : Open until 11 pm (Check your local store for opening hours)
  • Patagonia : Open 10 am to 7 pm
  • Pep Boys : Opens at 8 am
  • Petco : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • PetSmart : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • RadioShack : Opens at 8 am
  • Rite Aid : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • Sam Ash : Open 8 am to 10 pm
  • Sam's Club : Opens at 7 am
  • Sears : Opens at 5 am
  • Sierra : Opens at 7 am
  • Sportsman's Warehouse : Opens at 6 am
  • Staples : Opens at 7 am
  • Stop & Shop : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • Target : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • T.J.Maxx : Open 8 am to 9 pm
  • Tractor Supply Co. : Opens at 6 am
  • True Value : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • Ulta : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • Victoria's Secret : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • Walgreens : Open (Check your local store for hours)
  • Walmart : Opens at 5 am

